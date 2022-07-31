Basketball Legend Bill Russell Dead At 88

Photo: Getty Images

Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Russell died Sunday (July 31) at the age of 88, his family announced in an official statement shared on his verified Twitter account.

"Bill Russell, the most prolific winner in American sports history, passed away peacefully today at age 88, with his wife, Jeannine , by his side," the statement read. "Arrangements for his memorial service will be announced soon."

Russell led the Boston Celtics to 11 of the franchise's NBA best 17 championships (tied with the Los Angeles Lakers) -- the most titles won by any player in league history -- which included two as a player-coach in 1968 and 1969 after becoming the first Black coach in North American professional sports in 1966.

Russell is considered to be the first Black player to achieve superstar success in the NBA as a five-time NBA MVP, a 12-time NBA All-Star and having led the NBA in rebounds four times and ranking second all-time in both total rebounds and rebounds per game.

Russell was also a two-time NCAA champion (1955, 1956) during his collegiate career at San Francisco and won a gold medal for Team U.S.A. in the 1956 Summer Olympics.

"Bill's wife, Jeannine, and his many friends and family thank you for keeping Bill in your prayers," the statement continued. "Perhaps you'll relive one or two of the golden moments he gave us, or recall his trademark laugh as he delighted in explaining the real story behind how those moments unfolded. And we hope each of us can find a new way to act or speak up with Bill's uncompromising, dignified and always constructive commitment to principle. That would be one last, and lasting, win for our beloved #6."

Russell was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame as both a player and coach, the College Basketball Hall of Fame as both a player and coach, the FIBA Hall of Fame as a player and awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his accomplishments in basketball and during the civil rights movement by then-President Barack Obama in 2021.

"Bill Russell was the greatest champion in all of team sports," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in an official statement on behalf of the league. "The countless accolades that he earned for his storied career with the Boston Celtics -- including a record 11 championships and five MVP awards -- only begin to tell the story of Bill's immense impact on our league and broader society."

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED.