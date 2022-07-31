Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Day’ game

PROCTOR, Vt. (AP) — Weeks after surviving one of the deadliest and most destructive wildfires in California history, the Holden family just wanted a new home. The family of seven couldn’t find anything nearby to replace their house reduced to ashes in the 2018 Paradise fire. It proved too daunting to rebuild in a town that looked more like a deserted war zone than the tight-knit community they loved.
DALLAS, W.Va. (AP) — Cleanup was ongoing Tuesday in a rural area of northern West Virginia from damaged caused by a tornado with maximum winds of 120 miles per hour. The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh said the EF2 tornado briefly touched down Monday night in the state’s Northern Panhandle. No injuries were reported. The tornado ripped the roofs off some homes, uprooted trees and scattered debris in the Marshall County community of Dallas, news outlets reported. “Never thought there would be anything like that around these hills,” resident Dave Minch said.
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Republican Herschel Walker has accepted an invitation in his U.S. Senate race to debate Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock, but it’s not one of the three debate invitations Warnock earlier accepted, leaving it unclear whether the two will actually clash in person before the November general election.
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — National Guard soldiers rushed to distribute bottled water to flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky as forecasters warned of more rain coming to the region. In the days since historic flooding swamped the Appalachian region, the availability of water surfaced as a concern for victims after the floodwaters badly damaged water systems. As donations poured into the region, water was a top priority, along with cleaning supplies.
PHOENIX (AP) — Vote counting continued Wednesday in the close race to determine the Republican nominee for governor in Arizona, with former television news anchor Kari Lake narrowly leading lawyer Karrin Taylor Robson. The content is seen as a barometer of Donald Trump’s enduring influence after establishment Republicans came out in force behind Robson. Lake is closely aligned with the former president, who could gain allies with influence over how elections are run as he considers a 2024 White House campaign. The winner will advance to the November general election to take on Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, who defeated Marco Lopez, a former mayor of Nogales and border enforcement official during Obama’s administration, in Tuesday’s primary. Trump endorsed and campaigned for a group of candidates who supported his falsehoods about the 2020 election, including Lake, who says she would have refused to certify President Joe Biden’s narrow Arizona victory. Robson said the GOP should focus on the future despite the election from two years ago that she called “unfair.”
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina inmate who killed four people in two states is off death row after a federal appeals court ruled the judge who sentenced him to die nearly two decades ago did not consider his abusive childhood or mental illness. The ruling last week means the number of prisoners on South Carolina’s death row has been cut nearly in half since the start of 2011, when the state carried out its last execution. Whether the state can begin putting inmates to death again may be determined this week at a trial in Columbia where lawyers for several death row prisoners are arguing the electric chair - as well as the newly established, but so far unused, firing squad - are cruel and unusual punishments. Only three inmates in the U.S., all in Utah, have died by firing squad since 1977 and 19 have been electrocuted this century.
In the thick of Kansas’ contentious debate over abortion rights, the anonymous text messages arriving on the eve of the big referendum this week seemed clear enough. “Voting YES on the Amendment will give women a choice.”. The only problem: It was a lie, transmitted by text message...
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — A week ago, the scenic Northern California hamlet of Klamath River was home to about 200 people and had a community center, post office and a corner grocery store. Now, after a wildfire raged through the forested region near the Oregon state line, four people are dead and the store is among the few buildings not reduced to ashes.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The State Board of Election Commissioners on Wednesday blocked a proposal to legalize recreational marijuana from appearing on Arkansas’ ballot this fall. The panel rejected the popular name and ballot title for the proposed constitutional amendment that supporters hoped to put on the November ballot. Supporters submitted more than enough valid signatures from registered voters to qualify, but the proposal still needed approval from by the board to appear on the ballot. Arkansas voters in 2016 approved a constitutional amendment legalizing medical marijuana. The proposed amendment would allow people age 21 and older to possess up to an ounce of cannabis and would allow state-licensed dispensaries to sell recreational marijuana. An attorney for Responsible Growth Arkansas, the group backing the proposal, said it would appeal to the state Supreme Court.
