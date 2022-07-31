One person killed after fight breaks out at Upstate SC venue

wlos.com
Don't be alarmed: Training to be conducted at Rosman High School & Middle on Aug. 4
ROSMAN, N.C. (WLOS) — Transylvania County emergency personnel will be conducting a training exercise at two schools in Rosman on Thursday, Aug. 4. Officials say the Transylvania County Sheriff's Office, Transylvania County Schools, Rosman Fire Rescue and other Transylvania County emergency responders will be conducting the exercise at Rosman High School / Rosman Middle School.
2 counterprotesters plead guilty to gun charges stemming from 2020 Asheville rally
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Two men have pleaded guilty to gun charges, admitting they took semi-automatic weapons to a protest against police violence in Asheville, District Attorney Todd Williams said. William Jay Turknett and Joshua Cody Case were part of a group of counterprotesters at a Black Lives Matter...
Silver Alert issued for missing, endangered Transylvania County man
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing and endangered man from Western North Carolina. The public is asked to be on the lookout for 87-year-old Kenneth Leon Menown, from Transylvania County, who officials say is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
National Night Out: Law enforcement agencies looking to connect with communities
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Tuesday night, several law enforcement agencies across the mountains will be hosting an annual event to connect with the community. On Aug. 2, agencies including Buncombe County, Henderson County, Haywood County Sheriff's Offices and others will be hosting "National Night Out." The annual campaign...
Barn destroyed in overnight Canton fire; investigation underway
CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — An overnight fire that kept crews busy for hours early Monday is under investigation. The North Canton Fire Department confirms with News 13 that crews were dispatched to Beaverdam Street near Thompson Street Monday, Aug. 1, just before 4 a.m. Crews from Canton, Clyde, Center...
Ribbon cutting held for newly renovated Hendersonville High School
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Cheers and applause erupted in Hendersonville Wednesday morning as leaders celebrated the opening of the newly renovated Hendersonville High School. The ribbon cutting signaled the end of a four-year construction project that started back in February of 2018. The project finished 11 months earlier...
Mosaic Café hosts thank you meal for first responders, meet and greet for community
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A local business said thank you Wednesday to the men and women in charge of keeping us safe. Mosaic Café & Coffee House treated police, fire and EMS personnel to free lunches to show them how much they're appreciated. Those protecting and serving believe...
One entrance to Asheville's Rankin Avenue Garage closed Aug. 1
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville city officials say one entrance to a downtown parking garage will be closed off on Aug. 1. From approximately 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday, officials say West Walnut Street will be fully closed between Haywood Street and Rankin Avenue. Therefore, the West...
Storms bring hail, ominous clouds to Western North Carolina
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Lightning lit the skies over much of Western North Carolina as stormy weather rolled through Wednesday night. Downed trees and hail were reported in Fletcher, and there were reports of several trees down in Marion. Want to submit your photos or see more from others...
US Navy sailor from Etowah falls overboard in Baltic Sea; search efforts called off
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A young U.S. Navy sailor from the Etowah community of Henderson County fell overboard a Navy ship on Monday, Aug. 1 in the Baltic Sea, and the search and rescue efforts have been called off. The family of David "Dee" Spearman confirmed Wednesday, Aug....
Repairs to partially-sinking parking deck in South Slope almost finished
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — For 11 months, crews working on Asheville’s largest apartment complex, The Ironwood Apartments, have focused on fixing the 1,000-space parking deck. The soil below the concrete multi-story building settled along a third of the site. The onsite manager for Tribute Construction, a company based...
450 crew members working to get huge Pratt & Whitney plant finished by November
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The winding road hundreds of construction crews and dump truck drivers take to get to the Pratt and Whitney job site starts with a turn off Brevard Road. For nearly a year, the 1.2-million-square-foot plant has been going up -- and 450 crew members are...
Help Desk: Concerns over nearby development dumping runoff on Asheville man's property
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Here in the mountains, it's not unusual to see a lot of runoff through your yard after a hard rain. An Asheville man says the river that pops in on his property is all because of a recent development, and he called the News 13 Help Desk for answers.
Madison, Polk, Transylvania to share in $30.8 million in high-speed internet grants
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — More than 13,000 households and 582 businesses across North Carolina are set to receive access to high-speed internet thanks to more than $30.8 million in grants, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Monday. Madison, Polk and Transylvania counties will all benefit. The N.C. Department of Information Technology’s...
'Overflowing' Asheville Humane Society desperate for foster homes, waives adoption fees
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Humane Society said Monday, Aug. 1 it is "overflowing" with animals and is waiving all adoption fees currently, as well as putting out an urgent request to the community for those who are able to help, to become foster homes for animals up for adoption.
'Anticipating a delay': School systems ask parents for patience amid bus driver shortage
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — With the start of the new school year just a few weeks away, local school systems are preparing parents for delays with school bus schedules. “Right now we’re roughly 20 bus positions short for our staffing needs,” said Jeremy Stowe, director of transportation for Buncombe County Schools.
'More COVID in the community right now than we've ever had,' WNC doctor says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — “We probably have more COVID in the community right now than we've ever had,” AdventHealth Chief Medical Officer Dr. Teresa Herbert said. The statement comes as students prepare to head back to the classroom in the coming weeks, which could result in more community spread.
Asheville's Beverly-Hanks firm joins Allen Tate Realtors, expands services
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A longtime Asheville real estate firm has been acquired by the largest realty company in the Carolinas. Beverly-Hanks Realtors will become part of Allen Tate Realtors, which has offices in most of North Carolina's major cities, as well as in the Upstate. Allen Tate, a 65-year-old company, is the Carolinas’ leading real estate company, with 19,150 closed transactions and $6.8 billion in closed sales volume in 2021.
Consumer Reports: Tips for staying healthy in the heat
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Beating the heat is not only essential for your own comfort but also for your health. Consumer Reports has some important tips to help you keep cool and safe all summer. We’re in the midst of the dog days of summer, and, with heat waves...
Another vote cast to restore Kuwahi name to Clingmans Dome
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday night to restore the Kuwahi name to the mountain known as Clingmans Dome. The resolution shows support for the efforts of the Cherokee Tribal Council to restore the name. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names, a federal body established...
