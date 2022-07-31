ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Three-Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Daily Three-Midday” game were:

7-9-1, SB:

(seven, nine, one; SB: zero)

