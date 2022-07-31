Bill Russell, Hall of fame player, esteemed civil rights activist, dies at 88

nba.nbcsports.com
Warriors get needed toughness, dog mindset in Green signing
The Warriors lost more than stats and numbers with their handful of subtractions in free agency this summer. A piece of their heart and soul vanished, becoming memories of a championship celebration instead of members of the squad going forward. Juan Toscano-Anderson always will represent Oakland and Dub Nation will...
From Bird to Russell: Larry Legend honors Celtics icon in statement
There's a very short list of players who had more NBA success than Larry Bird -- and Bill Russell is on it. Russell, who passed away Sunday at age 88, won an incredible 11 championships in 13 seasons with the Boston Celtics, tied for the most of any player in any major American team sport.
Kerr: JaMychal is 'one guy replacing two' on Warriors roster
After winning the biggest prize in basketball by defeating the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals, the Warriors stumbled into a few offseason losses. Gary Payton II opted to sign with the Portland Trail Blazers. Otto Porter Jr. went north to the Toronto Raptors. Nemanja Bjelica packed his bags and crossed the pond to Turkey.
BREAKING: Boston Celtics Sign Former 9th Overall Pick
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnaroski, the Boston Celtics have agreed with Noah Vonleh on a training camp deal. The former ninth overall pick has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Portland Trail Blazers, Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets and Brooklyn Nets over his career.
How Green changed his plans after Kerr's Warriors pitch
Phone calls from Steph Curry and Draymond Green sealed the deal in making free agent Donte DiVincenzo a Warrior in early July. When it comes to JaMychal Green, Golden State's latest addition who officially signed a one-year veteran's minimum contract on Monday, coach Steve Kerr took the lead in phone call duties.
Doug Christie isn't playing any games when it comes to his impressive net worth
Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be married to an NBA superstar? Well look no further…. Basketball Wives have returned for the tenth season on VH1. The hit show gives viewers an insight into the lives of the wifes, ex-wifes and girlfriends of famous basketballers. Amongst...
Former NBA player Iman Shumpert arrested on marijuana charge in Texas
Ten-year NBA veteran — and Dancing With The Stars winner — Iman Shumpert has been arrested on a felony marijuana charge at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport. NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested for having a “sizeable” amount of marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday … TMZ Sports has learned. According to the police report, officers responded to a potential drug violation call around 2:40 PM … after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a “green leafy substance” in Shumpert’s bag, which he admitted was weed.
Brown, Barbosa's departure to Kings felt deeply by Kerr
By hiring Mike Brown away from the Warriors, the Kings are hoping that their best offense will be his defense. In an interview with The Athletic, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr explained how the team is going to miss Brown heavily after he agreed to be the head coach of the Kings.
Roger Goodell is expected to “read the riot act” to owners next week in Minnesota, about tampering and tanking
Rob Walton and Greg Penner may be having second thoughts about what they’re about to get themselves into. When the league’s owners meet next week in Minnesota to approve the purchase of the Broncos by the Wal-Mart heir and his son-in-law, Commissioner Roger Goodell is expected to “read the riot act” to all owners regarding tampering and tanking, in the aftermath of the suspension imposed Tuesday on Dolphins owner Stephen Ross.
Kerr, Warriors leaving Andre alone to make retirement decision
JaMychal Green put pen to paper Monday meaning the Warriors now officially have 13 players with a guaranteed contract heading into the 2022-23 NBA season. Mac McClung, who produced endless highlights for Golden State during Summer League action, is among those expected to compete for the roster’s 15th spot.
NBA Power Rankings: Does Brunson Signing Make Knicks Playoff Team?
The Knicks still linger in the lower half of The Athletic's rankings, but they'd be in the summer Play-In Tournament.
Williams explains how Lance is 'giving everybody confidence'
When the 49ers decided it was time to hand Trey Lance the starting quarterback position over veteran Jimmy Garoppolo, the 22-year-old likely had to convince the rest of his teammates that he’s the right guy to lead them to a Super Bowl. After all, Lance is replacing Garoppolo, who...
Watch: Newly-acquired Red Sox prospect homers in WooSox debut
Enmanuel Valdez did Chaim Bloom a solid Wednesday. The Boston Red Sox' chief baseball officer has received mixed reviews for his activity ahead of the MLB trade deadline, which included dealing starting catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros for two little-known prospects. Well, one of those little-known prospects is...
Ebukam: It would be 'different story' if career began with 49ers
SANTA CLARA — Samson Ebukam wishes his career would have started with the 49ers but is grateful he is now where he belongs. The veteran pass rusher is in his second season in Santa Clara after four seasons as an outside linebacker with the Los Angeles Rams. Ebukam loves simply being asked to rush the quarterback as opposed to taking on blocks or thinking about what he needs to do on the field like he did in Los Angeles.
Tony Buzbee calls a Thursday press conference regarding Deshaun Watson
On Monday, lawyer Tony Buzbee said he has nothing to say about the NFL’s process for imposing discipline on Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. On Thursday, he’ll have plenty to say, apparently. Buzbee has called a press conference for 1:00 p.m. CT on Thursday. The stated purpose is “to...
Browns sign Daylen Baldwin, waive Nate Meadors
The Browns announced a couple of roster moves on Wednesday afternoon. They have signed wide receiver Daylen Baldwin. Safety Nate Meadors was waived to create space for Baldwin on the 50-man roster. Baldwin opened his college days at Morgan State and spent two years there before transferring to Jackson State....
What Giants are hoping speedy Johnson does for team
SAN FRANCISCO -- When Bryce Johnson walked into the Giants clubhouse on Wednesday afternoon, former Sacramento River Cats teammate David Villar greeted him with a huge hug. A veteran walked over and told Johnson he had just been wondering when the Giants might add him to the roster, and a bit later, Johnson got a big hug and congratulations from Will Clark.
