Big Pine Key, FL

21 Cuban migrants come ashore in Florida Keys

Click10.com
 3 days ago
www.local10.com

Lou Cummings
3d ago

Watch what happens, straight back to Cuba. Why won't Biden do the same for illegals from drug producing countries south of Us? Explain why this happens.

Lc Baker
3d ago

All I have to say is send them back to cuba this right here theirs no need for this. They have other ways of coming over here the right way. Plus they look very healthy and not even dehydrated as hot as this sun is on land? Imagine how hot it is when you are in the ocean even on a boat. They are being drop off from the safety of a big boat, then they transferred to the smaller boat to making is seems like they came all that in a small boat…rubbish deportation!!! ICE, ICE baby is on their way

ROBERT SAMORAJ
3d ago

Governor DeSantis please use my tax dollars for the bus ride to Delaware thank you👍👌👍👌👍👌🤣😂🤣😂💁‍♂️

