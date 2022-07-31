An area of high pressure is currently over-head and has brought us a beautiful and comfortable Wednesday, with temperatures reaching the lower 80’s and dew points staying in the dry upper 50’s to lower 60’s. Savor the rest of your Wednesday while you still can! As this is not going to be the trend for the rest of the week. Storms and scorching heat are on the way for Thursday’s forecast.

VERMONT STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO