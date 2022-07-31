Missing Mount Prospect woman’s body found in Waukegan apartment, coroner says

A body found in a Waukegan apartment has been identified as that of 22-year-old Bianca Haas, who had been reported missing from Mount Prospect, according to the Lake County coroner’s office.

Officers from the Waukegan Police Department responded around 1 p.m. Friday to a call from an individual who went into an apartment in the 100 block of Drew Lane and found a decomposing body.

The Lake County coroner was able to determine that Haas was the woman found in the apartment, but her cause and manner of death had not been released by early Sunday. That means it was not known whether the case would be treated as a homicide or a death investigation. Authorities had not released any information explaining whether they believe Haas met with foul play.

It wasn’t immediately clear how long Haas had been missing.

The case remains under investigation by officers from Waukegan’s criminal investigations division.