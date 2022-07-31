ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Neeo Avery makes the call to Ole Miss. He is a Rebel.

By David Johnson
247Sports
247Sports
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
therebelwalk.com

Four-star EDGE Neeo Avery commits to Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. — Four-star defensive end Neeo Avery spent the weekend in Oxford, and that’s all it took to help the talented Maryland native make his decision to play for the Rebels. The elite defensive lineman took in Juice Fest, ’22, as this past weekend’s big recruiting festivities...
OXFORD, MS
tigerdroppings.com

Y’all think we beat Ole Miss this year ?

Seems like they are trending in the right direction. If there is one win I want next season it’s against them. They haven’t beat us at Death Valley in a long time. Can’t ever remember going into a season feeling like we’d lose to them. This...
OXFORD, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Oxford, MS
Football
State
Kentucky State
Oxford, MS
Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Oxford, MS
City
Moss Point, MS
247Sports

Lane Kiffin compares his team's offseason training to his dog's

Lane Kiffin said it at SEC Media Days and he said it again after day one of his Ole Miss football team's fall camp. One of the challenges of this camp is to get a bunch of transfer players, true freshmen and retuning players to all fall in line with one team culture set by Kiffin himself and the staff around him.
OXFORD, MS
desotocountynews.com

Caldwell first signee for new Northwest women’s basketball coach

New Northwest women’s basketball head coach LaTaryl Williams has officially landed his first signee, as 5-foot-9 guard Taylor Caldwell has officially signed to join the Lady Rangers for this season. A native of Atlanta, Caldwell played for Langston Hughes High School during her senior season after spending the first...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Back-to-Back: Mississippi Match 5 jackpots hit by 2 players

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After 17 drawings with no jackpot winners, the Mississippi Match 5 had two jackpot winners in a row. A player from Yalobusha County matched all five numbers from the Saturday, July 30 drawing. The jackpot reached reached $431,749. The numbers drawn were 6-8-11-14-17, and the winning ticket was purchased from Sprint […]
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Partridge
DeSoto Times Today

Christian athletes to hold golf scramble

The North Central MS Fellowship of Christian Athletes will hold its 16th Annual State Qualifying Golf Tournament on Monday, August 29 at the Cherokee Valley Golf Club in Olive Branch. The top three in gross and net scores will be eligible to play in the State Tournament on Sept. 19 at Old Waverly in West Point. Title sponsors are the Landers Auto Group, Entergy and G&W Diesel/EVS. Team sponsorships are sold out at 61 with 4 on the waiting list. Cart sponsorships are sold out also. Hole sponsorships are available at $150 and goody bag items are being accepted (250 items needed).
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
The Daily South

10 Best Things to Do in Tupelo, Mississippi

In the northeast corner of Mississippi lies Tupelo, a dynamic town of 38,000 residents that's best known for its most famous native son: Elvis Presley. The King was born there decades ago, but thousands still flock here annually to experience the community that raised him (including the Elvis Festival, which takes place every June). There are many ways to experience spots he frequented growing up, but that's not the only reason to come to Tupelo. With outstanding Southern cuisine, a diverse coffee scene, a beautiful downtown, and a trendy boutique hotel within walking distance of it all, Tupelo is a must-visit destination. Check out these 10 things to add to your list when planning a trip to Tupelo.
TUPELO, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Batesville Man Arrested in Oxford for Possession of a Weapon by a Felon

Tags: Batesville, Henry James Patterson, Jackson Avenue, Mississippi, Oxford, Oxford Police Department, Possession of a Weapon by a Felon. Oxford Police Department The Oxford Police Department is housed 715 Molly Barr Road. The department has more than 70 full-time officers and staff and provides a wide range of protection and enforcement services. The Police Department has a community-oriented policing philosophy and provides around-the-clock patrols. Other services include crime prevention programs, such as Neighborhood Watch and D.A.R.E., as well as specialized units including Mounted Patrol, K-9 Unit, DUI Enforcement and the City Dispatch. Crime Reports provided to The Local Voice come directly from the Oxford Police Department.
OXFORD, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aau Basketball#Nfl Draft#Maryland#American Football#Rebels#Aau
wcbi.com

Tupelo community members honor legendary musician Lee Williams

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- It has been almost a year since one of Tupelo’s legendary musicians passed away. And today fans gathered at the Tupelo Furniture Market to honor Lee Williams. The long time lead singer of Lee Williams and the Spiritual QC’s, a gospel quartet which formed in Tupelo...
TUPELO, MS
hottytoddy.com

Lee’s Body Still Not Found a Month After Disappearance

Thursday will be four weeks since Ole Miss student Jimmie “Jay” Lee went missing after leaving his Campus Walk apartment wearing a robe and slippers. Two weeks later, a Grenada man and recent Ole Miss grad was officially charged with Lee’s murder; however, Lee’s body has not yet been found, according to Oxford Police Chief Jeff McCutchen.
OXFORD, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
desotocountynews.com

Truck crash closes interstate

Accident scene on I-269 near Malone Road on Wednesday, Aug. 3. (MDOTTraffic.com photo) A portion of I-269 in DeSoto County was shut down or restricted to one lane early Wednesday as a result of a crash between the semi-trailer truck and a disabled vehicle. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol,...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Two killed in ATV vs. motorcycle crash in Monroe County

WREN, Miss. (WTVA) - Two people died in a Tuesday evening, Aug. 2 crash in Monroe County. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said the collision involved a four-wheeler and a motorcycle. Both drivers died. The collision happened at approximately 7:21 p.m. on Old Wren Road. He identified the motorcyclist as...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
247Sports

247Sports

43K+
Followers
356K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy