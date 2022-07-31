2022 Tour de Turtles at Disney’s Vero Beach Resort

mickeyblog.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 beautiful but underrated beaches in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
State Representative from Fort Pierce appointed to CareerSource Florida Board of DirectorsK2 Photo MarketingFlorida State
David Webb named as Co-Emcee for DDS4Vets Annual GalaK2 Photo MarketingJensen Beach, FL
Five spooky places in Florida that are considered haunted and where to find themJoe MertensFlorida State
Treasure Coast real estate broker shares insights on how to navigate current real estate marketEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Related
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard Zoo Offering Two Special Deals for Florida Residents Aug. 13-28
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Brevard Zoo is offering two special deals for Florida residents in the coming weeks. Adult Florida residents will enjoy 50% off Zoo admission from Aug. 13-28. These special tickets can be purchased online or in person. All adults using this discount must...
4 beautiful but underrated beaches in Florida
There is no doubt that Florida has some of the most wonderful beaches in the country and the fact that lots of Americans choose to spend their holidays in Florida, over and over again, stands as proof of that. If you are one of them and you have been to Florida before then you know that there are lots of amazing places to discover. However, there are a few places that are more popular than others and most people would choose to go there. But those that love exploring, know that there are many beautiful beaches around that are often overlooked simply because they are not so well-known. And that's what this article is all about: four beautiful but underrated beaches in Florida that you should visit next time you get the chance. Here's what made it on the list:
click orlando
‘I’m really excited for him:’ Staff react to Melbourne businessman launching into space
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The staff at Pineapple’s in Melbourne were excited Wednesday evening — just hours before their boss is scheduled to launch into space. Brevard County businessman Steve Young is set to launch inside Blue Origin’s New Shepard capsule Thursday morning from a Texas launch site.
sebastiandaily.com
Wildfire fully contained in Micco
We’re on the scene where at a wildfire in Micco, Florida. The fire is in Brevard County. Its now fully contained. No injuries, and no threat to structures. Fire was reported about 90 minutes ago. Note: Make sure you signup for the Sebastian Daily Newsletter to stay informed with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox35orlando.com
Artemis 1 rocket launch: 100,000 people expected to watch launch at Kennedy Space Center; some hotels sold out
COCOA BEACH, Fla. - Some 100,000 people are estimated to line the Space Coast later this month to watch the test launch of NASA's Artemis 1 mission to the moon. Right now, the launch is expected to happen no earlier than the morning of Aug. 29, – and space fans are already prepared, as some hotels are already booked for the event.
click orlando
Central Florida-based Kona Poké plans to open Brevard location. Here are the details
MELBOURNE, Fla. – Central Florida-based chain Kona Poké is planning to open its fifth location by the end of 2022 in West Melbourne, according to a news release. The new Kona Poké location is set to open at 1675 W. New Haven Ave., near Melbourne Square Mall, the company said.
sebastiandaily.com
What was this building for in Sebastian?
What was this building originally intended to be in Sebastian, Florida? It’s now the Pareidolia Brewing Company. Have you ever been to the Pareidolia Brewing Company in Sebastian?. Note: Make sure you signup for the Sebastian Daily Newsletter to stay informed with everything going on in Sebastian, Florida.
cw34.com
Fantasy 5 ticket worth over $186,000 sold in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One fantasy 5 ticket sold in Vero Beach is worth $186,033. The ticket was sold at Pick N go on 43rd Avenue. The winning numbers were 3-19-25-27-30.
RELATED PEOPLE
veronews.com
Mixed-use village proposed for 5th Avenue property just north of Vero’s Miracle Mile
Commercial real estate broker Keith Kite was excited last month when he picked up the listing for 2300 5th Ave. immediately north of Miracle Mile. Kite’s enthusiasm for the property goes way beyond the prospect of a big commission. He sees it as an opportunity to upgrade the Vero...
click orlando
Melbourne restaurant owner set to fly to space Thursday on Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Blue Origin has scheduled a Thursday morning launch for its sixth New Shepard crewed mission, which will take Pineapples owner Steve Young and five companions soaring into space, according to News 6 partner Florida Today. The suborbital rocket-capsule’s NS-22 launch window opens at 9:30 a.m....
spacecoastdaily.com
Grand Opening Ceremony for New Arby’s Restaurant on Palm Bay Road Set Aug. 9
BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA – KBP Brands, one of the largest and fastest growing QSR franchisees in the country, announced its new Arby’s restaurant located at 748 Palm Bay Road will open on August 9 with a 10 a.m. ribbon cutting and grand opening event.
click orlando
SpaceX targets evening Falcon 9 rocket launch Thursday
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX is targeting Thursday evening to launch a Falcon 9 rocket carrying a Korean satellite. The launch is set for 7:03 p.m. from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. News 6 will stream the launch live when it happens. [TRENDING: Become...
IN THIS ARTICLE
click orlando
Crews contain 50-acre Brevard County wildfire, officials say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Fire crews responded to a Brevard County wildfire Wednesday afternoon that endangered several structures near Sebastian, according to the Florida Forest Service. Officials said that the wildfire — dubbed “Iris Fire” — spread approximately 50 acres near 9335 Honeysuckle Drive. The Florida Forest Service’s website...
A shrinking US 1? Our neighbors are doing it! What to know
A shrinking US 1? Our neighbors are doing it! What to know. Happy Thursday, and welcome to The Post on Jupiter. I can't here in Jupiter, but our neighbors to the south are working on a project that will convert two lanes along a one-mile stretch of the highway to pedestrian walkway.
WINKNEWS.com
5 Florida players become Mega Milllions millionaires
While the jackpot-winning ticket in last Friday’s Mega Millions drawing was sold in the Chicago area, five lucky people in Florida also hit it big. Two lucky players each won $1 million and three lucky players each won $2 million. The winning tickets matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Mega Ball number.
wqcs.org
Schedule of Brightline Construction Closures in Stuart and Port Salerno
Martin County - Wednesday August 4, 2022: The City of Stuart has released the following construction advisory issued by Brightline on Wednesday, August 3. The following railroad crossings in Martin County will be impacted by the ongoing construction work:. Stuart – Alice St.: Daytime flagging operations, 7 a.m. to 5...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
995qyk.com
Florida Woman Drives Golf Cart On Interstate
What do you get when you combine Florida’s busiest interstate, a golf cart, and a bottle of Jack Daniel’s? You get this story!. A semi-truck driver spotted the unnamed Florida Woman driving a golf cart in the center lane of Interstate 95 in Brevard County! The truck driver even saw the Florida Woman passing out behind the wheel of the golf cart. Using the semi, the truck driver managed to nudge the golf cart to the shoulder of the interstate and then took the cart’s keys.
wqcs.org
Port St. Lucie: New Garbage Cart Deliveries Begin, Waste Collection Schedule Announced
Port St. Lucie - Friday July 29, 2022: The delivery of new garbage carts to the residents of Port St. Lucie begins today, Monday August 1. The new carts are necessary in order to work with the automated waste collection service to be provided by FCC Environmental Services Florida. FCC...
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: August 1, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
Drunk woman drives golf cart on Florida highway
A woman with an open bottle of Jack Daniel's whiskey in a bag was arrested for driving a golf cart on Florida’s busiest interstate while drunk, according to an arrest report.
Comments / 0