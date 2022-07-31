ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Bill Russell, Boston Celtics Legend and the NBA’s Ultimate Winner, Dies at 88

By Ira Kaufman
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KEQ2L_0gzffBfP00

Bill Russell, the intimidating center who rejected layups and bigotry with equal authority while leading the Boston Celtics to pro basketball’s greatest dynasty, died Sunday, his family announced . He was 88.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Russell won five Most Valuable Player awards and the Celtics captured 11 NBA championships during his 13-year career, including eight in a row from 1959-66. His powerful adversary during the 1960s, Wilt Chamberlain, ended the streak by leading the Philadelphia 76ers to the league title.

The 7-foot-1 Chamberlain and the 6-foot-9 Russell met 142 times in an epic rivalry of big men that riveted basketball fans for a decade. His Celtics went 57-37 against Chamberlain’s teams during the regular season and owned a 29-20 advantage in the playoffs.

“Wilt and Russell were to basketball what Arnold Palmer was to golf,” 76ers Hall of Fame forward Billy Cunningham once said. “Turn on the television on Sunday, and there they were. They are the two greatest talents to ever play the game.”

While establishing himself as pro basketball’s ultimate winner, Russell was a powerful advocate for civil rights. At the ESPYs in 2019, he received the Arthur Ashe Courage Award, given annually to those who “stand up for their beliefs, no matter what the cost.”

Russell’s experiences growing up impoverished in Oakland, California, shaped his intolerance of racism. Even as an established NBA star, he still found himself grappling against bigotry on an everyday basis. When the Celtics were on the road, their Black players routinely were denied the same housing and restaurant meals offered to the rest of the team.

After leading the Celtics to their initial championship as a rookie in 1956-57, Russell moved his family to Reading, Massachusetts, 16 miles north of Boston. A few years later, vandals broke into his home, destroying his trophies and defecating in his bed.

When the Celtics retired Russell’s No. 6 before a home game against the New York Knicks in 1972, he insisted on a brief, private ceremony to be staged an hour before fans were allowed in the building. In his 1979 memoir, Second Wind , he labeled Boston “a flea market of racism.”

“Bill is a proud man who has been offended by a racist society, and he won’t give an inch to it,” former Celtics teammate Bob Cousy once said. “So it is obvious that Russ always had a very strong chip on his shoulder, and he demonstrated that to the outside world at every opportunity. His public persona was to thumb his nose at whitey.”

The thoughtful Russell participated in the March on Washington in 1963 and invested in a program to purchase rubber plantations in Liberia to create jobs in African nations. And in 1967, he participated alongside Jim Brown, Lew Alcindor (now Kareem Abdul-Jabbar ) and other athletes in a news conference to support Muhammad Ali ’s refusal to be drafted into the service.

“Bill Russell didn’t wait until he was safe to stand up for what was right,” said late Georgetown coach John Thompson, another onetime Celtics teammate. “He represented things that were right while he had something to lose.”

Despite his fame, Russell refused to sign autographs and often seemed aloof to Boston fans. Instead of courting public acclaim, he focused on defense, rebounding — he once had 51 rebounds in a game — and winning championships under legendary coach Red Auerbach.

After Auerbach retired in 1966, Russell became the first Black coach in North American professional sports. As player-coach, he guided Boston to NBA titles in 1968 and 1969 before announcing his retirement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YvkqX_0gzffBfP00
Bill Russell led the Celtics to the NBA title in his rookie season.

In Russell’s farewell as a player, the Celtics edged Chamberlain’s Los Angeles Lakers 108-106 in Game 7 of the NBA Finals on May 4, 1969. The final minutes of that game caused a long-standing rift between Russell and Chamberlain.

The two were fierce combatants who enjoyed mutual respect through the years until Russell questioned Chamberlain for taking himself out in the late stages of Game 7 because of an injured knee.

The two didn’t speak to each other for 20 years before Russell apologized to Chamberlain in person. When Chamberlain died in October 1999 at age 63, a grieving Russell spoke at the service.

“Wilt and I were not rivals,” he said. “We were competitors. In a rivalry, there’s a victor and a vanquished. He was never vanquished.”

While Chamberlain set scoring records, Russell was content to maximize the skills of his teammates. “It wasn’t a matter of Wilt versus Russell with Bill,” said former Celtics star John Havlicek. “He would let Wilt score 50, if we won. The thing that was most important to him was championships.”

When told that Chamberlain had just signed a contract for $100,000, a prideful Russell went immediately to Auerbach’s office and demanded one dollar more.

William Felton Russell was born on Feb. 12, 1934, in Monroe, Louisiana. His late older brother, Charlie L. Russell, was a playwright whose most famous work, Five on the Black Hand Side , premiered in 1969 and was adapted into a 1973 film starring Godfrey Cambridge.