TAMPA, Fla. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Today, Sanwa Food Group announced it has launched a new digital ordering platform for Sanwa Fresh, the foodservice distribution portion of its business. Sanwa Fresh customers will now have the capability to place orders on any device with the help of a new e-commerce platform, powered by Pepper. Pepper is the creator of a leading e-commerce platform built for food distributors that is easy and intuitive for their customers to use. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005049/en/ Historically, Sanwa Food Group’s retail portion of their business, Sanwa Farmer’s Market, has been the champion of customer experience within their company. Their consumer-focused and low cost offerings include a club-style warehouse without any of the typical membership fees, and a wide selection of multicultural food products at different packaging stages. The company is now making the same effort on the foodservice side of their business bringing Fresh customers best-in-class service on Pepper’s platform.
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Mississippi will soon stop accepting applications to a federal rental assistance program created during the COVID-19 pandemic to help people stave off evictions, Gov. Tate Reeves announced Wednesday. The Rental Assistance for Mississippians Program will not accept any applications past Aug. 15, and the state will return as much as $130 million for the program back to the federal government. The total amount that will be returned to the Treasury Department will decrease with each new application that is approved or recertified, according to the governor’s office. “It’s time our state returns to pre-pandemic policies,” Reeves said at a press conference. “We will continue to say ‘no’ to these types of projects and handouts that encourage people to stay out of the workforce.” While Reeves praised a “booming” Mississippi economy, he said there are still too many people in the state “being paid not to work.” Labor shortages across the country have led to staffing woes for some employers and increased job opportunities for some workers.
LINCOLN, Del. (AP) — A North Carolina man was found dead along the side of the road in southern Delaware over the weekend, officials said Wednesday. Troopers were called to the area of Staytonville Road west of North Union Church Road in the Lincoln area of Sussex County around 1:30 a.m. Sunday for a report of a person lying near the road, Delaware State Police said in a news release. When troopers arrived, police said they found a man dead. On Wednesday, police announced that the man had been identified as Jose Santiago-Zamora Jimenez, 40, of Charlotte, North Carolina. Police have said they are conducting a criminal investigation, but they didn’t release details about how he died.
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Vacmobile Corporation, a leader in the digital transformation of vaccination and test records, today announced it has been accepted into the Advanced Technology Development Center’s ATDC Accelerate startup portfolio. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005214/en/ Jennifer Sparks, Vacmobile CEO. (Photo: Business Wire)
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said Monday his investigators found just one dead voter after thoroughly reviewing findings from a partisan review of the 2020 election that alleged 282 ballots were cast in the name of someone who had died. The finding by the Republican attorney general, who is running for U.S. Senate in Tuesday’s primary, further discredits the review conducted last year. The review was led by an inexperienced firm, Cyber Ninjas, and conducted largely by supporters of Donald Trump who falsely believe the election was stolen from him. “Our agents investigated all individuals that...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota government ethics board on Wednesday pressed forward with its investigation of two complaints against Gov. Kristi Noem, resisting an effort from the Republican governor to see them dismissed and extending the time it has to examine the allegations. Noem, a potential...
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A man who was serving life sentences for killing four people at a North Dakota business in what authorities say was one of the state’s most gruesome crimes has killed himself in prison, authorities said. The North Dakota Highway Patrol said a trooper was called to the state prison in Bismarck at around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday “regarding a resident who had caused self-harm.” The trooper was told that Chad Isaak,48, had been taken by ambulance to a Bismarck hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 6:24 p.m. Authorities didn’t immediately give a cause of death. Prison spokeswoman Kayli Richards said in a statement Monday that state confidentiality laws prevent her from disclosing whether Isaak had been considered a suicide risk or held under any special conditions at the prison.
GERING, Neb. (AP) — A wildfire that has forced evacuations and destroyed some homes in the Nebraska Panhandle grew to about 25 square miles (65 square kilometers) Monday, but firefighters were managing to limit the spread of the fire. The blaze south of Gering, dubbed the Carter Canyon Fire,...
HONOLULU (AP) — In Hawaii, there’s a common question posed in the pidgin language of the islands: “Where you went grad?”. Knowing where someone went to high school has long been an important identity marker for Hawaii residents and helps connect people in the state’s close-knit communities. It’s an affiliation that goes far deeper than rooting for a certain team or cross-town rivalries.
