ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

One person killed after fight breaks out at Upstate SC venue

By Kari Barrows
WLOS.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wlos.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLOS.com

Don't be alarmed: Training to be conducted at Rosman High School & Middle on Aug. 4

ROSMAN, N.C. (WLOS) — Transylvania County emergency personnel will be conducting a training exercise at two schools in Rosman on Thursday, Aug. 4. Officials say the Transylvania County Sheriff's Office, Transylvania County Schools, Rosman Fire Rescue and other Transylvania County emergency responders will be conducting the exercise at Rosman High School / Rosman Middle School.
ROSMAN, NC
WLOS.com

Silver Alert issued for missing, endangered Transylvania County man

TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing and endangered man from Western North Carolina. The public is asked to be on the lookout for 87-year-old Kenneth Leon Menown, from Transylvania County, who officials say is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenville, SC
Greenville, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Jackson, SC
State
South Carolina State
WLOS.com

Barn destroyed in overnight Canton fire; investigation underway

CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — An overnight fire that kept crews busy for hours early Monday is under investigation. The North Canton Fire Department confirms with News 13 that crews were dispatched to Beaverdam Street near Thompson Street Monday, Aug. 1, just before 4 a.m. Crews from Canton, Clyde, Center...
CANTON, NC
WLOS.com

Ribbon cutting held for newly renovated Hendersonville High School

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Cheers and applause erupted in Hendersonville Wednesday morning as leaders celebrated the opening of the newly renovated Hendersonville High School. The ribbon cutting signaled the end of a four-year construction project that started back in February of 2018. The project finished 11 months earlier...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

One entrance to Asheville's Rankin Avenue Garage closed Aug. 1

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville city officials say one entrance to a downtown parking garage will be closed off on Aug. 1. From approximately 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday, officials say West Walnut Street will be fully closed between Haywood Street and Rankin Avenue. Therefore, the West...
ASHEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Upstate Sc#Prisma
WLOS.com

Storms bring hail, ominous clouds to Western North Carolina

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Lightning lit the skies over much of Western North Carolina as stormy weather rolled through Wednesday night. Downed trees and hail were reported in Fletcher, and there were reports of several trees down in Marion. Want to submit your photos or see more from others...
MARION, NC
WLOS.com

Repairs to partially-sinking parking deck in South Slope almost finished

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — For 11 months, crews working on Asheville’s largest apartment complex, The Ironwood Apartments, have focused on fixing the 1,000-space parking deck. The soil below the concrete multi-story building settled along a third of the site. The onsite manager for Tribute Construction, a company based...
ASHEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLOS.com

Asheville's Beverly-Hanks firm joins Allen Tate Realtors, expands services

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A longtime Asheville real estate firm has been acquired by the largest realty company in the Carolinas. Beverly-Hanks Realtors will become part of Allen Tate Realtors, which has offices in most of North Carolina's major cities, as well as in the Upstate. Allen Tate, a 65-year-old company, is the Carolinas’ leading real estate company, with 19,150 closed transactions and $6.8 billion in closed sales volume in 2021.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Consumer Reports: Tips for staying healthy in the heat

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Beating the heat is not only essential for your own comfort but also for your health. Consumer Reports has some important tips to help you keep cool and safe all summer. We’re in the midst of the dog days of summer, and, with heat waves...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Another vote cast to restore Kuwahi name to Clingmans Dome

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday night to restore the Kuwahi name to the mountain known as Clingmans Dome. The resolution shows support for the efforts of the Cherokee Tribal Council to restore the name. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names, a federal body established...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy