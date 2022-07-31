ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Student Volunteers, D.C. Organizers Fight to Secure Safety for Migrants Arriving at Union Station

By Katie Hawkinson
Hoya
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
thehoya.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox News

More migrants from Texas arrive in DC by bus after mayor asks for National Guard help

Yet another bus of migrants arrived in Washington, D.C., on Friday, a day after Mayor Muriel Bowser asked for federal help dealing with the influx. The bus — only the latest in a monthslong effort to transport illegal migrants to Washington as a statement on federal inaction at the border — came from Texas. Four thousand migrants have arrived in DC in recent months, Bowser said Thursday.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Arizona State
Washington, DC
Society
City
Washington, DC
Tom Handy

Washington D.C. Mayor Asks For Help From National Guard Over Governor Abbott’s Action

Mayor Bowser and Governor AbbottScreenshot from Twitter. Under Operation Lone Star which was launched in March, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has used the national guard and law enforcement officers to detain and transport migrants to the capital of the country, Washington, D.C. Now Mayor Muriel Bowser sent letters to the President Biden administration asking for help.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muriel Bowser
americanmilitarynews.com

Army soldier gets one of harshest sentences in Jan 6 Capitol breach

A U.S. Army veteran who participated in the breach of the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021 has received one of the harshest sentences of any of the hundreds of defendants charged in the incident. James Mault, 30, of Fayetteville, N.C., was sentenced on Friday to 44 months in...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Union Station#Latin America#Student Volunteers#Georgetown#Lamas#Defense#The D C National Guard
Mashed

The State With The Worst Drinking Water Quality In America

It's safe to say, whether you're living in a trailer, a two-story suburban house, or a high-rise apartment, that if there's one thing that we use every day in our homes; it's water. We use it to bathe, to clean, to cook, and to drink. No matter where you live in the United States, you want to live in a place that offers you clean, pure, and refreshing drinking water. Unfortunately, either by accident or mismanagement, that's not always the case.
ALASKA STATE
Cheryl E Preston

Rescued Beagles are one step closer to adoption

The first group of beagles that were rescued from Envigo RMS in Cumberland, Virginia is on their way to being adopted. is arriving in Maryland Thursday, on the way to being adopted after being removed from an animal testing facility. A total of 4,000 beagles were removed from the facility where they were bred for animal experimentation.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Society
moneytalksnews.com

17 States Sending Stimulus Checks of up to $1,500

If you long for another round of stimulus checks from the federal government, your wish is unlikely to come true. But several states are stepping in to fill that gap. Whereas the federal government sent out money in 2020 and 2021 to help people cope with the impact of COVID-19, several states now are issuing checks for a variety of reasons, ranging from the pandemic to simply helping citizens keep pace with runaway inflation.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NBC News

Republicans are behind in key Senate races and Trump’s fingerprints are all over it

WASHINGTON — If it’s Friday. ... The University of Michigan releases its Consumer Sentiment Index. ... Senate Republicans tank a bill aimed at helping veterans exposed to toxic burn pits. ... The House passes the computer-chip bill, sending it to President Biden’s desk for his signature. ... Next week features big primaries in Arizona, Michigan, Missouri and Washington state, plus that constitutional amendment referendum on abortion in Kansas. ... And farewell NBC’s Pete Williams; we are going to miss you!
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy