Woman falls off escalator railing to her death at Empower Field at Mile High

A woman fell to her death from an escalator railing at at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday night, Denver Police Department confirmed on Sunday morning.

According to a DPD tweet, the woman was sitting on the escalator railing and fell onto the concourse below. She died from her injuries, and her death was being investigated as accidental.

The woman was referred to as a "guest" by police. This death coincides with the Kenny Chesney concert that was held at the stadium Saturday night, but it was not confirmed in the police tweets she was a concertgoer.

The original tweet by DPD Saturday did not confirm it was within the stadium, but that an "outside death investigation" was being conducted at the stadium's address — 1701 Bryant Street.

The Twitter account for Empower Field at Mil High shared condolences with the loved ones of the woman in a statement.