ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Russia makes counteroffer in Brittney Griner deal, report says

By J.J. Bullock, Nexstar Media Wire
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ukW8Y_0gzfcPsy00

(NewsNation) — Russia has reportedly given the U.S. a counteroffer that would add a convicted murderer to a potential deal that would bring WNBA star Brittney Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan back to the U.S., according to CNN.

The U.S. says it offered Russia a “substantial proposal,” that reportedly would have sent convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, also known as the “Merchant of Death,” back to Russia for Griner and Whelan.

Now, CNN is reporting that Russia is also asking for Vadim Krasikov, a Russian military colonel convicted of murdering a Chechen fighter in 2019. Krasikov was sentenced to life in prison.

Jamil Jaffer, the founder of the National Security Institute, said on Nexstar’s NewsNation that Russia’s counteroffer likely comes from Russia knowing it holds tremendous leverage in negotiations, as the Biden administration faces immense pressure to secure a deal for Griner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UI4zi_0gzfcPsy00

“This effort to get Krasikov might be a counteroffer designed to get a middle ground offer,” Jaffer said. “The Russians had also been asking earlier for a hacker named Roman Seleznev, he’s the son of a member of Russian parliament. He’s got a 27-year sentence in U.S. prison for engaging in bank fraud, credit card fraud.”

Jaffer said any swap likely won’t be an “even swap” given the Russians “recognize” the pressure facing the Biden administration to strike a deal.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by phone to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday in the highest-level known contact between the two sides since Russia invaded Ukraine, with Blinken urging Russia to accept a deal.

Jaffer believes Russia will accept a deal at some point.

“I think getting Viktor Bout out for Griner and Whelan is ultimately a coup for the Russians,” Jaffer said. “The Biden administration is in a tough position. I have sympathy for them on this because there is a need to get Griner and Whelan back.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A5NQ1_0gzfcPsy00

Blinken did not provide details of Lavrov’s response to what he had previously called a “substantial proposal” for Russia to release Whelan and Griner. Blinken had publicly requested the call and revealed the existence of the offer to Russia.

Blinken described the call as “a frank and direct conversation” centered primarily on the detained Americans.

“I urged Foreign Minister Lavrov to move forward with that proposal,” he said. “I can’t give you an assessment of whether that is any more or less likely.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Hawley vows to vote ‘no’ on adding Sweden and Finland to NATO

(The Hill) – Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) on Monday said he would vote against Finland and Sweden’s bids to join NATO, a move that would go against most of his colleagues from both sides of the aisle.   In an op-ed published by The National Interest, Hawley says the United States shouldn’t expand its security commitments in Europe due to a more […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sergey Lavrov
Person
Paul Whelan
Person
Brittney Griner
Person
Viktor Bout
WSAV News 3

Police make 26 arrests in two-day targeted operation

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Police have made 26 arrests so far in the first of a series of targeted operations. According to police, the Georgia State Patrol partnered with the Savannah Police Department to conduct a high visibility operation from Jul 29-30 with assistance from local, state, and federal partners. The two-day operation resulted in […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Man indicted for May deadly stabbing at Savannah apartment

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was indicted this week on several charges for a deadly stabbing that happened in mid-May. Kenneth Mayes Jr., 40 was charged with the following: Malice murder Felony murder (2 counts) Aggravated assault Aggravated battery Possession of knife during commission of a felony (3 counts) According to the Savannah Police […]
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hackers#Ukraine#Marine#Cnn#The Merchant Of Death#Chechen#Nexstar#Newsnation#Russians#State
WSAV News 3

Savannah police seeking to identify suspects in investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying four suspects in the investigation of a violent crime. All four suspects can be seen in the above photos. The first suspect is described as a young light-skinned male wearing khaki shorts, a navy blue Puma shirt, and […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Police: 9-year-old boy found dead inside Statesboro home

Editor’s note: Some readers might find the details in this story graphic and disturbing. STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Police say a 9-year-old child was found dead inside his home in Statesboro Monday night. The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) said the child was found in his room by his mother in their Kent Street home. Police say he was […]
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

SPD: 1 dead, 2 injured in overnight crash on Victory Dr.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man has died and other people were injured following a two-vehicle crash late Tuesday night. According to the Savannah Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit (TIU), an Acura MDX was traveling eastbound on Victory Drive around 11:30 p.m. when it collided with a Chevrolet Malibu that was crossing Victory Drive on […]
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
WNBA
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
WSAV News 3

Man indicted for deadly Brewer Street shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A 26-year-old man was indicted this week on several charges for a deadly shooting in early May. Jamal Hicks was charged with the following: Malice murder Felony murder (2 counts) Aggravated assault Possession of a firearm by convicted felon Possession of firearm during commission of a felony (2 counts) The Savannah […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Ahmaud Arbery pursuer seeks leniency in hate crimes sentence

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The man who initiated the neighborhood chase that resulted in the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery is asking a federal judge to show leniency when he’s sentenced for a federal hate crime conviction. Greg McMichael’s defense attorney says his client should be spared a life sentence, though he has already been […]
SAVANNAH, GA
UPI News

United Nations to investigate deadly Ukraine prison attack

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The United Nations announced it will form a fact-finding team to study Thursday's rocket attack that killed dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Donbas. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters Wednesday in New York both Russia and Ukraine have requested an investigation into the bombing. Guterres said terms of the "independent team members" would need to be accepted by both countries before any fact-finding could begin, and added it would not be a criminal investigation.
MILITARY
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

48K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy