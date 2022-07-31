Nick Wright Says Giannis Antetokounmpo Could Become One Of The 6 Greatest Players Ever: "His Position Is Perfect. Like LeBron In His Prime, He Seems Uninjurable."

www.yardbarker.com
Bill Russell Once Threatened Celtics With Retirement If They Didn't Pay Him $1 More Than Wilt Chamberlain's $100K Contract
The world is currently mourning Bill Russell's passing. There's no doubt that Russell was a pioneer of the game as well as a Celtics legend, and he had a huge impact on the sport of basketball as a whole. One of the well-known things about Bill Russell was the fact...
Michael Jordan Once Brought A Kid Who Was Hideously Burned To The Chicago Bulls Bench, Talked With Him During The Game, And Left Time-Outs To Talk With Kid: "I Can Remember John Paxson And I Having Tears In Our Eyes, Looking At That Scene."
Athletes in the modern age are as close as anyone in society gets to the status of superhero. Children look up to their favorite players more than anyone else, and while stars don't have to be role models, they do generally take the time out to make young kids happy. And no NBA superstar's time has been as sought after by fans as Michael Jordan's.
Here's What Donovan Mitchell Tweeted On Monday Night
Mitchell: "Love when my mom turns a joke or a funny video into a life lesson " Mitchell and the Jazz finished up another solid regular season as the fifth seed in the Western Conference. However, they once again came up short in the NBA Playoffs, and they lost to...
Shaquille O'Neal Says The Boston Celtics Shouldn't Trade Jaylen Brown For Kevin Durant: "My Answer Is No. Excuse Me, The Answer Is Hell No."
One of the more interesting updates in recent weeks on the Kevin Durant front has been an offer from the Boston Celtics. Although it has been a while since the offer was reported, discussions about it have continued to rage on. The Celtics reportedly included Jaylen Brown, their 2nd star, in a package for Durant that was rejected by the Brooklyn Nets.
Doc Rivers Apparently Admits That Ben Simmons Left The Philadelphia 76ers Because Of The Relationship With Joel Embiid
The Ben Simmons saga with Philadelphia was finally in the rearview mirror after dominating the headlines most of last season when he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets . This season's trade saga is headlined by Simmons' new teammate Kevin Durant. Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers was on The Vince...
Steve Kerr shares why Warriors are holding roster spot open
The Golden State Warriors have become very good at maximizing roster flexibility in recent seasons due to salary demands and the need to surround their star core with competent pieces. That has led to an intriguing situation with their current roster setup. Golden State has 13 players on guaranteed contracts...
Jae Crowder Posts A Cryptic Message About Leaving The Phoenix Suns This Offseason: "I Believe Its Time For A Change."
The Phoenix Suns seemed to have built a contending team over the last few seasons. After adding Chris Paul ahead of the 2020-21 season, the Suns were expected to push for a title run before Devin Booker got dissatisfied. They made the 2021 NBA Finals but fell short to the Milwaukee Bucks. The 2022 Playoffs were a disaster for them after a second-round exit at the hands of the underdog Dallas Mavericks.
Report: Cavs Have Already Offered “Absolute Maximum” To Collin Sexton
Prior to free agency, rumors swirled about how much the Cavaliers were willing to pay restricted free agent Collin Sexton. Would it be $14-18 million, as the Cavs preferred?. Or would the figure exceed $20 million, as Sexton’s camp hoped?. And yet, both of those figures exceeded the $10-12...
Kenny Smith Shared Hilarious Story Of When Bill Russell Was The Coach Of The Sacramento Kings: "I'm Trying To Trade Them But Nobody Wants Them"
Bill Russell wasn't just one of the greatest basketball players of all time but was also an NBA coach. He is the last player to win a title as a player-coach, somehow doing it twice. After his retirement, Russell took a few coaching jobs around the league. The final one came in 1987 when he joined the Sacramento Kings as head coach and GM.
Eddy Curry Shares The Wildest Stories That Happened In The Chicago Bulls' Locker Room: "I Remember One Time, Tyson And Gill Got Into It. Gill Knew Mixed Martial Arts."
