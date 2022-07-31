ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukegan, IL

Missing Mount Prospect woman’s body found in Waukegan apartment, coroner says

By Adriana Pérez, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 3 days ago

A body found in a Waukegan apartment has been identified as that of 22-year-old Bianca Haas, who had been reported missing from Mount Prospect, according to the Lake County coroner’s office.

Officers from the Waukegan Police Department responded around 1 p.m. Friday to a call from an individual who went into an apartment in the 100 block of Drew Lane and found a decomposing body.

The Lake County coroner was able to determine that Haas was the woman found in the apartment, but her cause and manner of death had not been released by early Sunday. That means it was not known whether the case would be treated as a homicide or a death investigation. Authorities had not released any information explaining whether they believe Haas met with foul play.

It wasn’t immediately clear how long Haas had been missing.

The case remains under investigation by officers from Waukegan’s criminal investigations division.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wlip.com

Woman Reported Missing in April, Found Dead in Waukegan Apartment

(Waukegan, IL) A woman reported missing earlier this year has been found dead in Waukegan. Police say they found the “decomposing” body of Bianca Haas of Mount Prospect in an apartment in the 100 block of Drew Lane. The 22-year-old’s cause of death remains unknown after an autopsy, pending more test results. Hass was last heard from in February, but was officially reported missing in April. Waukegan Police have not revealed the scope of their investigation, nor have they said if they are looking for any suspects in the case.
WAUKEGAN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mount Prospect, IL
Mount Prospect, IL
Crime & Safety
County
Lake County, IL
Waukegan, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Waukegan, IL
Lake County, IL
Crime & Safety
oakpark.com

Police Blotter: Sleeping man carjacked

An Oak Park resident sleeping in his black 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix was carjacked by five men at 4:15 a.m., July 28 in the 1000 block of South Lombard Avenue. After the five men approached the vehicle, one knocked on the window and asked if the victim was OK. The second offender then took out a black semi-automatic handgun and demanded the victim get out of the car. When the victim complied, all five offenders hopped into the vehicle and fled southbound on Lombard Avenue.
OAK PARK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coroner#Tribune Content Agency
CBS Chicago

Naperville Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on property damage, theft

CHICAGO (CBS) – Naperville Crime Stoppers are offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of individuals responsible for criminal damage to property, criminal trespassing and theft.The Naperville Police Department is attempting to identify the subjects shown in images provided by Crime Stoppers who entered the Odyssey Fun World, located at 3440 Odyssey Court, on July 12 shortly before 10 p.m.Police also released a video of the alleged incident. The video appears to show the suspects taking items from behind a counter.Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 630-420-6006 or through its website at napervillecrimestoppers.com. All callers may remain anonymous.
NAPERVILLE, IL
WGNtv.com

3 arrested after SWAT standoff on South Side

CHICAGO — Two men and a woman were arrested on the South Side early Tuesday following a six hour SWAT standoff. Just after 7:30 p.m., Posen police were dispatched to a Thorton’s gas station in the 14800 block of South Western on the report of men pointing guns at each other in two different vehicles. When officers arrived, police said the vehicles fled in different directions.
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Chicago Police Are Arresting Thousands More Black Drivers After Traffic Stops Than They Report

CHICAGO — West Sider Shelbert Ramsey never thought a simple traffic stop could leave him in a desperate legal fight to stay out of prison. Ramsey, 37, was driving through West Garfield Park one afternoon last summer when he saw an old friend and pulled over briefly to say hello, he said. When he pulled away a few seconds later, he saw police lights flashing behind him.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
CBS Chicago

7 dead, including 5 children, in fiery wrong-way crash on I-90 in McHenry County

RILEY, Ill. (CBS) – A mother and her four kids – as well as another teenager in the car with them – were all killed over the weekend in a crash on Interstate 90 in a rural area of McHenry County.Their father was still fighting for his life Monday.As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported, family and friends of the young mother – 31-year-old Lauren Dobosz – gathered Monday afternoon in Oriole Park, at 5500 N. Olcott Ave. on the Far Northwest Side of Chicago. They embraced in mourning before releasing balloons into the air.Dobosz, 31, was a mom of four, a...
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Dyer man dies in kayaking incident

A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition, after a kayaking incident in Hobart Sunday evening. Indiana Conservation Officers say it happened around 8:15 at Robinson Lake. Witnesses reported two kayakers tipped over and were struggling in the water about 200 feet from shore. Both went under...
HOBART, IN
NBC Chicago

Grieving Family Seeks Answers in Child's Daycare Death

Two parents from Chicago's south suburbs are desperately seeking answers in their son's death. Tiffany and Craig Pearson say they dropped off 5-year-old Anthony the morning of July 19 at an in-home daycare in Richton Park. Hours later, they were informed by police he was unresponsive. "There's no words for...
RICHTON PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

1 dead, 1 critically injured after kayak tips over in Hobart, Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition, after their kayak tipped over Sunday night on a small lake in Hobart, Indiana.Around 8:15 p.m., the Lake County 911 center received a call for help after a witness saw two kayakers tip over about 200 feet from shore on Robinson Lake, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.A witness went into the water to try to help them as the two people struggled in the water, and was able to swim a 54-year-old woman back to shore with the help of a Hobart police officer.That woman was taken to St. Mary Medical Center, where she remained in critical condition Monday morning.Meantime, divers from the Lake County Dive team searched the water for the 19-year-old man who was in the kayak. His body was recovered by a Crown Point Fire Department diver around 9:10 p.m.While both kayakers had personal flotation devices with them, neither was wearing one at the time the kayak tipped over.IDNR conservation officers and the Lake County Coroner's Office are investigating.
HOBART, IN
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy