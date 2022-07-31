Franklin County Supervisor Mitchell dies

www.wdbj7.com
Roanoke City Section 8 waitlist opening
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority (RRHA) is opening its Housing Choice Voucher Program waiting list. Waiting list applications will be available for only five days, starting August 15 at 8:30 a.m. and closing August 19 at 5:00 p.m. You can access the online application through the RRHA website at rkehousing.org.
New Patrick County hospital leaders continue to gain feedback from community
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The new owners of the currently shuttered hospital in Patrick County are continuing to gain feedback from the community on the development process moving forward. Foresight Health leaders hosted a roundtable Tuesday night at Patrick and Henry Community College to talk with experts and local...
City of Danville retakes ownership of its welcome center
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - For many years, the City of Danville owned its welcome center. But in 2008, the ownership was transferred over to the Virginia Tourism Corporation, while the city continued to oversee its every day operations. “For some reason, nobody is really clear why, the city transferred ownership...
Henry County to expand internet services
HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Henry County residents will have more access to the internet soon. On Tuesday, the Henry County Board of Supervisors authorized a contract with RiverStreet Networks that would expand internet services to underserved areas throughout the county, according to a press release. The release said that...
Town of Hurt officials ask for community help ID’ing those behind ‘propaganda pamphlets’
HURT, Va. – Town of Hurt officials are looking for information regarding pamphlets that were found in the town on Wednesday. Mike Jones, Deputy Town Manager for Public Safety for the Town of Hurt said they have received several complaints about propaganda reported around the area. The pamphlets contain...
VHSL alignment proposal places Franklin County in Class 5
CHARLOTTESVILLE—A recommended plan by the Virginia High School League’s (VHSL) Alignment Committee has placed Franklin County in Class 5 and in Region D which includes 18 other schools. If approved, the plan would be in effect for the 2023-2024 through 2026-2027 academic years. High School officials said they...
Volunteers sought for “ReNew the New” river clean-up event
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Places across the New River Valley are hosting the seventh regional New River Cleanup event “ReNew the New” August 27. They invite citizens of the New River Valley to volunteer time to ensure the namesake of the region is healthy and clean. The 2022...
Rep. Bob Good meets with Danville organization focused on fighting food insecurity
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Every Wednesday, the line is down the street with residents and Danville Public School families who are in need of food. That’s where God’s Final Call and Warning comes in, providing for families in need. “We have partnered with the City Council and the...
Pulaski County Resident Graduates as LPN
Pulaski County resident Amber Danielle Tabor was among the New River Community College students who graduated from the practical nursing program on August 1. Dr. Peter Anderson, NRCC Vice President for Instruction and Student Services, addressed graduates at the ceremony. Stacey Crowder and Daniel Longoria were chosen by their peers to give the student address.
7@four: Franklin County Bike Rodeo is Thursday
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Get out to Waid Park this Thursday, August 4, for the Franklin County Bike Rodeo. All skill levels and ages are welcome to the event that begins at 6:30 p.m. The Waid Park Bike Skills Loop will be utilized for skill development. Demo bikes will...
Local school districts offer incentives to fill teacher, sub positions
ROANOKE VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - Staffing shortages have seemingly affected almost every industry as we continue to recover from the pandemic, and education is no exception. “We’re not where we want to be, but our plan is to open successfully once the students get back,” says Chief Human Resources Officer for Roanoke City Schools, Dominick McKee.
Pittsylvania County born Webb Telescope director retires
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The James Webb Space Telescope has given us some of the clearest, deepest images of our universe yet. Webb was many years, many hands and billions of dollars in the making. And at various points it struggled. In 2018, after almost three decades with NASA, Gregory Robinson was tapped see the project through as Webb’s program director.
Public invited to rappel for good cause in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Saturday, August 6, the community is invited to downtown Roanoke to go “Over the Edge” to raise awareness and funds for Brisas del Mar medical clinic. People are asked to raise $1,000 to rappel off the Roanoke Higher Education Center. Executive Director Ryan VandeLinde...
Martinsville participates in National Night Out
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The city of Martinsville participated in the 39th annual National Night Out Tuesday night. Martinsville Police and members of the community were at the Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market from 6 to 8 p.m. Officials asked people to lock their doors, turn on porch lights, and spend...
AEP warns of Roanoke River and New River water levels to potentially rise
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Appalachian Power wants people to be aware of rising water levels this week. Water levels on the New River and Roanoke River could rapidly rise starting Wednesday and fluctuate throughout the week. This is due to Appalachian Power potentially needing to increase power generation. Below Claytor...
Six Roanoke playgrounds renovated, replaced
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City officials have injected millions dollars into the park infrastructure this year. “This was the single largest and most diverse investment in the parks infrastructure in at least the last 20 years,” explains Michael Clark, Roanoke Director of Parks and Recreation. Last September, $2.3...
Mountain Valley Cluster Dog Show returns to Salem Civic Center
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Mountain Valley Cluster Dog Show is back in Salem this week. The show runs from Wednesday until Sunday. Pure bred dogs are competing for the coveted title of ‘Best in Show’. The judges base their decision on agility, coat and build among each breed.
COVID cases remain high but steady in Roanoke region
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - COVID cases in the Roanoke region are high but holding steady. It’s something Dr. Cynthia Morrow of the Roanoke City Alleghany Health Districts is watching closely, along with Monkeypox and Hepatitis A cases. She addressed all three illnesses during a briefing Tuesday morning. Here’s what...
Drugs seized from Pittsylvania Co. home; man in custody
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A man is facing multiple charges after authorities discovered drugs and a gun in a Pittsylvania County home on Wednesday. The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office says its Special Investigative Division “executed a narcotics search warrant” on Wednesday, Aug. 3 at a home in the 800 block of Gallows Road in […]
Bedford County community is on alert for a dumpster diving bear
HUDDLESTON, Va. (WSET) — They say one man’s trash is another’s treasure — in this case, one bears treasure is found in Huddleston, Virginia. People who live in a Bedford County community are on alert for a dumpster diving Bear. “It’s just dangerous. It’s so dangerous....