Russell’s mother, Katie, died when he was 12, and he struggled early on the basketball court, failing to make his junior high school squad. He was almost cut from the team at McClymonds High School in Oakland but persevered and steadily developed his skills as an adept shot-blocker.

Coming out of high school, Russell received just one letter of interest, from the University of San Francisco. However, playing with future Celtics teammate K.C. Jones, he would lead the Dons to consecutive NCAA championships in 1955 and 1956, averaging 20.7 points and 20.3 rebounds a game in his three seasons.

He also competed in collegiate track before the crafty Auerbach engineered a draft-day trade with the St. Louis Hawks to bring Russell to Boston.

Before his NBA rookie season, Russell served as captain of the 1956 U.S. Olympic men’s basketball team that won a gold medal at the Melbourne Games. By promptly leading the Celtics to the 1957 title, he won championships at the NCAA, Olympic and pro levels, all within a 13-month span.

He finished his career as the No. 2 rebounder in NBA history behind Chamberlain, excelling as Boston’s last line on defense and triggering a devastating fast break that wore down opponents.

Although Russell played with future Hall of Famers like Cousy, Havlicek, Sam Jones, K.C. Jones, Bill Sharman and Tommy Heinsohn, it was his leadership and indomitable will to win that keyed the Boston dynasty.

“I always looked at it like we were going against the best team in the world,” Chamberlain once said. “Going to the Boston Garden was like going to the amphitheaters of the Romans — where the Christians were thrown to the lions. They were so good, and he was so good.”

Before big games, Russell would routinely throw up in the locker room. After a while, Celtics teammates urged him to vomit as a sign he was ready to dominate. At times, he would wear a black suit and a cape to the arena.

“I thought he was Count Dracula, so we started calling him Count Russell,” said Sam Jones. “I asked him why did he wear a black suit and he says, ‘Well, I’m like a mortician. I come to bury the players I’m playing against.’ That’s Bill Russell … very, very different.”

Russell, a longtime resident of Mercer Island in Washington state, also coached the Seattle SuperSonics for four seasons beginning in 1973. In 1987, he returned to the NBA bench, signing a seven-year deal to coach the Sacramento Kings. Russell was fired after a 17-41 start, finishing his coaching career with a 341-290 record.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rSAVJ_0gzffBfP00
Bill Russell with Ricardo Montalban (left) and series star Robert Wagner on a 1968 episode of ‘It Takes a Thief’

Away from the court, Russell acted on several TV shows, playing a ranch hand on ABC’s Cowboy in Africa in 1967, a butler on ABC’s It Takes a Thief in 1968, a teacher on NBC’s The Bill Cosby Show in 1971 and a judge on NBC’s Miami Vice in 1986. He also appeared with Gary Coleman and Maureen Stapleton in the 1981 film On the Right Track .

Meanwhile, he showed up as himself on Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In in 1971-72, hosted Saturday Night Live in 1979 and served as an NBA analyst for ABC, CBS and TNT, displaying his trademark high-pitch laugh.

In addition to Second Wind , he wrote three other books: 1966’s Go Up for Glory , 2001’s Russell Rules and 2009’s Red and Me .

Dorothy Anstett, Miss USA in 1968, was one of Russell’s four wives. He and his first wife, college sweetheart Rose, had a daughter, Karen, and two sons, William Jr. and Jacob. Survivors also include his fourth wife, Jeannine.

The statement announcing his death concluded with: “Bill’s wife, Jeannine, and his many friends and family thank you for keeping Bill in your prayers. Perhaps you’ll relive one or two of the golden moments he gave us, or recall his trademark laugh as he delighted in explaining the real story behind how those moments unfolded. And we hope each of us can find a new way to act or speak up with Bill’s uncompromising, dignified and always constructive commitment to principle. That would be one last, and lasting, win for our beloved #6.”

In 2011, President Obama presented Russell with the Medal of Freedom, saying, “Bill Russell stood up for the rights and dignity of all men. He marched with Martin Luther King and he stood by Muhammad Ali. When a restaurant refused to serve the Black Celtics, he refused to play in the scheduled game.”

Inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1975, Russell was honored with a bronze statue outside Boston City Hall in 2013 and received the NBA Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017.

His impact on modern-day players, on and off the court, remains profound.

“What he’s done for civil rights in this country is unmatched,” said Charles Barkley . “Him and Ali will always be my heroes as far as that goes. Those guys did all the heavy lifting back in the day.”

From the moment he became a professional, Russell never wavered in his love for the Celtics. He respected Auerbach for the dignity in which he treated all Boston players, regardless of skin color.

