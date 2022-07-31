Three takeaways from day four of FSU football preseason camp

www.tomahawknation.com
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Florida State quarterback target decommits from Purdue
The quarterback dominos did not fall in Florida State's favor last month. Longtime commitment Chris Parson elected to back off of his pledge on July 12. A few weeks later, four-star quarterback target Brock Glenn committed to Ohio State over the Seminoles. The decisions have the Seminoles re-evaluating their options...
Tomahawk Nation
Sights, sounds: FSU football’s first day in pads
Florida State Seminoles football took the practice field once more on Tuesday, with just over three weeks until its season-opening debut vs. the Duquesne Dukes. It was Florida State’s first day in pads, a chance for FSU to further establish the level of physicality needed when the 2022 season kicks off.
Tomahawk Nation
Interview: Head coach Mike Norvell talks first day in pads
Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell has been a fan of what he’s seen early on in fall camp from his team. A sentiment that’s been echoed since camp kicked off is that when the Seminoles threw on full pads, it would separate true progress from the incremental. Not only does the game obviously get more physical and faster, but it also affects a player’s movement, how they carry their weight, and fatigue as the day goes on.
Tomahawk Nation
Sights, sounds, video: FSU football camp, August 1
Florida State Seminoles football is just 26 days away from kicking off its season vs. the Duquesne Dukes. The Seminoles have been hard at work over the last week, taking to the practice field at the Dunlap Practice Facility in anticipation of that season opener. FSU made the transition to shoulder pads on Friday, and are set to go full pads on Tuesday.
Tomahawk Nation
Interview: Marcus Woodson speaks after Monday's practice
FLORIDA STATE — The Seminoles began the second week of fall camp this morning, after a profitable start to the 2022 season last week. Defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson spoke with the media following Monday’s practice to talk about player expectations and rising studs within the locker room.
Tomahawk Nation
Interview: Ja’Khi Douglas, Dennis Briggs Jr. after Aug. 2 practice
An encouraging part of Florida State Seminoles football’s early days of preseason camp has been a thorough understanding of the players of what needs to be accomplished ahead of the season. Multiple players have echoed the same sentiments of needing to hone in, master the system that they’ve been...
Tomahawk Nation
Interviews: Malik McClain, Kalen DeLoach, and Azareye'h Thomas talk fall camp improvements
FLORIDA STATE — The Noles were welcomed back for their second week of fall camp this morning. After focusing on fundamentals and player development during the first week, the coaching staff will likely highlight necessary plays to see where the depth chart lies this weekend. The defense seems to be filled with veteran leaders at each position, while the offense still carries questions due an uncertain offensive line and a substandard receiving room.
WCTV
Tallahassee Native and FAMU Hall of Famer Michael Thomas Passes Away
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rattler Nation has lost an icon. FAMU Hall of Famer and voice of the Rattler Sports Network, Michael Thomas, has died. FAMU’s Athletic Department announced the news Monday night. Thomas, a Tallahassee native, spent 30-plus years as a color analyst for FAMU sporting events. He...
ecbpublishing.com
Jimmy Leonard Demps Jr.
U.S. Army Staff Sergeant (Retired) Jimmy Leonard Demps Jr., a proud veteran of the United States Army, went home to be the Lord on July 27, 2022. Jimmy is the son of Jimmie Sr. and the late Frances Demps. He was born on Jan. 12, 1963, in Marianna, Fla., where he grew up, and his family later moved to Monticello, Fla. Jimmy confessed Christ at an early age and later joined Greater Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church in Monticello, Fla.
Florida Power & Light operates an exclusive, invite-only lounge for lawmakers and lobbyists
Revelations of the party space come as the company is mired in scandals over its aggressive approach to lobbying and public advocacy.
floridianpress.com
Progressive Lawmaker Blames DeSantis, Republicans for Unaffordable Housing in Florida
Florida, by some measures, has now become the most expensive state to live in the country. However, politicians in Tallahassee are at a loss on who to blame. State Rep. Carlos G. Smith (D-49) has blamed the Florida Republican Party and Gov. Ron DeSantis for the unaffordable housing market. One...
WCTV
Tallahassee mom charged in hot car death
Mike's Evening First Alert Forecast - Monday, Aug. 1. Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the details on the better rain chances for the week. Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the details on the better rain chances this week. Charles' First Alert Forecast - Sunday, July 31. Updated: Jul. 31, 2022 at...
Zillah PASS project is bringing more changes to the Southside of Tallahassee
After noticing the dangerous sidewalk on Zillah road across from Fairview Middle School Mayor Pro-Tem Curtis Richardson acted.
WCTV
Tallahassee Police confirm deadly shooting to be a suicide
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police have confirmed the shooting in the 300 block of Piney Road was the result of a suicide. Original Story: Tallahassee Police are investigating a deadly shooting in 300 block of Piney Road. According to the TPD Watch Commander, one person was confirmed dead after...
Mayor John Dailey files complaint against political opponent Kristin Dozier
Dailey filed a complaint to the Florida Elections Commission claiming Dozier’s campaign is dark money driven.
Purple Alert canceled for missing Leon County Man
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement canceled a Purple Alert that was issued Sunday for a missing man of Leon County.
WCTV
Two arrested with counterfeit cash in Gadsden County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two people were arrested in Gadsden County Tuesday in connection with the attempted use of nearly $400 worth of counterfeit bills, according to the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say a woman, later identified as Diamond Williams, tried to buy a gift card at a...
WCTV
Tallahasee family in need after young father dies in fiery crash
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A young Tallahassee father was killed in a fiery crash on Highway 27 in Decatur County last month. Now his family is waiting in limbo to get financial assistance to make ends meet. A death certificate is needed to file for bereavement support. However, it is...
WCTV
LCSO investigates the death of a woman on Highway 12
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Deputies with the Leon County Sheriff’s office are investigating what they believe to a traffic fatality in the northeast section of Leon County. Investigators with the sheriff’s office responded to a call of a deceased black female on the side of Highway 12 just after 2 p.m. Sunday.
tallahasseereports.com
New Leon County Residential Construction Permits Trending Down
According to permit filings with Leon County and the City of Tallahassee, the number of single-family new construction permits are trending down. The New SFR Permit Report, provided below, shows the number of June permits is down 13.7% when compared to the number of permits issued one year ago. The value of the June permits are up 2.9%, from $13.8 million in 2021 to $14.2 million in 2022.
