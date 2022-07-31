ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Euro 2022: Lina Magull equalises for Germany against England

BBC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Commonwealth Games: Elaine Thompson-Herah races away to 100m gold

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Elaine Thompson-Herah's experience shone through as the Jamaican added Commonwealth 100m gold to her...
SPORTS
BBC

'Human Swan' in first expedition since fatal air crash

Conservationist Sacha Dench says her cameraman will be with her "in spirit" on her first expedition since his death in an air crash. Dan Burton, 54, died when their paramotors collided over the north west Highlands in September last year. Ms Dench, dubbed the Human Swan for a previous expedition...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lina Magull
BBC

Crewe teen's long Covid was actually brain tumour

A teenager who doctors initially thought had long Covid turned out to have a brain tumour, his mother said. Kane Allcock, 15, from Crewe, Cheshire, repeatedly had migraines after testing positive for coronavirus in December. His mother, Nicki, said she "knew something wasn't right" and told a nurse in April...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
BBC

Banned Russian oligarchs exploited UK secrecy loophole

Sanctioned Russian oligarchs from Vladimir Putin's inner circle exploited a UK secrecy loophole left open by the government. Arkady and Boris Rotenberg - judo partners of the Russian president - used a type of company that was not required to identify its real owners. Ministers have acknowledged concerns that these...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy