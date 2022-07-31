Woman Arrested for DUI

kxoradio.com
Teen Caught
(Teen attempts to steal a scooter)..It was an electric scooter. Calexico Police say the owner of the scooter witnessed the theft. The owner gave chase in an attempt to recorver his property. The situation turned violent when the suspect brandished a knife and began swinging it from side to side. Thge suspect threatened to stab the victim, and then even threw rocks at the victim as he made his get away. Police arrived at the scene and quickly arrested the suspect, a 17 year old juvenile. He was taken into custody for robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and criminal threats. Police transported the suspect to Juvenile Hall, but the county facility would not accept the suspect, citing current booking restrictions. Police had not choice but to release the suspect pending criminal charges.
Tuesday Accident
A San Diego man was fatally injured in a Tuesday afternoon traffic accident. According to the California Highway Patrol, the 79-year-old man was southbound on State Route 111 just north of Aten Road when his 2005 Jeep Wrangler ran off the road, went onto the dirt center median and overturned. The driver was flown to an Indio hospital for treatment and subsequently died of his injuries. The CHP investigation is continuing.
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: July 26-Aug. 25
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from July 26 through Aug. 2. 8:06 a.m.: The Sheriff’s Office is looking for the driver of a silver 2021 Ford that was involved in a hit-and-run incident on Wild Horse Drive in Heber.
Murder Suspect Apprehended
A Riverside County murder suspect was apprehended in Imperial County Saturday. According to Imperial County Narcotics Task Force Commander John Seaman, On Friday, July 29, 2022, Desert Hot Spring Police responded to a report of a disturbance on a SunLine bus. A man on the bus was fatally stabbed and the attacker fled. On Saturday, an arrest warrant was issued for the suspect, Israel Eduardo Perez, a 42-year-old Desert Hot Springs resident. Perez was arrested later that day by officers with the Riverside County District Attorney's Office Gang Impact Team, the United States Marshal's Fugitive Task Force, the El Centro Police Department and the Imperial County Narcotics Task Force. Perez was taken into custody without incident in the area of Keystone Road and Highway 111. He was booked into the Riverside County Jail in Indio. Commander Seaman said, "This arrest was successful because of the diligent efforts of our allied agencies, who worked together in partnership with one another to ensure the public's safety.
Single Vehicle Collision
(Collision reported at just after 9 Tuesday morning)...The California Highway Patrol responded to Evan Hewes Highway, north of Imperial Highway. A witness called the CHP from a gas station in Ocotillo. The caller said the vehicle had rolled several times, and the male occupant looked pretty beat up. The Highway Patrol says the vehicle may have struck a light pole, before rolling several times. The injured person was transported to a hospital for treatment. His condition is not known. The CHP is investigating the incident.
Cops, Community Meet at National Night Out
EL CENTRO — Blue and red lights flashed and sirens wailed in Bucklin Park on Tuesday night, Aug. 2 for the annual public safety awareness event, National Night Out. The city of El Centro, the El Centro Police Department, and its Police Athletic League, as well as numerous other agencies gathered to recognize law enforcement and other first responders.
SR-111 Lane Closures
Construction crews will reduce lanes on both northbound and southbound State Route 111 in Calexico. The work will begin on Thursday, August 4, 2022, just south of the intersection of 111 and 98. Crews will be working from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday through Tuesday, August 16. At least one lane will remain open in each direction during the work. The closures are to accomodate paving operations.
More Road Closures
(County Public Works is busy).....Road work is going on in several locations. Motorists should be aware. Taecker Road is closed from 2 miles east of Butters road to Green Road. This is due to a canal lining project. The closure is in effect 24 hours a day until at least August 12. A section of Heber Road is closed due to road rehabilitation. This is also a 24 hour closure until at least September 1st. Detours are marked. Rutherford Road at Highway 111 is also closed due to a sink hole.. Caltrans has also announced that one lane of Highway 111 will be closed for five days, starting Thursday evening. The lane will be closed from West Rutherford Road to Baughman. A flagman will be in place to direct traffic in that are, both north and southbound. Work on Highway 111 near Calexico will also start Thursday.
El Centro Public Library
(Are they getting ready to open their new Library)....They are not saying. They are saying the El Centro Main Public Library is closed right now. The city says the Main Public Library will remain closed until further notice. The Library Branch at 375 South 1st Street in El Centro is open, Monday thru Friday from 10 am to 5 pm.
