Watch Becky Hill, Stefflon Don and Ultra Naté perform at Euro final

David Baddiel, Frank Skinner & Lightning Seeds send good luck message to Lionesses
David Baddiel, Frank Skinner & The Lightning Seeds have sent a good luck message to Lionesses as they prepare to take on Germany in the Euro final today (July 31). Yesterday, Baddiel and The Lightning Seeds gave a special performance of ‘Three Lions’ at Camden’s Electric Ballroom. They were joined on stage by singer-songwriter Chelcee Grimes and women’s players of the past to sing ‘Three Lions (Football’s Coming Home)’ ahead of the final.
‘The X Factor’ releases extended cut of Harry Styles’ original audition
The X Factor has released an extended cut of Harry Styles’ original auction for the talent show. A week after The X Factor expanded on how the show put together boy band One Direction, it’s now shared the original, extended cut of Styles’ addition as a solo artist prior to being put into the group.
Hundreds of venues sign up to not take cut of artists’ merchandise sales – but campaigners want more
A campaign to stop music venues from taking a cut of artists’ merchandise sales is proving successful, but campaigners say that more live music spaces still need to sign up. Back in January, the Featured Artists Coalition (FAC) announced a new directory highlighting music venues that charge zero commission on the sale of merchandise. The ‘100% Venues’ database aimed to address the “outdated and unfair” practice of performance spaces taking a cut of acts’ merch proceeds at gigs.
Girls’ Generation drop nostalgic teaser for comeback single ‘Forever 1’
Girls’ Generation have unveiled the first music video teaser for their highly anticiapted comeback single, ‘Forever 1’. On August 4 at midnight KST, South Korean music label SM Entertainment shared on its official YouTube channel the first teaser for ‘Forever 1’, the title track off the veteran group’s comeback album of the same name.
See footage from Justin Bieber’s first show after recovering from facial paralysis
Justin Bieber has returned to the stage after overcoming his battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which for weeks, left the entire right side of the singer’s face paralysed. After confirming his world tour would recommence last month, Bieber’s first show back in action went down last Sunday (July 31), when he took to the stage at this year’s Lucca Summer Festival in Italy. He appeared to be in good shape, delivering an unabridged set of hits from across his six-album catalogue.
Lizzo responds to viral video of young fan dancing to ‘About Damn Time’: “That is my Grammy right there”
Lizzo has shared an emotional post of her reacting to a young fan dancing to her single ‘About Damn Time’. The clip, which you can view below, features a little girl mimicking the rapper’s choreography from the song’s music video. It has already received over 250,000...
Drake shows support for Young Thug and Gunna with “Free YSL” call in ‘Sticky’ video
Drake has shared an official music video for the latest ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ single, ‘Sticky’, in which he shows support for Young Thug and Gunna as they continue to fight against their recent gang-related charges. The song itself makes a brief mention to the plight of Gunna...
‘Stranger Things’ star Jamie Campbell Bower announces new single ‘I Am’
Stranger Things star Jamie Campbell Bower has announced that he’s releasing a new song called ‘I Am’ next week. The actor and musician portrays the sinister villain Vecna in the fourth season of the hit Netflix show. As Kerrang! notes, he was previously the frontman of the London punk band Counterfeit before launching a career as a solo artist.
‘League of Legends’ fighter ‘Project L’ will be free-to-play
Riot Games has announced that upcoming League Of Legends fighting game Project L will be free-to-play and include “respectful” monetisation. This was confirmed by Project L’s senior director Tom Cannon on Twitter earlier today (August 1), who uploaded a video about the title ahead of going to the Evo fighting game tournament.
Watch Harry Styles help gig-goer propose to girlfriend
Harry Styles has helped a couple get engaged during one of his recent shows in Portugal. Footage from the show, which took place at Lisbon’s Altice Arena on July 31, shows Styles interrupt his ‘Love on Tour’ set before handing the microphone to a nearby audience member.
Warner Music Group becomes first major label to adopt fan-powered royalties system
Warner Music Group has become the first major label to adopt a fan-powered royalties system through which funds are distributed to acts based on how many individual users listen to their music. The company is following in the footsteps of SoundCloud, who last year announced that it’d be the first...
PVRIS and Bad Suns team up on new “summer bop”, ‘Maybe You Saved Me’
PVRIS feature on a new song released by Bad Suns for the deluxe edition of the latter’s 2022 album, ‘Apocalypse Whenever’. ‘Maybe You Saved Me’ features on the upcoming expanded edition of Bad Suns’ fourth album, which features PVRIS’ Lynn Gunn alongside Bad Suns singer Christo Bowman.
Siwon to miss SUPER JUNIOR’s ‘SUPER SHOW 9’ Manila showcase after testing positive for COVID-19
SUPER JUNIOR‘s Siwon will miss out on their upcoming ‘SUPER SHOW 9: ROAD’ concert in Manila following a positive COVID-19 test result. The singer’s positive PCR test was revealed by Label SJ in an announcement on August 3 informing fans that Siwon will not be at the group’s concert set to take place this August 6 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena. “We are deeply sorry,” the announcement read, promising that SUPER JUNIOR members Leeteuk, Yesung, Shindong, Eunhyuk, Donghae, Ryeowook and Kyuhyun will still be performing at the concert.
‘A Clockwork Orange’’s Malcolm McDowell announces ‘Gloomwood’ delay
It’s been confirmed that the release of stealth horror-shooter Gloomwood has been pushed back by a few weeks. After being announced back in 2020, Gloomwood was set to be released later this month (August 16) but will now come to early-access on September 3. Announcing the news was legendary...
Dev Patel broke up a knife fight in Australia this week
Dev Patel was entangled in a “violent altercation” involving a knife fight, his management have confirmed, saying the Slumdog Millionaire star stepped in after watching a man get stabbed in an Australian convenience store earlier this week. Patel lives in the South Australian capital of Adelaide, where the...
Lee Jung-jae re-edits international version of directorial debut ‘Hunt’ for global audience
Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae has re-edited an international version of his upcoming directorial debut Hunt to suit a global audience. South Korean media outlet Yonhap News Agency reported on August 3 that Lee had revised several key lines and scenes in the film following its premiere at this year’s Cannes Film Festival in order to contextualise the film’s political setting for global audiences.
Prince Harry’s Memoir Will Join a Gossipy Library of Royal Tell-Alls
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.J.R. Moehringer is a ghost in more ways than one: as the Pulitzer-winning writer of Prince Harry’s ominously cathartic memoir, and as a name that may well come to haunt the Windsors in the same way that Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, always does.The prospect of a royal story, particularly one as potentially incendiary as Harry’s, being subjected to the techniques of literary journalism, building tension through novelistic pacing and voicing emotions normally absent from straight reporting, is raising...
David Crosby thinks he’s “too old to tour anymore”
David Crosby fans hoping to catch him on tour soon will be disappointed to know that the iconic songwriter, aged 80 for a few weeks more, has ruled out the possibility. The former Byrds legend – who will turn 81 on August 14 – confirmed as much on Twitter overnight, responding to a fan who’d suggested he announce a new run of tour dates in the near future. “I think I’m too old to tour any more… sadly,” he wrote.
NewJeans – ‘New Jeans’ review: HYBE’s latest girl group go against the grain in an uneven debut
NewJeans, the latest girl group to join HYBE’s ranks, were primed from the beginning to go against the K-pop grain. An unorthodox band name. Atypical promotion tactics. Novel musical takes on oft-attempted nostalgic callbacks. Nearly everything about the five-piece’s debut so far aims to frame them as innovative dark horses among the industry’s latest wave of superstar hopefuls.
Watch the thrilling teaser trailer for the South Korean adaptation of ‘Little Women’
TvN has released a teaser trailer for its upcoming Korean adaptation of Little Women, which will also come to Netflix. The new visual shows sisters In-ju (Yumi’s Cells Kim Go-eun), In-kyeong (100 Days My Prince’s Nam Ji-hyun) and In-hye (All Of Us Are Dead’s Park Ji-hu) acquiring a backpack filled with ₩70 billion. It’s heavily implied that the bag is full of stolen money, with scenes with In-ju rappelling down the side of a building with the backpack and In-hye nervously walking away from a group of policemen. The trailer ends with the sisters using their newfound wealth to elevate their social status.
