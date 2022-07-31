MotorSport Vision Is Making A Self-Sustaining Race Track

www.rideapart.com
This IOMTT Sidecar Onboard Lap With Ben And Tom Birchall Is Breathtaking
You may have seen Isle of Man TT onboard laps before, but usually, they’re with some of the solo riders. Maybe you’ve seen an onboard with the likes of John McGuinness or Michael Dunlop or something. While that’s cool, of course, it’s a completely different world from sidecar racing—as you’ll see in this video featuring the seemingly unstoppable Birchall brothers.
Yamaha Continues Investing In TIER IV For Self-Driving Technology
Diehard, purist motorcyclists would often scoff at modern technology incorporated in motorcycles. I, myself, used to be guilty of this. However, just as in most other sectors, technology is the major force behind innovation in the motorcycle industry, and it appears that tech innovations as outlandish as self-driving motorbikes are on the horizon.
Gear Maker REV'IT! Acquires Custom Racing Leathers Specialist Vircos
On August 1, 2022, REV’IT! announced the acquisition of Italian custom leather road racing suit specialist Vircos. The latter company has been around for about 30 years, and the pair first formally began collaborating in 2007. With REV’IT!s roots in adventure riding, and Vircos’ specialization in road racing, their two strengths were and are very complementary.
GT Force Releases Two Ultra-Affordable Electric Scooters In India
With gasoline prices at an all-time high, and the demand for personal mobility ever present, a lot of people have given up their cars for more affordable and sustainable means of getting around. In Europe and Asia, electric bicycles and electric scooters are fast becoming the norm, with these affordable two wheelers presenting themselves as the most practical way to get around town.
Drag Race: Aprilia RSV4 RF Vs. Toyota Supra Turbo
What happens when you pit an Aprilia RSV4 RF against a Toyota Supra Turbo in a drag race? Of course, before you answer, you may want to respond with a few questions of your own. Important things like: Are either or both of these vehicles modded? What kind of power do they make? Who’s racing them, and what experience do they have?
Honda Releases 2023 Africa Twin With New Liveries In Europe
It was in 2015 that Honda released what can be considered the modern-day Africa Twin, with the CRF1100L. It immediately captured the hearts of ADV and enduro fans thanks to its agile maneuverability, rally-inspired styling, and sophisticated electronics package. In 2018, the bike was released with several updates, including a premium Adventure Sports model. Fast forward to 2020, and the Africa Twin Adventure Sports became available with a DCT.
Mahle's New SCT Motor Promises Extra Longevity And Performance
Electric motors were sometimes thought to be less efficient than the reliable internal combustion engines in the early years of electric vehicles. However, they did make up for this with their instant torque and, of course, zero emissions. Modern battery technology and the rising popularity of quick charging facilities have made EVs more common, with some people ditching their gas-powered two and four-wheelers in favor of fully electric ones.
2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Gets New KRT Graphics
The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R is considered by many supersport aficionados as the holy grail when it comes to sportbikes. When it received an overhaul in 2021, the updated ZX-10R was clearly a cut above its predecessors, with revised bodywork, a new electronics package, and enhanced performance. Seeing massive success in the global racing scene, the ZX-10R is one of the most successful bikes in WSBK, having won the championship six years in a row.
An Interview With Rider Bridget McCutchen, Soon To Circle The Globe
We’ve been through some strange times in the past few years—but it’s precisely in times of uncertainty that big dreamers usually find a way to break through. In August, 2022, a rider named Bridget McCutchen has a grand plan to circumnavigate the globe on her motorcycle. Her...
Honda Suspends Orders For 10 Bike Models Including Rebel and Grom
Businesses around the world are still suffering due to supply chain issues—shipping backups, lack of containers, massive congestion at ports, etc.—and the ongoing semiconductor shortage. These issues, combined with new Coronavirus lockdowns overseas thanks to a new and particularly virulent strain of the virus, have caused Honda to stop taking orders for 10 of its most popular models.
More Details On Upcoming Zontes Three-Cylinder Engine Emerge
Chinese motorcycle manufacturer Zontes may not be a name you've ever heard of before, however, in China, neighboring Asian countries, and parts of Europe, Zontes is a well-recognized brand known for making budget-friendly low to mid-displacement motorcycles. Although not as established as the likes of CFMoto and Benelli, Zontes has showcased original designs in the past, and clearly looks to break the mold of stereotypical Chinese manufacturers.