Eddy Curry was supposed to be one of the NBA's biggest stars, but his career never ended up being the glittering success people hoped. After an alleged congenital heart condition slowed his ascendancy in the league, the star had issues with health and weight before his NBA career ended in 2012 with the Dallas Mavericks.
49ers Teammates Left In Awe Of Nick Bosa
The San Francisco 49ers should prioritize signing defensive end Nick Bosa to a contract extension. If they can give Deebo Samuel a three-year contract extension, then they should also have Bosa sign on the dotted line. Having Jimmy Garoppolo on their books isn’t an excuse to not have the deal...
Lakers coach Darvin Ham reportedly will have the power to bench or remove Russell Westbrook from starting lineup
Former NBA player Darvin Ham has a ton of new responsibilities as a first-time head coach. Not only is he coaching a legendary franchise in the Los Angeles Lakers, but he'll have to juggle the expectations of LA along with the egos and star power of several key players on his team.
ESPN places all-time leading rusher Emmitt Smith fourth on 'GOAT' RB rankings
ESPN gathered 50 analysts, experts and reporters recently to determine who the greatest of all time (GOAT) players are in the history of the NFL at every position. They released their rankings for seven offensive positions on Tuesday, with the likes of Tom Brady and Jerry Rice dominating the vote to unsurprisingly capture GOAT status at quarterback and wide receiver, respectively.
Suns Seeking Added Depth And Potential With Latest Signing
There is no doubt that the Phoenix Suns are one of the greatest teams in the NBA. It’s true that they completely fell apart in the Western Conference semifinals last season and it will take a lot of work to overcome the stench coming from their loss to the Dallas Mavericks.
Old Wilt Chamberlain story about Bill Russell goes viral
After the death this week of NBA icon Bill Russell, an old story from Russell’s biggest career rival is going viral. A clip from a joint interview that Russell gave with fellow center legend Wilt Chamberlain decades after they had retired made the rounds on Twitter this week. In the clip, Chamberlain shared how Russell had spent Thanksgiving at the Chamberlain residence and then proceed to kick Chamberlain’s rear on the court during their next meeting. That led Chamberlain’s mother to hilariously quip that they should not have fed Russell so well.
Baker Mayfield Is Showing Off His Arm In Panthers Camp
The Carolina Panthers know that a change at quarterback will be their best chance of altering their fortunes for the better. After all, Sam Darnold has been inconsistent while P.J. Walker is unreliable. Likewise, the jury is still out on whether Matt Corral will be their future franchise quarterback. But...
NBA Power Rankings: Does Brunson Signing Make Knicks Playoff Team?
The Knicks still linger in the lower half of The Athletic's rankings, but they'd be in the summer Play-In Tournament.
Kevin Garnett Once Said He Was Ready For War Before A Game 7 In 2004: "I'm Loading Up The Uzis, I've Got A Couple Of M-16s... Couple Of Grenades, Got A Missile Launcher."
Kevin Garnett was notorious for his intensity, there weren't a lot of players in the league that was as hardcore as KG. His play made his necessity to be the best quite evident, too. There was nobody that played harder on both ends of the court. And as many of his peers have also attested to, he was a verbal menace as well.
NBA Rumors: Rival Teams Are Not Happy With The Nets Leaking Trade Conversations To The Media
Whether they like it or not, the Brooklyn Nets have found themselves at the center of attention over the last year or so. Coming into last season, many had them as the favorites to win the championship, but they spectacularly fell apart, as James Harden ended up leaving the team while Kyrie Irving's antics caused headaches behind the scenes.
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan reveals plan for Deebo Samuel after contract extension
Deebo Samuel earned his money as a jack-of-all-trades for the San Francisco 49ers, and that's not meant to be a slight. Samuel can literally do everything as an offensive weapon for San Francisco. Whether he's running the ball, blocking, or being utilized as one of the more explosive wide receivers in football, there's little Samuel can't do.
