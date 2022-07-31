Euro 2022: Lina Magull equalises for Germany against England

www.bbc.co.uk
Commonwealth Games: Elaine Thompson-Herah races away to 100m gold
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Elaine Thompson-Herah's experience shone through as the Jamaican added Commonwealth 100m gold to her...
'Human Swan' in first expedition since fatal air crash
Conservationist Sacha Dench says her cameraman will be with her "in spirit" on her first expedition since his death in an air crash. Dan Burton, 54, died when their paramotors collided over the north west Highlands in September last year. Ms Dench, dubbed the Human Swan for a previous expedition...
Commonwealth Games: Cycling crash was nearly 'complete catastrophe', say family involved
A family involved in the horror cycling crash during the Commonwealth Games say they came "close to a complete catastrophe" that could have "seriously injured or killed" their two young children. On the final lap of a qualifying heat for the men's scratch race on Sunday, a high-speed collision involving...
Molly Caudery: Cornish pole vaulter says Commonwealth silver medal 'felt like a dream'
Cornish pole vaulter Molly Caudery said it felt like a "dream" to win a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games, eight months after cutting her finger off in a freak accident. The 22-year-old took silver with a jump of 4.45m. Nina Kennedy of Australia won gold with 4.60m. Caudery had...
Crewe teen's long Covid was actually brain tumour
A teenager who doctors initially thought had long Covid turned out to have a brain tumour, his mother said. Kane Allcock, 15, from Crewe, Cheshire, repeatedly had migraines after testing positive for coronavirus in December. His mother, Nicki, said she "knew something wasn't right" and told a nurse in April...
Banned Russian oligarchs exploited UK secrecy loophole
Sanctioned Russian oligarchs from Vladimir Putin's inner circle exploited a UK secrecy loophole left open by the government. Arkady and Boris Rotenberg - judo partners of the Russian president - used a type of company that was not required to identify its real owners. Ministers have acknowledged concerns that these...
