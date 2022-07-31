ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NBA and Celtics legend Bill Russell, ‘most prolific winner in American sports,’ dies

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nE2C9_0gzff5SI00

(NEXSTAR) – Bill Russell, one of the greatest NBA players in history, has passed away at age 88, his family announced Sunday.

Russell, called “the most prolific winner in American sports history” by his family, was an 11-time NBA champion, captain of a gold-medal-winning U.S. Olympic team, and the first Black head coach of any North American professional sports team.

Born on Feb. 12, 1934, in Monroe, Louisiana, Russell and his family later moved to California. He attended high school in Oakland and led the University of San Francisco to NCAA championships in 1955 and 1956. He also won a gold medal at the 1956 Olympics.

Russell was drafted in the first round of the 1956 NBA draft by the St. Louis Hawks but was soon traded to the Boston Celtics. He spent 13 years in Boston – 10 as a player and three as a coach. In that time, the team won 11 championships.

He was the first Black head coach in NBA history when he became player-coach in 1966. He retired after the 1969 NBA finals but later spent four years as coach and general manager of the Seattle SuperSonics and a half-season as coach for the Sacramento Kings.

The Hall of Famer was named Most Valuable Player five times and was a 12-time All-Star. In 1980, Russell was voted the greatest player in NBA history by basketball writers. He remains the sport’s most prolific winner and an archetype of selflessness who won with defense and rebounding while leaving the scoring to others. Often, that meant Wilt Chamberlain, the only player of the era who was a worthy rival for Russell.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bZ7l0_0gzff5SI00
    Bill Russell, left, of the Boston Celtics is shown as he holds his coach Red Auerbach under the shower after they defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 95 – 93 to win their eighth straight National Basketball Association Championship at the Boston Garden on April 28, 1966. (AP Photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ppR7z_0gzff5SI00
    FILE – Boston Celtics’ Bill Russell, left, holds a corsage sent to the dressing room as he celebrates with Celtics coach Red Auerbach after defeating the Los Angeles Lakers, 95-93, to win their eighth-straight NBA Championship, in Boston, in this April 29, 1966, photo. The NBA great Bill Russell has died at age 88. His family said on social media that Russell died on Sunday, July 31, 2022. Russell anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 titles in 13 years. (AP Photo/File)
  • FILE – Former NBA great Bill Russell speaks during a news conference at the NBA All-Star basketball weekend, Feb. 14, 2009, in Phoenix. The NBA great Bill Russell has died at age 88. His family said on social media that Russell died on Sunday, July 31, 2022. Russell anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 titles in 13 years. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, file)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xPyNz_0gzff5SI00
    FILE – Bill Russell of the Boston Celtics is shown in 1968. Russell has died at age 88. His family said on social media that Russell died on Sunday, July 31, 2022. Russell anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 titles in 13 years. (AP Photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MOMYv_0gzff5SI00
    FILE -Former NBA players Bill Russell, left, and Bob Lanier share a laugh during the ceremonial opening of a new reading and learning center at a community center Friday, June 6, 2008, in Boston. Bob Lanier, the left-handed big man who muscled up beside the likes of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as one of the NBA’s top players of the 1970s, died Tuesday, May 10, 2022. He was 73. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds, File)

Russell’s No. 6 jersey was retired by the Celtics in 1972. He earned spots on the NBA’s 25th anniversary all-time team in 1970 and 35th-anniversary team in 1980. In 1996, he was hailed as one of the NBA’s 50 greatest players. In 2009, the MVP trophy of the NBA Finals was named in his honor.

In 2013, a statue was unveiled on Boston’s City Hall Plaza of Russell surrounded by blocks of granite with quotes on leadership and character. Russell was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1975 but did not attend the ceremony, saying he should not have been the first African American elected. (Chuck Cooper, the NBA’s first Black player, was his choice.)

In 2019, Russell accepted his Hall of Fame ring in a private gathering. “I felt others before me should have had that honor,” he tweeted. “Good to see progress.”

“But for all the winning, Bill’s understanding of the struggle is what illuminated his life,” Russell’s family said in a statement. “From boycotting a 1961 exhibition game to [unmasking] too-long-tolerated discrimination, to leading Mississippi’s first integrated basketball camp in the combustible wake of Medgar Evans’ assassination, to decades of activism ultimately recognized by his receipt of the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2010, Bill called out injustice with an unforgiving candor that he intended would disrupt the status quo, and with a powerful example that, though never his humble intention, will forever inspire teamwork, selflessness, and thoughtful change.”

Russell was at the March on Washington in 1963, when Martin Luther King Jr. gave his “I Have a Dream” speech, and he backed Muhammad Ali when the boxer was pilloried for refusing induction into the military draft.

In 2011, President Barack Obama awarded Russell the Medal of Freedom.

“Bill Russell, the man, is someone who stood up for the rights and dignity of all men,” Obama said at the ceremony. “When a restaurant refused to serve the Black Celtics, he refused to play in the scheduled game. He endured insults and vandalism, but he kept on focusing on making the teammates who he loved better players and made possible the success of so many who would follow.”

Tony Dow, of ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ passes away at 77 after premature reports of his death, son confirms

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement Sunday that Russell was “the greatest champion in all of team sports.”

