Nearly 100 Dogs Find Homes in Dodger Stadium's First Pet Adoption Event

Legendary Dodgers announcer Vin Scully died Tuesday night. He was 94."We have lost an icon," said Dodger President and CEO Stan Kasten. "The Dodgers' Vin Scully was one of the greatest voices in all of sports. He was a giant of a man, not only a broadcaster, but he was a humanitarian. He loved people. He loved life. He loved baseball and the Dodgers."Scully's 67-year career as the voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers began in 1950 when the team was still in Brooklyn. He soon became the team's lead announcer, a position he held for the rest of his...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO