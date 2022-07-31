Police: Boy, 5, found in critical condition after fall in Fishtown

www.fox29.com
fox29.com
1 dead, 1 injured in Kensington shootout that happened near elementary school, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A man is dead and another is injured after police believe a shootout erupted Wednesday night near a Philadelphia elementary school and playground. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 3100 block of Rorer Street for reports of a shooting. Police found two men suffering...
fox29.com
Man, 27, dies after he is shot 6 times in North Philadelphia, police say
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A 27-year-old man is dead after he was shot six times in North Philadelphia. Officials say 39th District officers were called to the 2800 block of North Taney Street Wednesday evening, just before 6, on a report of a man shot. When officers arrived, they found the...
Woman Killed After Being Struck By Stray Bullet At Barbecue In Frankford: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A barbecue in Philadelphia’s Frankford section turned tragic Wednesday night. A woman was killed by a stray bullet that was fired during a drive-by shooting. Police say the victim was simply hanging out with friends, grilling, and listening to music. As of Wednesday afternoon, there were no arrests in this case. Neighbors say the victim recently moved out of the city with her boyfriend but she was here Tuesday to get her car fixed and then go over to hang out with friends and she brought her children to that barbecue. New surveillance video obtained by CBS3 shows the scary moments...
fox29.com
Man found dead behind wheel of crashed car in Frankford, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities in Philadelphia say the driver of a car found smashed into a pole was shot to death by a passenger who fled the scene. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the intersection of Torresdale Avenue and Gillingham Streets around 10 p.m. for reports of a crash and gunshots.
2 Suspects In Custody Following Drive-By Shooting At SEPTA’s Arrott Transportation Center: Philadelphia Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two suspects are in custody awaiting charges after a drive-by shooting at SEPTA’s Arrott Transportation Center prompted a police chase on Wednesday. Two victims were shot and both were taken to Temple University Hospital. There’s no word yet on why the suspects allegedly carried out the shooting. A 19-year-old man was shot in the leg, and at last check, he’s in stable condition. A 30-year-old man was shot in the chest and left knee. He’s currently in critical condition. This shooting happened at one of the busiest SEPTA stations in the city. Police say two uniformed officers were patrolling near Frankford...
Violent Night: 4 dead in Philly, police believe one shooting was case of self-defense
A violent night left at least four people dead. Philadelphia's gun violence crisis is on track to surpass last year's record homicide rate.
fox29.com
Man shot in his sleep during West Philadelphia home invasion as 5 kids slept inside, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A man is fighting for his life after police say an intruder opened fire inside his family home as they slept Wednesday morning. The 20-year-old was found heavily bleeding in his bed when police responded to a house on the 800 block of North 43rd Street around 2 a.m.
2-year-old dies with cocaine, fentanyl in system; Cherry Hill man charged: Police
Police say an investigation found the toddler had cocaine and fentanyl in her system.
phl17.com
Oxford Circle teen fatally shot in the head, stomach on Frankford Avenue
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A Philadelphia man was fatally shot in the city’s Frankford section Monday. The incident happened on the 4700 block of Frankford Avenue around 3:15 pm. According to police, an 18-year-old boy was shot in the head and abdomen. The victim arrived at Jefferson Frankford Hospital in a private vehicle, where doctors pronounced him dead at 3:32 pm.
Remains of sisters killed in 1985 MOVE bombing returned to family
The remains of two underage victims of the Philadelphia 1985 MOVE bombing have finally been released to the custody of their brother. The road leading to this momentous occasion in Philadelphia has been shrouded in controversy.
sauconsource.com
Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Upper Bucks Crash, Police Say
Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin are investigating a three-vehicle crash in upper Bucks County that seriously injured a motorcyclist Sunday. In a news release, police said the accident happened around 3:45 p.m. on Rt. 663 (John Fries Highway) north of Brinkman Road in Milford Township. Two troopers were en route...
fox29.com
Police investigating deadly shooting at home in Upper Darby
UPPER DARBY, Pa. - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting they say happened in an Upper Darby home on Tuesday night. Officers from the Upper Darby Police Department were called to a residence on the 200 block of Kinston Road around 7:30 p.m. Police have not shared information about the...
fox29.com
Man may have set West Philadelphia house on fire after over 150 jugs of gasoline found, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A house where more than 150 one-gallon jugs filled with gasoline were found caught on fire - the second time in the past several months. The jugs were reportedly found when police were called to the 100 block of North 59th Street Monday for complaints of a strong smell of gas.
phl17.com
West Philadelphia woman missing, last seen Friday night
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing woman last seen on Friday. Police say 62-year-old Babette Oliver was last seen at her home on the 100 block of North 49th Street around 7:15 pm. It is unknown what she had on before she...
School bus aide charged with assaulting 9-year-old boy in Pemberton Twp.
Donald Pride, 72, was charged with aggravated assault for the incident on Monday afternoon.
phl17.com
Oxford Circle teen never returned home; last seen couple blocks away from her home
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on July 27, 2022. Police say 15-year-old Angelina Juarbe was last seen on the 1300 block of Unruh Avenue. Juarbe is from the 2200 block of Unruh Avenue. It is unknown what she...
phl17.com
5-year-old boy critically injured with severe facial fractures: police
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A child is fighting for his life after police found the boy lying on the ground after falling out a window in the city’s Fishtown section. The incident happened on the 500 block of Girard Avenue around 4:48 pm Saturday. Officers responded to a call of a...
phl17.com
Missing teen last seen in Cecil. B Moore has been found
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police announced Tuesday that a 15-year-old missing boy had been found. Police say Amin Mackle went missing on Friday around 11:00 am on the 1800 block of N. Woodstock Street. Mackle was last seen wearing a white tee shirt, black pants, and black Under Armor sneakers. Police...
phl17.com
10-month-old baby, teen shot by a man who was angry at the family: police
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for a man who they said fired multiple gun shots at a family in the city’s Harrowgate section. The incident happened on the 2000 block of East Ontario Street around 10:40 am Sunday. According to police, 45-year-old Santos Diaz was having a verbal...
phl17.com
Man fatally shot 5 times in the back on Fairhill Street
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in Philadelphia’s Franklinville neighborhood. The incident happened on the 3800 block of Fairhill Street just before noon Monday. According to police, a man in his 20s was shot five times to the back...
