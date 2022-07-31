Rumor: Detroit Tigers “aggressively shopping” outfielder Robbie Grossman

motorcitybengals.com
MLB World Reacts To Angels' Shohei Ohtani Decision
Last week, the baseball world learned that the Los Angeles Angels were "listening" to offers for superstar Shohei Ohtani. However, it appears the Angels didn't like any of the offers they might have received. Per MLB insider Jon Heyman, Los Angeles is intent on keeping Ohtani on the roster for...
Red Sox: Christian Vazquez heartbreaking reaction to Astros trade (Video)
The Red Sox traded Christian Vazquez to the Astros during batting practice and he looked utterly heartbroken over the news. The MLB trade deadline can bring the ultimate excitement for teams acquiring new stars and players looking for fresh starts. At the same time, it can be rough on players sent this way and that on a whim.
‘This is my family’: Jordan Montgomery drops truth bomb after Yankees traded him to Cardinals
The New York Yankees pulled off a stunning trade deadline swap with the St. Louis Cardinals that saw Jordan Montgomery head to the NL Central contenders in exchange for center fielder Harrison Bader. While the trade has drawn mixed reactions from fans, Montgomery himself was clearly struggling to come to terms with the Yankees’ decision […] The post ‘This is my family’: Jordan Montgomery drops truth bomb after Yankees traded him to Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Paul Goldschmidt’s wife Amy Goldschmidt
Paul Goldschmidt is putting together another MVP-worthy season. At 34 years old, the St. Louis Cardinals first baseman has been on a tear, sitting at or near the top of the National League in the major batting categories. While he is indeed one of the best baseball players today, there’s no question that his partner in life has also been just as great. For this piece, let’s get to know more about Paul Goldschmidt’s wife, Amy Goldschmidt.
Joey Gallo gave heartbreaking interview about struggles with Yankees
Joey Gallo is headed to the Los Angeles Dodgers, which comes as a big relief for him. Gallo and Joely Rodriguez were acquired by the New York Yankees at last year’s trade deadline for four prospects. Gallo had spent his entire career with Texas, whose fans he said understood that he was a low-average, big-power, high-strikeout player. But with the Yankees, Gallo’s average dropped even more, and so did his power.
Breaking: Yankees, Cubs Have Agreed To Trade
The New York Yankees and the Chicago Cubs have reportedly agreed to a notable trade. While it's not the blockbuster move some fans are waiting on, it's still a significant one. New York has acquired right-handed relief pitcher Scott Effross from the Chicago Cubs. Jack Curry of YES first reported...
Aaron Boone’s message to Joey Gallo after Yankees-Dodgers trade
A little more than a year after acquiring Joey Gallo in a deal before the MLB trade deadline, the New York Yankees shipped off their disappointing outfielder to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for minor league right-hander Clayton Beeter on Tuesday. Gallo struggled mightily during his tenure in New York, notching a paltry .159 […] The post Aaron Boone’s message to Joey Gallo after Yankees-Dodgers trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
New York Yankees made serious play for Shohei Ohtani
The New York Yankees are in the midst of a historic season, on pace for 108 wins and a runaway American League East title. But that apparently isn't stopping the Bronx Bombers from seeking to improve, as they made a "serious" offer to the Los Angeles Angels for superstar Shohei Ohtani, the New York Post reported.
Astros make World Series push in trade with Red Sox
The Houston Astros are shoring up their roster as they prepare for a possible World Series run. On Monday, the Astros acquired Trey Mancini in a 3-way deal with Baltimore and Tampa Bay. The team later acquired catcher Christian Vazquez in a trade with the Boston Red Sox. Vazquez is...
Matt Carpenter moving to Yankees' bench Monday
New York Yankees outfielder Matt Carpenter is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners. The Yankees are holding the lefty-hitting Carpenter out against Seattle's southpaw. Aaron Judge will cover right field while Aaron Hicks starts in center and bats seventh.
TRADE: Braves And Nationals Make A Deal
Nationals: "We've acquired OF Trey Harris from the Atlanta Braves in exchange for INF/OF Ehire Adrianza. Harris was the winner of Atlanta’s 2019 Hank Aaron Award, presented annually to the top offensive player in Atlanta’s Minor League system." The Braves also added that former MLB All-Star Robinson Cano...
Frankie Montas dealt to Yankees in blockbuster trade with Athletics
The New York Yankees have got their man. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Yankees are finalizing an agreement to acquire Frankie Montas from the Oakland Athletics. Also heading to New York in the deal will be veteran reliever Lou Trivino, who will provide more stability in the Yankees bullpen after they acquired Scott Effross […] The post Frankie Montas dealt to Yankees in blockbuster trade with Athletics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
1 perfect MLB trade deadline deal to make the Astros World Series favorites
The Houston Astros are once again among the teams leading the pack in the MLB this season. They currently have a 67-36 record, which is the second best in the American League and third best in the majors. They have a comfortable 12 game lead atop the AL West, and are going to be competing with the New York Yankees for the top seed in the AL throughout the final two months of the season.
Carlos Correa had good quote about Twins’ trade deadline acquisition
The Minnesota Twins made a series of moves on Tuesday ahead of the non-waiver trade deadline, and Carlos Correa seems to be a fan of the team’s work. The Twins acquired pitchers Tyler Mahle, Michael Fulmer and Jorge Lopez. Mahle will add some important depth to the rotation. After...
Rumor: Mets, White Sox mulling MLB trade for Tigers’ lefty reliever
The New York Mets and Chicago White Sox are among the teams active in the MLB trade deadline market for relief pitchers. Per the latest MLB rumors, the Mets and White Sox have shown interest in a Detroit Tigers left-handed reliever, as reported by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Mets, White Sox among teams seeking […] The post Rumor: Mets, White Sox mulling MLB trade for Tigers’ lefty reliever appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nationals release former All-Star Alcides Escobar, open roster spot for Luke Voit
Escobar played 40 games for the Nationals this season, making just 131 plate appearances. He finished with eight RBI while slashing .281/.260/282. The 35-year-old also made two relief appearances on the mound during blowouts for the Nationals. Over 1.2 innings of work, Escobar allowed two earned runs off three hits, sporting a 10.80 ERA.
Luis Severino gets brutal injury update after Yankees land Frankie Montas
The New York Yankees made a huge splash at the trade deadline, acquiring starting pitcher Frankie Montas from the Oakland Athletics in a blockbuster trade. Unfortunately, the Yankees were dealt some incredibly worrying news on Monday, too. In a roster move on Monday, the Yankees placed star pitcher Luis Severino on the 60-day IL. Prior […] The post Luis Severino gets brutal injury update after Yankees land Frankie Montas appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Detroit Lions sign RB Justin Jackson, lose young WR to early retirement
Already shorthanded in the backfield and planning to lighten top running back D'Andre Swift's workload, the Detroit Lions added depth at the position Monday, signing Justin Jackson. Jackson ran for 1,040 yards the past four seasons, making seven starts and appearing in 43 games with the Los Angeles Chargers. He...
Dodgers vs. Giants Prediction and Odds for Thursday, August 4 (Kershaw Bounces Back)
The San Francisco Giants are seeing their playoff hopes quickly dissipate and they desperately need a win against Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers today. Jakob Junis takes the mound for San Francisco after allowing just one run over his last two starts. He's still rounding into form after spending time on the Injured List, but has impressed as the Giants are 5-1 in his last six starts.
