ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heber City, UT

Wasatch County sheriff asks for public's help finding missing man

By Matthew Jacobson, KUTV
kmyu.tv
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
kmyu.tv

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kmyu.tv

Salt Lake City reaches 21 fatal crashes in 2022

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — In just a few days, there have been three fatal traffic-related crashes in Salt Lake City, including two in the past 24 hours. On Wednesday morning at 2290 South 1300 East, a motorcyclist was struck and killed in the most recent fatal incident. Tuesday...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kmyu.tv

Identity released in fatal hit-and-run in Salt Lake City, suspect still at large

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police released the identity of the man who was involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision Sunday night. Salt Lake City officers responded to a reported hit-and-run incident in the area of 1300 South and Major Street, located between Main Street and State Street around 11 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Wasatch County, UT
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
Heber City, UT
Crime & Safety
City
Heber City, UT
State
Utah State
Wasatch County, UT
Crime & Safety
kmyu.tv

Man killed in officer-involved shooting near Utah-Arizona border

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officers shot and killed a male suspect near the Southern Utah border with Arizona Wednesday morning. The pursuit originated at approximately 7:20 a.m. when Utah Highway Patrol received calls of a suspicious vehicle in the Port of Entry on northbound I-15. According to a...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kmyu.tv

Layton home destroyed after birthday party meal reportedly catches fire

LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Crews on Wednesday responded to a house fire that investigators believe started when when a pan of oil ignited as a family was preparing a birthday party meal. According to Layton Fire Marshal Doug Bitton, authorities received a call at approximately 8:30 a.m. of a...
LAYTON, UT
kmyu.tv

Crash in Salt Lake City leaves motorcyclist dead, forces closure of 1300 East

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A crash in Salt Lake City left one person dead and closed a major city street for investigation on Wednesday morning, authorities said. Ben Nielson, public information officer with the Salt Lake City Police Department, said dispatch received a 911 call at approximately 7:35 a.m. of a crash on 1300 East at the 2290 South intersection.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wcso#Colby Sheriff#Daniels Summit Lodge#Hydro Flask
kmyu.tv

Lindon police investigating suspicious death of 16-year-old boy

LINDON, Utah (KUTV) — Police were dispatched to the scene of a suspicious death where a 16-year-old boy's body was found near a Lindon park. Officers said they arrived to the area near Lindon View Park and Murdock Trailhead in the early morning hours on Monday. They said based...
LINDON, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kmyu.tv

16-year-old arrested after shooting gun into air, fleeing from police at SLC party

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 16-year-old boy was arrested after he allegedly shot a gun into the air and fled from police while leaving a party in Salt Lake. Two counts of aggravated assault, felony discharge of a firearm, felony refusal to comply to officer's signal to stop and command of a peace officer, possession of a firearm by a restricted person, possession of marijuana, and hit-and-run are among the charges against the minor.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kmyu.tv

State Street reduced to one lane at 592 West due to gas leak

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (KUTV) — Authorities reduced lanes on State Street in Pleasant Grove after a gas leak Wednesday, city officials said. According to the Pleasant Grove City Fire Department, the incident at 592 W. State Street had southbound traffic down to one lane as of 12:45 p.m. "Expect...
PLEASANT GROVE, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy