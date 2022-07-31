ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon’s drawing of the Kentucky Lottery’s “Pick 3 Midday” game were:

2-7-9

(two, seven, nine)

Comments / 0

