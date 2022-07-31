Sunday Morning Spotlight: Cooking up some inspiration

www.wndu.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WNDU
A look inside the expanded Apothica Teas
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - One Niles business has only been open for a few years and has already expanded. Apothica Teas opened its doors in 2019, shortly before the pandemic. In just a few short years, the steampunk-themed tearoom has doubled in size after proprietors Shane and Laura Hollister took over the space next door.
95.3 MNC
List of most affordable places to live features Fort Wayne, South Bend in Top Five
South Bend is one of the most affordable places to live in America. That’s according to a list from Niche.com, which ranks South Bend at #4 on their list for 2022. Fort Wayne topped that same list. Niche gave South Bend an overall B+ with an A- for cost...
WNDU
City of Elkhart opens cooling station at High Dive Pavilion
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of Elkhart has opened a cooling station at High Dive Pavilion due to the heat and humidity on Wednesday. It opened at noon and will remain open until 6 p.m. High Dive Pavilion is located at 500 E. Beardsley Avenue.
WNDU
Special exhibit comes to Ruthmere’s Havilah Beardsley House
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re a fan of comics and cartoons, there’s a new exhibit in Elkhart you may want to check out. See You in the Funny Papers: Iconic Cartoons and Comics is at Ruthmere’s Havilah Beardsley House. The exhibit showcases local and national comic...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNDU
Friend, mentee of Jackie Walorski speaks out after tragedy
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 16 News Now interviewed Ethan Hunt, a 25-year-old from Mishawaka, who said Congresswoman Jackie Walorski was his mentor for over a decade. They met at an election party when Ethan was 13 years old. “She genuinely cared about every person whether you agreed with her...
WNDU
Employee hurt after stabbing at Taco Bell in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating after a Taco Bell employee was stabbed on Tuesday night. Police were called to the restaurant in the 200 block of W. Lasalle Avenue just before 7 p.m. to investigate a possible stabbing. As officers were heading to the restaurant, they saw a man matching the suspect’s description in the 300 block of Lincoln Way West.
chicagostarmedia.com
New Buffalo can be friends getaway or romantic retreat
To some, New Buffalo, Mich., a quiet escape an hour east of Chicago, could be labeled as quaint. But quaint doesn’t quite do the town justice. Not when you factor all the wonderful lodging and dining experiences that await you in this peaceful lakeshore town. New Buffalo will more...
chicagocrusader.com
A Gary relic gets closer to a rebirth
Abandoned City Methodist Church among three Gary finalists for $5 million grant. For decades it stood as an abandoned symbol of Gary’s decline. The haunting, empty gothic sanctuary of the historic City Methodist Church has attracted gawkers, tourists, even Hollywood filmmakers seeking to capitalize on its grandiose interior that is now a creepy setting with its piles of rubble, and collapsed ceiling.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNDU
New Gates Chevy dealership breaks ground in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Chevrolet is making a comeback in South Bend!. Gates closed its showroom in downtown South Bend around 2008—the year of the financial crisis. At the time, it was operating out of the old Sears building off Western Avenue. Now, ground has been broken on...
WNDU
Volunteers begin packing backpacks for Michiana students
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Now to an update on our 16 Pack-a-Backpack Drive. You donated and that money is now being turned into school supplies and backpacks for Michiana students. Volunteer teams at Goodwill began packing backpacks on Monday. They expect to pack and distribute over 3,000 backpacks this...
WIBC.com
Johnny Jackson – A Hoosier Lost to Time
GARY, Ind. — You know the story of the Jackson 5 and their journey from Gary, Indiana to Motown and beyond. However, you may not know the story of another Jackson from Gary, whom played alongside Michael Jackson and his siblings, before coming back home to Gary. That’s the...
hometownnewsnow.com
Four Pets Rescued, One Lost, in La Porte House Fire
(La Porte, IN) - A house fire late last week claimed the life of a pet, despite the best efforts of first responders. On Friday afternoon at about 12:45, La Porte firefighters responded to a blaze at 606 Gary Ct. near East Jefferson. According to Chief Andy Snyder, the homeowner was in the backyard at the time, when she heard crackling and popping. She tried to rescue her pets inside, but the smoke was too much.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gary, Indiana gets $30 million for new YMCA, heath and employment centers
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The city of Gary is pushing for a comeback story in one of its neighborhoods, and just picked up a $20 million assist.CBS 2's Tim McNicholas shows us the plan that has neighbors cheering.When it comes to the boards and the blight... "A lot of residents have left or died off." There is a consensus. "We love the area, but we don't like the way the area has changed," said resident Gloria Billinglsey. "I love the neighborhood. It's home. I've seen it devolve," added resident Gwendolyn Moss."We're striving to come back," noted resident. Robert HarrisThe neighborhood...
WNDU
'Coaches vs. Cancer' raises $400,000 for cancer research
Walk for a Cure for Epilepsy in memory of Erin Edwards returns to Argos. The second annual Walk for a Cure for Epilepsy in memory of Erin Edwards will take place on Saturday, Aug. 13, at 10 a.m. at Argos Community Park. Updated: 10 minutes ago. Westin Bush-Berdine, 24, is...
22 WSBT
Suspect in Taco Bell stabbing in South Bend arrested
South Bend Police have identified the suspect in a stabbing at Taco Bell in downtown South Bend. The incident happened just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday night in the 200 block of W. LaSalle Ave. Police found a man matching the suspect’s description on Lincoln Way West not far from...
WNDU
Local police departments gear up for National Night Out
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The first Tuesday of August is National Night Out, and it serves as an opportunity to build relationships between police and the community. Across the country, police departments will host events on August 2, including departments in Michiana. The South Bend Police Department will host festivities...
WNDU
Walk for a Cure for Epilepsy in memory of Erin Edwards returns to Argos
ARGOS, Ind. (WNDU) - Education and awareness can go a long way in helping families who have a loved one with epilepsy. Epilepsy is a common neurological disorder that can cause seizures, confusion and in rare cases, sudden death. It’s what took the life of Erin Edwards of Argos.
WNDU
South Bend Police Department hosts ‘National Night Out’
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The annual community-building campaign promotes relationships between police and the community. On Tuesday, hundreds of community members came out to the South Bend Police Department to enjoy free food, games, and much more. The annual event happens on the first Tuesday of August. The department...
abc57.com
Country Night continues in Michigan City
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -- Country Night Series continues tonight in Michigan City featuring music from Steel Country and Diego Fresh. The event is free and open to anyone. Country Night begins at 8 p.m. Eastern time, 7 p.m. Central at The Lost Lagoon RV Resort.
WNDU
Berrien RESA, Lake Michigan College hold esports event
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - High school students interested in esports had a unique opportunity to see how the activity works at a Lake Michigan College event. On Tuesday, LMC’s Esports team joined with the Berrien RESA Southwest Michigan Esports League for an open house at the Benton Harbor college campus.
Comments / 0