“Bill stood for something much bigger than sports: the values of equality, respect and inclusion that he stamped into the DNA of our league. At the height of his athletic career, Bill advocated vigorously for civil rights and social justice, a legacy he passed down to generations of NBA players who followed in his footsteps,” Silver said. “Through the taunts, threats and unthinkable adversity, Bill rose above it all and remained true to his belief that everyone deserves to be treated with dignity.

Russell “passed away peacefully” with his wife, Jeannine, by his side on Sunday. His cause of death has not yet been released.

His family said that arrangements for Russell’s memorial service will be announced in the coming days.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAJ

Vin Scully, decades-long Dodgers broadcaster, dies at 94

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully, whose dulcet tones provided the soundtrack of summer while entertaining and informing Dodgers fans in Brooklyn and Los Angeles for 67 years, died Tuesday night. He was 94. Scully died at his home in the Hidden Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, according to the team […]
BROOKLYN, NY
WTAJ

$2,000 payment to Pennsylvanians gets a fresh push

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A push to give Pennsylvanians $2,000 direct payments continues in Harrisburg after Gov. Wolf and others reintroduced the PA Opportunity Program. The program was first proposed by Wolf back in Feb. but he said Republican leaders in the General Assembly wouldn’t get on board with funding it in this year’s budget. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
State
California State
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
State
Mississippi State
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
State
Louisiana State
WTAJ

Two Altoona men facing charges after overdosing with child

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– A child alerting a neighbor to call 911 has led to charges for two Altoona men who overdosed in the home with the kid, according to police. Scott Tilson, 37 and Brian Tilson, 58 overdosed on heroin at the 2000 block of Beale Avenue on Tuesday at about 7:53 p.m., according to […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Man identified in deadly motorcycle crash in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– One person is dead after a motorcycle crash Monday morning in the Houtzdale area, according to Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer-Synder. According to officials, 63-year-old Daniel Reader, of Houtzdale, was driving on his 2011 Suzuki Burgman on the 900 Block of West Hannah Street (Route 53) in Woodward Township at about […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police: Prisoner from Johnstown drug bust assaults ‘snitch’

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philadelphia man in jail for a drug bust that turned up over $31,000 worth of drugs is now facing additional charges for assaulting a fellow inmate he believed was a snitch. Blessen Sesay, 22, was arrested in June after an in-depth investigation by local, state and federal law enforcement […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Red Auerbach
Person
Wilt Chamberlain
Person
Bill Russell
Person
Kareem Abdul Jabbar
WTAJ

Bedford County man accused of running over dog twice

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A New Paris man is facing charges after being accused of backing over a woman’s dog before putting his truck into drive and running over it again, according to state police. Harold Ritchey, 58, is facing charges after police were called to a home on Dunnings Creek Road in West […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona man cuts woman holding her infant, police report

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing charges after police said he cut a woman who was holding her infant child, according to Altoona police. Tyson James Mountain, 23, is facing charges of aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child after police were called to a home on the 600 block […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Remains of missing Shippensburg woman found in Florida

PASCO COUNTY, Fl. (WHTM) – The remains of a missing Shippensburg woman have been recovered in Florida. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 31-year-old Jasmine Lynn Forbes was last seen on Wednesday, Feb. 23 in Shippensburg. State Police say search efforts revealed she may have traveled to Florida. Investigative efforts led the Pasco Sheriff’s Office to […]
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Woman charged for punching paramedic, stealing alcohol in Altoona

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A woman is facing charges for punching a paramedic and stealing alcohol from an Altoona Sheetz. Altoona police were called to the Sheetz on Chestnut Avenue at 7:31 a.m. on July 30 after getting a report that Kelly Barbour, 54, committed retail theft. Police spoke to Barbour when they arrived and […]
ALTOONA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Mvp#Nba Championship#Nba Finals#U S Olympic#North American#The St Louis Hawks#The Boston Celtics#The Seattle Supersonics#The Sacramento Kings#The Hall Of Famer
WTAJ

Altoona man accused of strangling woman over bed sheets

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing charges after police say an argument over bed sheets led to him being accused of strangling and cutting a woman. Hunter Grossman, 22, is facing aggravated assault and strangulation charges after Altoona police were called to an apartment on the 2500 block of Maple Avenue on […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Former Pittsburgh Steeler, Salem great Jack Deloplaine dies

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back and Salem University graduate Jack ‘Hydroplane’ Deloplaine, has died at the age of 68, 12 News confirmed on Wednesday. Originally from Pottstown, Pa., Deloplaine attended Salem College, now Salem University, in Harrison County, West Virginia where he led the NAIA in scoring with 22 touchdowns in […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

One rushed to hospital, one jailed after shooting in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – One person was rushed to the hospital while another is now facing attempted homicide charges after a shooting in Bedford County, according to state police. State police were called to a reported shooting on Douglass Road in Hopewell Township around 8 p.m. on Aug. 2. According to the criminal complaint, […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Vin Scully remembered by L.A., sports world

When your name becomes synonymous with one of the world’s premier sports franchises, you’re legacy eventually transcends sport. For Vin Scully, who for more than six decades embodied what it meant to be a Dodger, he became more than just a voice in a booth. He became a symbol for the city of Los Angeles […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
WTAJ

Dentist found guilty in wife’s death on 2016 African safari

DENVER (AP) — A wealthy dentist accused of fatally shooting his wife in the heart with a shotgun at the end of an African safari was found guilty of murder and mail fraud on Monday. A jury of six men and six women reached the verdict for Lawrence “Larry” Rudolph following a three week trial […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTAJ

WTAJ

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy