ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Nearly 100 Dogs Find Homes in Dodger Stadium's First Pet Adoption Event

By Lauren Coronado
NBC San Diego
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.nbcsandiego.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Los Angeles Dodgers will wear a patch in tribute to Vin Scully on their jerseys for the rest of the baseball season after the legendary broadcaster who called their games for 67 years died age 94

The Los Angeles Dodgers will honor longtime broadcaster Vin Scully with a commemorative patch on their uniforms for the remainder of the season. Scully was the longest-tenured broadcaster with a single team in sports history, spending 67 years in the booth as the voice of the Dodgers in both Brooklyn and Los Angeles. He died on Tuesday at the age of 94.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Legendary Dodgers announcer Vin Scully, 94, dies

Legendary Dodgers announcer Vin Scully died Tuesday night. He was 94."We have lost an icon," said Dodger President and CEO Stan Kasten. "The Dodgers' Vin Scully was one of the greatest voices in all of sports. He was a giant of a man, not only a broadcaster, but he was a humanitarian. He loved people. He loved life. He loved baseball and the Dodgers."Scully's 67-year career as the voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers began in 1950 when the team was still in Brooklyn. He soon became the team's lead announcer, a position he held for the rest of his...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Pets & Animals
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Pets & Animals
ESPN

Remembering Vin Scully, the longtime Los Angeles Dodgers announcer and beloved voice of baseball

AS A BOY, Vincent Edward Scully often lay on the floor in the front room of his family's Washington Heights fifth-floor walk-up, put his head on a pillow tucked under a tabletop radio and listened to Saturday morning football games. He loved the spark of the announcer's voice coming through the speaker from some far-off stadium and imagined himself in the crowd, surrounded by its happy roar. The sound, he said years later, "just poured over me."
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy