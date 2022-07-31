Chances of Storms Continues

kxoradio.com
Related
Car swallowed in Death Valley mud as flash floods batter California desert
"Turn around, don't drown."
Storms to bring 1st chance of rain in months to LA, San Diego areas
The North American monsoon will fuel thunderstorms over Southern California in the coming days, but the storms could bring added dangers to the drought-stricken landscape. An uptick in moisture related to the North American monsoon might be enough to bring general thunderstorms to interior Southern California in the coming days with the potential that coastal areas from the Mexico border to the mountains north of Los Angeles get their first shower or thunderstorm since May or June, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
One California county deemed ‘most vulnerable’ to extreme heat on federal map
Of the 10 counties deemed "most vulnerable," all are in the South or Texas except one.
McKinney Fire: SF hiker talks about being stranded on mountain trail as massive wildfire erupts
"We started to see the smoke and it was kind of settling in the valleys, in the mountains, and we were like 'yup it's time to get to a road and get out of here'," said Dybdahl.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTLA.com
Only 4 California counties have low COVID levels, according to the CDC
(NEXSTAR) – This variant of COVID-19 is so widespread, and reinfections are growing so common, it can feel like nowhere is safe. There are at least a few pockets of California that are safer, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Only four California counties...
Fallen San Diego firefighters honored for their sacrifice
The California Firefighters Memorial added 82 names over the weekend of firefighters who fell in the line of duty. Among them were 8 from San Diego.
mynspr.org
Unsafe drinking water is a reality for nearly a million Californians, especially in Central Valley, new audit finds
Nearly a million Californians have unsafe drinking water and the agency charged with helping them is ill-equipped to do so. That’s according to a new state audit of the California Water Resources Control Board, which says 920,000 residents are at increased risk of liver and kidney problems — and even cancer — because they get water from systems that fail to meet contaminant standards for safe drinking water.
kusi.com
California tenants may see a 10% rent increase due to Tenant Protection Act
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Housing prices in San Diego are already incredibly high compared to other cities but now rent could be increased by up to 10%!. A law passed in 2019 was kicked back into effect on Monday. The “California Tenant Protection Act” limits annual rent increases to no more than 5% plus the inflation rate *or* 10% whichever is lower.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
paininthepass.info
I-15 Cajon Pass And I-215 San Bernardino Made The List Of The Deadliest Roads In California
CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> With so many vehicles on the roadways at any given time, it’s no wonder that the Interstates and roads are notoriously congested. MoneyGeek has plotted out the locations of the fatal crashes between 2017 and 2019 to determine which roadways are the deadliest in California.
4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
One of the nation's biggest financial crises centers on retiring: people just can't afford to do it. According to 2021 data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index, 36% of Americans said they...
$4.2 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Did you buy a Mega Millions lottery ticket in Fresno in the last few days? If so, you’ll want to check your ticket to see if you are a winner. The California Lottery reported Saturday morning that a lucky ticket holder woke up with a windfall of money, and maybe a […]
Reward offered in search for Arizona burglary suspect
A $750 reward is being offered as authorities in northwest Arizona search for a 28-year-old man on arrest warrants involving aggravated assault, burglary, theft, trafficking stolen property and unlawful flight.
iheart.com
Arizona Woman Arrested For Allegedly Dumping Boiling Water On Her Dad
An Arizona woman was arrested after she reportedly admitted to dumping boiling water on her father, reported 12 News. 45-year-old Justina Nicole Boloyan took care of her father, David Boloyan, in a Phoenix home, according to court documents. The court documents revealed that her father has dementia. Justina just recently...
KCRA.com
Organized crime rings drain accounts of Californians receiving money for food assistance
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Californians who depend on two state programs for help with food and other resources have had their accounts drained due to fraud committed by organized crime rings. The state has done little to fix the problem, a source close to the investigation told KCRA 3 Investigates.
Suspect in attempted robbery, murder in Las Vegas arrested in Arizona
A man recently arrested in Arizona is suspected of an attempted robbery and attempted murder in Las Vegas last week, police said.
NBC San Diego
Escondido PD: Woman With Bomb, Outstanding Warrant Arrested After Traffic Stop
Officers took a 35-year-old woman into custody in North County on Monday night after they said they found an explosive device in her car. Melissa Vasquez, who had an outstanding warrant and was riding in her gray Chevy by herself, was pulled over by Escondido Police at about 8:50 p.m. near the Jack in the Box in the 200 block of Felicita Avenue, investigators said. After she was taken into custody, police found the "small explosive" under her seat and called out the bomb squad, who disabled the device, which police said "was capable of releasing shrapnel."
'Terrible policy idea' | CA bill could change how domestic violence crimes are reported
SAN DIEGO — The California senate now has a bill that would dramatically change how domestic violence crimes are reported. Supporters say it would help keep victim's safe, while the critics argue it can only make domestic violence situations more dangerous. The assembly bill would remove the requirement that...
Comments / 0