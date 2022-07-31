Neeo Avery makes the call to Ole Miss. He is a Rebel.

247sports.com
The speedy Jaylon Robinson knows he's on the launching pad for monster season at Ole Miss
The lightning-fast, 5-9, 180-pound Jaylon Robinson will talk for days about former Ole Miss wide receiver Elijah Moore. He has been hearing the comparisons ever since he jumped in the transfer portal from Central Florida. Moore is now a successful receiver for the NFL's New York Jets. Robinson hopes to...
therebelwalk.com
Four-star EDGE Neeo Avery commits to Ole Miss
OXFORD, Miss. — Four-star defensive end Neeo Avery spent the weekend in Oxford, and that’s all it took to help the talented Maryland native make his decision to play for the Rebels. The elite defensive lineman took in Juice Fest, ’22, as this past weekend’s big recruiting festivities...
tigerdroppings.com
Y’all think we beat Ole Miss this year ?
Seems like they are trending in the right direction. If there is one win I want next season it’s against them. They haven’t beat us at Death Valley in a long time. Can’t ever remember going into a season feeling like we’d lose to them. This...
20 running backs to watch in Mississippi high school football in 2022
JACKSON — Football season is upon us, and it's time to take a look at some of the best high school football players from across the state of Mississippi as we look ahead to the 2022 season. For our tailbacks list, we focused on players who had breakout seasons last year and guys who helped their ...
Ole Miss quarterback, wide receiver and secondary play from fall camp
David Johnson and Jared Redding of 247Sports talk about the ongoing Ole Miss quarterback situation, among other things at Thursday's fall camp.
Lane Kiffin compares his team's offseason training to his dog's
Lane Kiffin said it at SEC Media Days and he said it again after day one of his Ole Miss football team's fall camp. One of the challenges of this camp is to get a bunch of transfer players, true freshmen and retuning players to all fall in line with one team culture set by Kiffin himself and the staff around him.
desotocountynews.com
Caldwell first signee for new Northwest women’s basketball coach
New Northwest women’s basketball head coach LaTaryl Williams has officially landed his first signee, as 5-foot-9 guard Taylor Caldwell has officially signed to join the Lady Rangers for this season. A native of Atlanta, Caldwell played for Langston Hughes High School during her senior season after spending the first...
Back-to-Back: Mississippi Match 5 jackpots hit by 2 players
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After 17 drawings with no jackpot winners, the Mississippi Match 5 had two jackpot winners in a row. A player from Yalobusha County matched all five numbers from the Saturday, July 30 drawing. The jackpot reached reached $431,749. The numbers drawn were 6-8-11-14-17, and the winning ticket was purchased from Sprint […]
DeSoto Times Today
Christian athletes to hold golf scramble
The North Central MS Fellowship of Christian Athletes will hold its 16th Annual State Qualifying Golf Tournament on Monday, August 29 at the Cherokee Valley Golf Club in Olive Branch. The top three in gross and net scores will be eligible to play in the State Tournament on Sept. 19 at Old Waverly in West Point. Title sponsors are the Landers Auto Group, Entergy and G&W Diesel/EVS. Team sponsorships are sold out at 61 with 4 on the waiting list. Cart sponsorships are sold out also. Hole sponsorships are available at $150 and goody bag items are being accepted (250 items needed).
The Daily South
10 Best Things to Do in Tupelo, Mississippi
In the northeast corner of Mississippi lies Tupelo, a dynamic town of 38,000 residents that's best known for its most famous native son: Elvis Presley. The King was born there decades ago, but thousands still flock here annually to experience the community that raised him (including the Elvis Festival, which takes place every June). There are many ways to experience spots he frequented growing up, but that's not the only reason to come to Tupelo. With outstanding Southern cuisine, a diverse coffee scene, a beautiful downtown, and a trendy boutique hotel within walking distance of it all, Tupelo is a must-visit destination. Check out these 10 things to add to your list when planning a trip to Tupelo.
