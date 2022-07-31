RI Lottery
CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) _ These Rhode Island lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Lucky For Life
01-07-08-18-38, Lucky Ball: 1
(one, seven, eight, eighteen, thirty-eight; Lucky Ball: one)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 1,280,000,000
Numbers Evening
7-3-5-0
(seven, three, five, zero)
Numbers Midday
6-3-2-7
(six, three, two, seven)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 187,000,000
Wild Money
08-13-20-24-30, Extra: 33
(eight, thirteen, twenty, twenty-four, thirty; Extra: thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $38,000
Comments / 0