“The Celtics were a way of life for me, a group of people so diverse you cannot imagine,” Russell said. “Working together day in and day out for a common goal. I thoroughly enjoyed my teammates. I always said when I left the Celtics, I could not go to heaven because that would be a step down.”

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Expecting Baby Nearly Two Years After Pregnancy Loss

Chrissy Teigen announced that she is pregnant and expanding her family with husband John Legend. Teigen, who had been open on social media earlier this year about her IVF journey, took to Instagram on Wednesday to post two mirror selfies in a cropped black T-shirt and black sheer underwear, showing off her baby bump. The couple married in 2013 and are parents to 5-year-old Luna and 3-year-old Miles.More from The Hollywood ReporterGina Rodriguez Expecting First Child, Announces Pregnancy on 38th BirthdayA Hair Raising Prospect: Eyebrow Transplants All the Rage in HollywoodKhloe Kardashian Expecting Second Child With Ex Tristan Thompson Via Surrogate “The last few...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Beyonce to Change Offensive Lyric on ‘Renaissance’ Song After Backlash

Beyoncé will replace an offensive lyric on her just-released Renaissance album after a line in the track “Heated” drew backlash from users on social media. A spokesperson for the singer told Billboard in a statement on Monday morning that “the word, not used intentionally in a harmful way, will be replaced.” At press time, it appeared the recorded version — which includes the offending lyric — was still available on Apple Music and Spotify. In the uptempo dance song, Beyoncé drops into a frenzied, explicit sex rap near the end in which she growls, “Yadda yadda yah, yadda yaddah yah, yah/ Yadda yadda yadda, bom bom,...
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Dish Loses 257,000 Pay TV Subscribers in Second Quarter

Dish Network lost about 257,000 net pay TV subscribers in the second quarter, compared with a drop of 67,000 in the year-ago period and a decline of 462,000 in the first quarter of the year. The company disclosed in a regulatory filing early on Wednesday that it lost around 55,000 Sling TV subscribers in the latest quarter, compared with a year-ago gain of 65,000. It ended June with 2.0 million Sling TV subs. “The decrease in net Sling TV subscribers was primarily related to higher subscriber disconnects following seasonal sports activity,” the company said in a regulatory filing. “We continue to experience...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
State
Washington State
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
State
Louisiana State
City
Washington, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Red Auerbach
Person
Wilt Chamberlain
Person
Bill Russell
Person
Gary Coleman
Person
Billy Cunningham
The Hollywood Reporter

Zoe Saldana on How Nichelle Nichols Made Her Feel Safe to Play Uhura in ‘Star Trek’

Zoe Saldaña “knew she had big shoes to fill” when she was cast as Uhura in J.J. Abrams’ 2009 feature film reboot of the Star Trek franchise, stepping into a role made famous by Nichelle Nichols. But she found a champion in Nichols herself, who offered sage advice. “Nichelle made me feel safe, told me to play her with all the confidence in the world,” Saldaña posted on Instagram Monday as a tribute to Nichols, who passed away over the weekend at age 89. “My hope is that we continue to keep her memory alive by celebrating her amazing body of...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Jane Fonda Encourages Young People to Embrace Aging, Says She Regrets Facelift: “I Don’t Want to Look Distorted”

Jane Fonda says she is “not proud” of getting a facelift and never did any more cosmetic procedures because she was concerned she’d look “distorted” and might get addicted to it. In a new interview with Vogue, the Grace and Frankie actress opens up about her iconic career revolutionizing fitness and how she approaches wellness in her own life. In the process, the actress and long-time activist around several issues including climate, discusses her own history with facelifts, her thoughts on plastic surgery addiction and how she wants to help reframe people’s relationships to getting older. More from The Hollywood...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#Nba Finals#Boston Celtics Legend#The Boston Celtics#Cbs#Hall Of Fame
The Hollywood Reporter

Snoop Dogg, Kenya Barris Team for ‘The Underdoggs’ Comedy for MGM

Snoop Dogg is set to star in MGM’s upcoming comedy The Underdoggs. Snoop will also produce the feature  under his Death Row Pictures banner, with Kenya Barris, Mychelle Deschamps, Constance Schwartz-Morini and Jonathan Glickman also sharing the producer credits.More from The Hollywood ReporterElisabeth Moss to Star in FX/Hulu Thriller 'The Veil'Jake Gyllenhaal-Led 'Road House' Remake a Go at Amazon'The Flash' to End With Abbreviated Season 9 on The CW Charles Stone will direct a script written by Danny Segal and Isaac Schamis that is based off an original pitch from Dogg and Schwartz-Morini.  The Underdoggs will tell the story of Jaycen Jenning “2J’s,”...
NFL
The Hollywood Reporter

