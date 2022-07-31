ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Bay, FL

Palm Bay Aquatic Center to Reopen Monday, August 1

Palm Bay, Florida
 4 days ago

Repairs in the mechanical room at the Palm Bay Aquatic Center, 420 Community College Pkwy SE, have been completed and the center will reopen on Monday, August 1. The center will be open for lap swimming from 6 a.m.-12 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Open swimming will be open from 1-5 p.m.

Any further updates will be posted on the official Palm Bay Aquatic Center Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/PalmBayAquaticCenter. The center has a rain-out phone line which will also be updated as new information becomes available. The number for the rain-out line is (321) 726-5680.

For more information, please call the Palm Bay Aquatic Center at (321) 952-2833 or email swim@palmbayflorida.org.

