As flood neared, Ky. woman went out to check on elderly friend. She never made it home.

If she was your friend, Eva Nicole “Nikki” Slone, would always be in your corner when times got tough.

On Thursday, Slone, 50, was doing just that when she went out in the Knott County floods to check on an elderly friend, said her daughter Misty Franklin.

Slone, who everyone called Duncan, went missing until Friday when her body was recovered.

“My mom was a very caring woman,” said Franklin. “She loved her family more than anything and had the biggest heart. She went out that night to check on an elderly lady to make sure she was okay because that lady really didn’t have any family. My mom would always check up on her and bring her food.”

Slone, who lived at Pippa Passes, had the biggest heart, loved her grandkids, three children, and family more than anything. She loved to make people laugh. She loved going to bingo and playing slot machines.

“If you had her as a friend you had someone who would always be in your corner when times got tough,” said Franklin.

After Slone disappeared, Franklin found her mother’s car and posted a photo online.

“I started posting it to see if anyone ... saw her because we thought she stayed at that elderly lady’s ’house,” she said.

Her body was recovered near her home.

“I honestly think she got out of the car to try to make it home but she had Addison’s Disease and when she gets stressed her body tries to shut down and throws her into seizures,” said Franklin.

“I think when she got out of the car she was probably trying to fight back a seizure,” said Franklin, “and the current was too much.”