Film and TV Spending in Georgia Hits $4.4B

Georgia saw $4.4 billion in spending from film and TV productions in the fiscal year that ended June 30, the state’s film office said Monday. Shooting in Georgia continues to surge thanks to its generous tax incentive program: The film industry spent $2.9 billion in 2019 and $4 billion in 2021 — both records at the time. The state, which has no annual cap on tax credits, offers studios a 20 percent incentive plus another 10 percent if they include a promotional peach logo in their projects and has the robust production infrastructure to support the lucrative program.More from The...
GEORGIA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Atlanta’s Music Midtown Festival Canceled After Court Ruling Made It Illegal to Keep Guns Out of Event

The long-running Music Midtown festival at Piedmont Park in Atlanta, scheduled for Sept. 17-18 with headliners My Chemical Romance, Future, Jack White and Fallout Boy, has been called off, according to a statement issued by festival organizers. The likely cause, industry sources tell Billboard, are recent changes to Georgia gun laws that prevent the festival from banning guns on the publicly owned festival grounds. “Hey Midtown fans — due to circumstances beyond our control, Music Midtown will no longer be taking place this year,” a statement posted on Music Midtown’s website reads. “We were looking forward to reuniting in September and hope we can all get back to enjoying the...
ATLANTA, GA
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Responds After Film Is Shelved, Calls Herself “My Own Damn Hero”

Leslie Grace is speaking out after the announcement that HBO Max’s Batgirl will no longer get a release. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her thoughts after news broke the day prior that Warner Bros. Discovery is shelving the $90 million film. The social media post from Grace, who plays Barbara Gordon, aka the titular hero, included movie images and footage from the set of the DC project that was directed by Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. More from The Hollywood ReporterMagnolia Network Shows Go to HBO Max and CNN Originals...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NCAA
The Hollywood Reporter

Dolly Parton Among Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy Winners

Country superstar Dolly Parton, who made a big donation to help fund coronavirus vaccine research in 2020, is among this year’s Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy recipients. Also being honored are Dallas entrepreneur Lyda Hill, Kenyan industrialist Manu Chandaria, and Lynn and Stacy Schusterman, from the Oklahoma investment family.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Best Deals on the Stylish KN95 Masks Seen on Olivia Wilde, Eva Longoria and Other StarsPresident Biden Tests Positive for COVID-19, Returns to Isolation Due to "Rebound" Positivity'Late Night With Seth Meyers' Shows Canceled After Host Gets COVID for Second Time The award, presented by the international family of Carnegie...
CHARITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

New Films from Sebastian Lelio, Hong Sang-soo, Ulrich Seidl in 2022 San Sebastian Line-up

The 70th San Sebastián Film Festival unveiled its competition line-up Tuesday, with new works from award-winning directors Sebastián Lelio, Hong Sang-soo and Ulrich Seidl in the running for the 2022 Golden Shell. Chilean filmmaker Lelio, who won an Oscar for best international feature with A Fantastic Woman (2017), will premiere his latest, The Wonder, in San Sebastián. The period drama, based on the Emma Donoghue novel, is set in mid-19th century Ireland and stars Florence Pugh, Ciarán Hinds, Tom Burke and Toby Jones.More from The Hollywood ReporterIsraeli Filmmakers Ask Locarno to Pull Movie Due to Concerns Over "Racist and...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Israeli Filmmakers Ask Locarno to Pull Movie Due to Concerns Over “Racist and Explicitly Political” Conditions Attached to Film’s Financing (Exclusive)

A group of Israeli filmmakers and artists are urging the Locarno Film Festival to drop the world premiere screening of Israeli feature My Neighbor Adolf due to concerns over what the group is calling “racist” and “explicitly political” conditions attached to its funding, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. The tragicomedy, from Russian-born Israeli director Leon Prudovsky (Five Hours From Paris), is currently set to get a screening in Locarno on Thursday, Aug. 4, the second day of the festival, but the group — which includes Oscar-nominated director Guy Davidi (Five Broken Cameras, upcoming Venice-bowing doc Innocence) — has signed a letter calling...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Stephen King Set to Testify for Government In $2.2B Books Merger Trial

As the Justice Department bids to convince a federal judge that the proposed merger of Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster would damage the careers of some of the most popular authors, it is leaning in part on the testimony of a writer who has thrived like few others: Stephen King. The author of Carrie, The Shining and many other favorites, King has willingly — even eagerly — placed himself in opposition to Simon & Schuster, his longtime publisher. He was not chosen by the government just for his fame, but for his public criticism of the $2.2 billion deal...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
49K+
Followers
14K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy