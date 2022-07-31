FIRST ALERT FIRE Update: Kelsey Creek Fire increases to 75 acres

ktvl.com
KTVL
New evacuation warning issued in Siskiyou County due to fire activity
YREKA, Calif. — The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office has issued an evacuation warning due to increased fire activity west of where the Yeti and Alex Complex is burning. The new warning is for residents in Zone SIS-1111. The sheriff's office says residents should be ready to leave immediately should...
KTVL
Q&A: Red Cross speaks on McKinney Fire shelter operations in Weed
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — Multiple Evacuation orders and warnings remain in effect for the McKinney Fire burning in Siskiyou County. As of Wednesday morning, the fire had burned 57,519 acres with no containment. Thousands of residents have been forced out of their homes. A shelter has been established for...
KTVL
Northstate agencies come together to provide mutual aid for McKinney Fire
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — The McKinney Fire has been burning in the Klamath National Forest since July 29, devastating more than 50,000 acres of land and reportedly claiming 4 lives. The severity of the blaze has resulted in an outpouring of support from all across the Northstate, with many...
KTVL
McKinney wildfire death toll rises to 4
SISKIYOU COUNTY — On Monday, August 1, search teams found two additional deceased individuals within the perimeter of the McKinney fire, doubling the confirmed fatality number to four. The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office is not releasing information about the individuals pending positive identification and notifying next of kin. Both...
KTVL
MCKINNEY FIRE: Current road closures according to Caltrans
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — State Route 96 remains closed from the junction with State Route 263 to Scott River Road due to the McKinney Fire. For the most up-to-date roadway information, please use QuickMap.dot.ca.gov or download the free app onto your smartphone. For fire information, please visit the U.S....
KTVL
Critical Fire Weather remains in the Northstate Monday due to thunderstorm threat
REDDNG, Calif. — As firefighters work to gain control over multiple fires in Siskiyou County much of the Northstate is facing increased fire threat due to weather conditions. A Red Flag Warning was issued by the National Weather Service for Modoc and Siskiyou Counties From noon Monday through 11...
KTVL
Evacuated residents of Siskiyou County can check on their livestock
SISKIYOU COUNTY — If you have livestock impacted by the McKinney fire or Yeti Complex, there are several options to allow you to access evacuated areas and feed/check on your animals. If you are a current holder of an Ag Pass, communicate with your Livestock Pass Coordinator. If you...
KTVL
Jackson, Josephine counties declare extreme fire danger
JACKSON & JOSEPHINE COUNTIES — Extreme Fire danger has been officially declared beginning August 2 in Jackson and Josephine Counties. Warnings have been issued by the Rogue River Siskiyou National Forest, the city of Grants Pass, and the Oregon Department of Forestry. "The primary difference between current fire prevention...
KTVL
"A great spirit of cooperation:" incident command provides McKinney fire update
YREKA — The unified command of the Klamath National Forest service and CalFire held a meeting August 1 at 5:00 pm at the Siskiyou Golden Fairgrounds to update the public about the McKinney fire, which has been most recently officially mapped at 55,493 acres. That figure is expected to be updated tomorrow morning.
KTVL
Flash flood watch issued for parts of Trinity and Siskiyou counties Tuesday
The US National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for parts of Siskiyou County and Trinity County on Tuesday. According to the NWS Medford office, the western half of Siskiyou County is impacted from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. in the area of the McKinney Fire and the Yeti Complex. Heavy rainfall could cause debris flows and flash floods.
KTVL
FIRST ALERT FIRE: Several lightning fires near New Hope and Murphy have been extinguished
Josephine County, Ore — UPDATED August 2 at 3:56 am:. As of 8:00 pm last night, all active fire have been extinguished. All fires are holding in their originally reported small sizes. "The steep terrain and remote locations of these incidents are posing challenges and slowing down our mop-up...
KTVL
ABC News responds to claims they unlawfully entered private property in McKinney Fire zone
REDDING, Calif. — The McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County has burned tens of thousands of acres and killed at least four people attracting media attention from across the country. Tuesday, the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) issued a sharply worded public reminder about the laws that govern media access...
KTVL
Ashland evacuation center closes for all the right reasons
Ashland, Or. — It is always a positive when an evacuation shelter has to close because it's no longer needed. This is the case for the Ashland evacuation shelter, but before they closed the shelter staff made sure everyone had a plan. “We do a really good job of...
KTVL
Pacific Crest Trail hikers derailed due to McKinney Fire
Jackson County — As the McKinney Fire continues to burn throughout Northern California and impacted the surrounding communities, Pacific Crest Trail hikers are also feeling the dangers of the fire after having part of the trail closed down due to the poor air quality and smoke. “It’s very hard...
KTVL
Oregon Firefighters arrive in Siskiyou County to help with Mckinney Fire
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon state Fire Marshal's Office has confirmed that it has dispatched 41 firefighters from Marion, Linn and Clackamas county as mutual aid to the McKinney fire burning 55,493 in Siskiyou County California. The fire has exploded in size since it sparked up three days ago....
KTVL
Two people found dead in a burned car in the path of the McKinney Fire
Siskiyou County, CA — Yesterday morning, two people were found dead in a vehicle that was burned in the path of the McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County. At 9:57 am, fire personnel found two deceased individuals inside a car located in a residential driveway along Doggett Creek Road, which is off of Highway 96, west of the community of Klamath River, California.
KTVL
Siskiyou County fair's Junior Livestock Auction to be held at Jackson County Expo
YREKA — With the fairground serving as the basecamp for CalFire's response to the McKinney Fire, the Siskiyou Golden Fair has been canceled, leading to a new plan to hold this year's Junior Livestock Auction on Aug. 12 through the 14 at the Jackson County Expo in Central Point.