thelocalvoice.net
Drive by Shooting on County Road 373 Leads to Arrest of Wesson, Mississippi Man
Investigators and Deputies responded to the scene to take a report of the incident and process the scene. During the investigation, Ralph Carr Jr., 50 years old of Wesson, Mississippi, was arrested for Drive by Shooting. No injuries were reported during the incident. Carr was transported to the Lafayette County...
thelocalvoice.net
Batesville Man Arrested in Oxford for Possession of a Weapon by a Felon
Tags: Batesville, Henry James Patterson, Jackson Avenue, Mississippi, Oxford, Oxford Police Department, Possession of a Weapon by a Felon. Oxford Police Department The Oxford Police Department is housed 715 Molly Barr Road. The department has more than 70 full-time officers and staff and provides a wide range of protection and enforcement services. The Police Department has a community-oriented policing philosophy and provides around-the-clock patrols. Other services include crime prevention programs, such as Neighborhood Watch and D.A.R.E., as well as specialized units including Mounted Patrol, K-9 Unit, DUI Enforcement and the City Dispatch. Crime Reports provided to The Local Voice come directly from the Oxford Police Department.
60 years ago, hamburgers were 15¢. Now owner of beloved Mississippi dairy bar says its time to close.
In 1962, E.D. and Georgia Mae Smith opened Smith’s Dairy Bar in Shannon. After school, Robert Smith – then a junior at Siggers High, which is now Shannon Elementary – and his siblings would go straight to the restaurant to help their folks serve customers. “We looked...
‘Virtual fence’ will soon track who goes in and out of Olive Branch
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — Correction: We originally reported the cameras will cost approximately $300,000. This story was updated to read $300,000 for 5 years. A Mid-South city will soon have a virtual fence to track whoever enters by their car tags. Olive Branch’s Mayor and Board of Alderman voted...
wcbi.com
Tupelo community members honor legendary musician Lee Williams
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- It has been almost a year since one of Tupelo’s legendary musicians passed away. And today fans gathered at the Tupelo Furniture Market to honor Lee Williams. The long time lead singer of Lee Williams and the Spiritual QC’s, a gospel quartet which formed in Tupelo...
hottytoddy.com
Lee’s Body Still Not Found a Month After Disappearance
Thursday will be four weeks since Ole Miss student Jimmie “Jay” Lee went missing after leaving his Campus Walk apartment wearing a robe and slippers. Two weeks later, a Grenada man and recent Ole Miss grad was officially charged with Lee’s murder; however, Lee’s body has not yet been found, according to Oxford Police Chief Jeff McCutchen.
desotocountynews.com
Truck crash closes interstate
Accident scene on I-269 near Malone Road on Wednesday, Aug. 3. (MDOTTraffic.com photo) A portion of I-269 in DeSoto County was shut down or restricted to one lane early Wednesday as a result of a crash between the semi-trailer truck and a disabled vehicle. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol,...
wtva.com
Two killed in ATV vs. motorcycle crash in Monroe County
WREN, Miss. (WTVA) - Two people died in a Tuesday evening, Aug. 2 crash in Monroe County. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said the collision involved a four-wheeler and a motorcycle. Both drivers died. The collision happened at approximately 7:21 p.m. on Old Wren Road. He identified the motorcyclist as...
‘Blow their brains out’: Man rams car, threatens couple, then runs from police, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A wanted man with 15 warrants was arrested for ramming into a vehicle and making verbal threats. On Aug. 1 at approximately 3:35 PM, a man and woman approached the Memphis Police Department (MPD), while in a Chevrolet Cruze. The man and woman told police they...
hottytoddy.com
Lafayette County Supers Vote to Take $567K from Baptist Trust Fund
Thanks to a rebound in the stock market, Lafayette County will receive more than $500K from the Baptist Hospital Trust Fund. In June, the Board of Supervisors tabled a decision about whether to take the annual payout from the fund, which is about 3 percent of the fund’s worth.
