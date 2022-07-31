ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Woman falls off escalator railing to her death at Empower Field at Mile High

By CBSColorado.com Staff
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

Woman falls off escalator railing to her death at Empower Field at Mile High 00:23

A woman fell to her death from an escalator railing at at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday night, Denver Police Department confirmed on Sunday morning.

According to a DPD tweet, the woman was sitting on the escalator railing and fell onto the concourse below. She died from her injuries, and her death was being investigated as accidental.

The woman was referred to as a "guest" by police. This death coincides with the Kenny Chesney concert that was held at the stadium Saturday night, but it was not confirmed in the police tweets she was a concertgoer.

The original tweet by DPD Saturday did not confirm it was within the stadium, but that an "outside death investigation" was being conducted at the stadium's address — 1701 Bryant Street.

The Twitter account for Empower Field at Mil High shared condolences with the loved ones of the woman in a statement.

Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Woman killed in fall inside Empower Field at Mile High identified

DENVER (KRDO) -- Denver Office of the Medical Examiner has identified the woman who died after she fell off an escalator inside Empower Field at Mile High Saturday night, according to 9NEWS. Denver Police Department told 9NEWS they received a call for a outdoor death investigation at 1701 Bryant St. at 10:52 p.m Investigators discovered The post Woman killed in fall inside Empower Field at Mile High identified appeared first on KRDO.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Woman who died at Empower Field identified

Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner identified the woman who died at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday as Jimi Goodman, 49. Goodman fell off an escalator railing following a concert by country musician Kenny Chesney, Denver police said. The cause of death was blunt force injuries, and...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Police searching for 4 drivers in late-night pedestrian crashes

Police in Denver and Lakewood say not one, not two, but four drivers hit a pedestrian and drove away from the scene. The tragic crash happened on July 23 near 1st Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.Police say it's not a well-lit section of road. The 53-year-old woman died at the scene.The victim, an unidentified woman, was first hit by a Ford pickup truck with a single cab and long bed at around 11 p.m. in the northbound lanes. The victim was thrown into the southbound lanes where she was hit again by a white SUV. Police say the SUV has aftermarket wheels which they describe as white trimmed with black center spokes.Then, a light-colored Chevrolet pickup truck with a ladder rack and a dark-colored car both ran over the woman. If you know more about the crashes, you're asked to call Call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers (720) 913-7867.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Girl whose body was found in Rocky Mountain Lake identified

Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner identified the 11-year-old girl whose body was recovered from Rocky Mountain Lake as Harmony Kizer. Harmony, who had autism, was reported missing around 5:30 a.m. Monday near 44th and North Pecos streets, and her body was found in the lake in Denver's Berkeley neighborhood at 7:30 a.m.
DENVER, CO
