Bronx smoke shop employee fatally stabs homeless man in the neck during argument: police

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A 54-year-old Bronx smoke shop employee stabbed a homeless man to death during an argument in the store on Saturday, according to police.

Officials said 59-year-old Kenneth Fair was arguing with a staff member at Magic 7 Smoke Shop on West Fordham Road near Sedgwick Avenue around 12:07 p.m. when another employee, Vernon Gowdy, approached him from behind and stabbed him in the neck.

EMS rushed the victim to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi, where he was pronounced dead.

Police arrested Gowdy and charged him with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.