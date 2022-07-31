www.mychamplainvalley.com
Vermont EMS Academy to provide training and courses for first responders
Newfane, VT — The ranks of first responders could be expanding in Vermont with the launch of the state’s first EMS Academy in Newfane this fall. The Vermont EMS Academy serves under Rescue Inc., which has been servicing Southeast Vermont since 1966. The academy will offer advanced critical...
Siena Poll shows Hochul ahead in NY gubernatorial race
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—The most recent Siena Poll asked likely voters where they stand when it comes to November’s gubernatorial race. While Democrats overwhelmingly sided with Governor Kathy Hochul, and Republicans with Lee Zeldin, the Independent voters are closely split, leaning slightly towards Zeldin. “In a state that has...
More rain, more bodies in flooded Kentucky mountain towns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Another round of rainstorms hit flooded Kentucky mountain communities Monday as more bodies emerged from the sodden landscape, and the governor warned that high winds could bring another threat — falling trees and utility poles. Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll rose to...
Grants help upgrade North Country EMS departments
Emergency services departments in New York State are getting some help in the form of $100 million in grants, with the Clinton, Essex, and Franklin County Departments all receiving just over $1 million each. The grants will be awarded through the Statewide Interoperable Communications Grant and the Public Safety Answering...
Weather: Storms and Heat for Thursday
An area of high pressure is currently over-head and has brought us a beautiful and comfortable Wednesday, with temperatures reaching the lower 80’s and dew points staying in the dry upper 50’s to lower 60’s. Savor the rest of your Wednesday while you still can! As this is not going to be the trend for the rest of the week. Storms and scorching heat are on the way for Thursday’s forecast.
Scott promotes clean energy by getting a new EV
St. Johnsbury, VT — Governor Phil Scott picked up a new security vehicle in St Johnsbury – a fully electric Ford F-150 Lightning – and used the occasion at Twin State Ford to promote EVs as a way to reduce greenhouse gasses. “EVs make a lot of...
CSEA members ratify five-year contract with New York State
ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — One of the largest public employee unions in the Empire State has struck a deal, ratifying a five-year labor agreement. Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement Wednesday. She said the agreement with the Civil Service Employee Association garnered the approval of more than 80 percent of voting members.
Condos: ‘Your vote is your voice. Exercise it.’
The Vermont Primary is just a week away, but Secretary of State Jim Condos said a lot of voters have already cast their ballots through the mail. On Tuesday, Condos talked about about what registered voters should know ahead of the August 9 primary. “If someone has lost their ballot,...
