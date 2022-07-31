Woman Arrested for DUI

(County Public Works is busy).....Road work is going on in several locations. Motorists should be aware. Taecker Road is closed from 2 miles east of Butters road to Green Road. This is due to a canal lining project. The closure is in effect 24 hours a day until at least August 12. A section of Heber Road is closed due to road rehabilitation. This is also a 24 hour closure until at least September 1st. Detours are marked. Rutherford Road at Highway 111 is also closed due to a sink hole.. Caltrans has also announced that one lane of Highway 111 will be closed for five days, starting Thursday evening. The lane will be closed from West Rutherford Road to Baughman. A flagman will be in place to direct traffic in that are, both north and southbound. Work on Highway 111 near Calexico will also start Thursday.

IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO