The Covex Kid is enjoying a fantastic debut season for Amy Murphy and can add to his tally in the Carlsberg Danish Pilsner Brighton Mile. The Mehmas gelding showed precious little in three juvenile starts for Paul Midgley last season, but that did at least allow him to enter the handicap arena from a lowly perch for his new connections. The Covex Kid won comfortably off a mark of 46 on his return at Lingfield and in the space of a couple of weeks completed a hat-trick as he added further victories at Beverley and Catterick to his CV.
New Definition fell short in Listed company last month but can make the most of a drop in grade for the British Stallion Studs EBF Conditions Stakes at Musselburgh. James Tate's charge showed plenty of promise in finishing second in his first two racecourse outings before getting off the mark in a Kempton novice event, triumphing in decent style by two and a half lengths. That victory prompted Tate to raise his sights for the Rose Bowl at Newbury and with first-time cheekpieces, he was hardly disgraced in being beaten just over four lengths in fourth.
Olivia Breen: Wales sprinter's shock at historic Commonwealth Games success

The 26-year-old became Wales' first female track and field competitor to win gold since 1990 when she got the better of Great Britain Paralympic team-mate Sophie Hahn in the final at Birmingham's Alexander Stadium on Tuesday. Former Sky Scholar Breen ran a personal best of 12.83 seconds to finish ahead...
Anthony Cunningham steps down as Roscommon senior football manager

The former Galway hurling boss took charge in 2019, leading the county to the Connacht title in his maiden season. He leaves the Rossies in a good place, as they will compete in Division 1 of the National League in 2023. However, they suffered a disappointing championship exit this summer at the hands of Clare in the qualifiers, after their provincial final defeat to the Tribesmen.
Super 6 is back - Win £1,000,000 for free!

Super 6 is back with a £1,000,000 jackpot to start the season, focusing on the six biggest games across the Premier League weekend. It's back... and the game has changed. Super 6 returns for another season, focusing on the six biggest games across the Premier League weekend. Now you...
SWPL: Scottish game must capitalise on England's Euro success, says Fiona McIntyre

SWPL managing director Fiona McIntyre believes the Lionesses' Euro 2022 triumph can also be a "watershed moment" for the game in Scotland. The new Scottish Women's Premier League kicks off this weekend with the success of the European Championship having boosted the interest and passion in the game. McIntyre is...
Galway Camogie star Lisa Casserly says women's sports are riding the crest of a wave

With a massive squad overhaul this year, they would have been buoyed by only losing to a senior team, Antrim in the Littlewoods Ireland Division 2 League. With Cork, Derry, Meath, Kilkenny and Wexford in Group 2, they were undoubtedly given an easier draw in the championship and capitalised, scoring 11-97 and conceding just 41 points in five games.
The Hundred is a 'big tournament' for Jason Roy after his T20 struggles, says Nasser Hussain

The Hundred is a "big tournament" for Jason Roy after his scratchy run of form for England in T20 internationals, says Sky Sports' Nasser Hussain. Roy scored just 76 runs in six T20Is for England this summer and will want a strong showing with Oval Invincibles in The Hundred to ease any doubts about his place at the World Cup in Australia later this year.
Commonwealth Games: Jamaica beat Australia for first time to top Pool A

The Sunshine Girls' 57-55 result saw them come back from a six-goal deficit heading into the final quarter. Jamaica's highly experienced shooter Jhaniele Fowler displayed her trademark accuracy to score 47 of her team's 57 goals and their 17-9 final quarter secured their historic victory. The result means that Jamaica...
