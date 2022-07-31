Police: Boy, 5, found in critical condition after fall in Fishtown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A barbecue in Philadelphia’s Frankford section turned tragic Wednesday night. A woman was killed by a stray bullet that was fired during a drive-by shooting. Police say the victim was simply hanging out with friends, grilling, and listening to music. As of Wednesday afternoon, there were no arrests in this case. Neighbors say the victim recently moved out of the city with her boyfriend but she was here Tuesday to get her car fixed and then go over to hang out with friends and she brought her children to that barbecue. New surveillance video obtained by CBS3 shows the scary moments...

18 HOURS AGO