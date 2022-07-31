www.skysports.com
Breeders' Cup: Rocket Rodney to warm-up for Keeneland with trip to Paris for Prix d'Arenburg on September 1
George Scott is leaving no stone unturned with Rocket Rodney as all roads lead to a trip to Keeneland and the Breeders' Cup in November. The speedy son of Dandy Man has acquitted himself well in his career to date, already a runner-up in a hot renewal of the Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot and a Listed winner in Sandown's Dragon Stakes.
Wednesday Tips
The Covex Kid is enjoying a fantastic debut season for Amy Murphy and can add to his tally in the Carlsberg Danish Pilsner Brighton Mile. The Mehmas gelding showed precious little in three juvenile starts for Paul Midgley last season, but that did at least allow him to enter the handicap arena from a lowly perch for his new connections. The Covex Kid won comfortably off a mark of 46 on his return at Lingfield and in the space of a couple of weeks completed a hat-trick as he added further victories at Beverley and Catterick to his CV.
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Saffron Beach and Tenebrism clash in Prix Rothschild thriller at Deauville
The Group One Prix Rothschild Stakes at Deauville on Tuesday offers a top midweek treat, live on Sky Sports Racing, with an epic clash of Britain versus Ireland. 2.33 Deauville - Moore vs Buick in Rothschild thriller. Royal Ascot heroine Saffron Beach travels to France on Tuesday for the Prix...
Friday Tips
New Definition fell short in Listed company last month but can make the most of a drop in grade for the British Stallion Studs EBF Conditions Stakes at Musselburgh. James Tate's charge showed plenty of promise in finishing second in his first two racecourse outings before getting off the mark in a Kempton novice event, triumphing in decent style by two and a half lengths. That victory prompted Tate to raise his sights for the Rose Bowl at Newbury and with first-time cheekpieces, he was hardly disgraced in being beaten just over four lengths in fourth.
Lionesses: What is next for England Women's 'golden generation' following a breakthrough Euros?
It’s 8:22pm, over half-an-hour has passed since Leah Williamson tore the roof off Wembley Stadium with a momentous European trophy lift, yet players are still out on the turf, drinking in the adulation from the crowd. They are basking in their unprecedented success, and so they should. The self-proclaimed...
Olivia Breen: Wales sprinter's shock at historic Commonwealth Games success
The 26-year-old became Wales' first female track and field competitor to win gold since 1990 when she got the better of Great Britain Paralympic team-mate Sophie Hahn in the final at Birmingham's Alexander Stadium on Tuesday. Former Sky Scholar Breen ran a personal best of 12.83 seconds to finish ahead...
Anthony Cunningham steps down as Roscommon senior football manager
The former Galway hurling boss took charge in 2019, leading the county to the Connacht title in his maiden season. He leaves the Rossies in a good place, as they will compete in Division 1 of the National League in 2023. However, they suffered a disappointing championship exit this summer at the hands of Clare in the qualifiers, after their provincial final defeat to the Tribesmen.
Heather Knight: England captain ruled out of Commonwealth Games and The Hundred to injury
The injury, picked up in the first T20 international of the three-match series against South Africa earlier this month, has failed to settle down. Knight missed the final two T20s of England's series sweep of South Africa, as well as their opening two wins of the Commonwealth Games against Sri Lanka and the Proteas again.
RFU reveals rise in ticket sales for England Women's internationals after Lionesses' Wembley win
The Red Roses face the United States at Sandy Park, Exeter on September 3, before tackling Wales at Ashton Gate in Bristol 11 days later. They are England's final two games before embarking on their World Cup campaign in New Zealand during October and November. The Lionesses were crowned European...
Super League: Will Toulouse Olympique defy history in battle to avoid relegation?
For the second week in a row, the hosts took the lead in the Betfred Super League match, only for lapse defending and poor discipline to prove costly and send them back to the bottom of the table. Having briefly hauled themselves out of the relegation place on the back...
SWPL: Scottish game must capitalise on England's Euro success, says Fiona McIntyre
SWPL managing director Fiona McIntyre believes the Lionesses' Euro 2022 triumph can also be a "watershed moment" for the game in Scotland. The new Scottish Women's Premier League kicks off this weekend with the success of the European Championship having boosted the interest and passion in the game. McIntyre is...
Galway Camogie star Lisa Casserly says women's sports are riding the crest of a wave
With a massive squad overhaul this year, they would have been buoyed by only losing to a senior team, Antrim in the Littlewoods Ireland Division 2 League. With Cork, Derry, Meath, Kilkenny and Wexford in Group 2, they were undoubtedly given an easier draw in the championship and capitalised, scoring 11-97 and conceding just 41 points in five games.
Super League: Wigan Warriors' Kaide Ellis braced for another intense derby against Warrington Wolves
The 26-year-old's first run-out for Wigan in pre-season after joining from NRL side St George Illawarra Dragons dispelled any notions these two ever go easy on each other when they faced the Wolves at the Halliwell Jones Stadium for Stefan Ratchford's testimonial game. A hard-fought 14-6 win for the Warriors...
The Hundred is a 'big tournament' for Jason Roy after his T20 struggles, says Nasser Hussain
The Hundred is a "big tournament" for Jason Roy after his scratchy run of form for England in T20 internationals, says Sky Sports' Nasser Hussain. Roy scored just 76 runs in six T20Is for England this summer and will want a strong showing with Oval Invincibles in The Hundred to ease any doubts about his place at the World Cup in Australia later this year.
Commonwealth Games: Jamaica beat Australia for first time to top Pool A
The Sunshine Girls' 57-55 result saw them come back from a six-goal deficit heading into the final quarter. Jamaica's highly experienced shooter Jhaniele Fowler displayed her trademark accuracy to score 47 of her team's 57 goals and their 17-9 final quarter secured their historic victory. The result means that Jamaica...
