Economy

Fanatics Unveils Trading Card Sets for ‘Dune’ and ‘Stranger Things’

hypebeast.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
hypebeast.com

hypebeast.com

Yolopark Releases Gigantic 25-Inch IIES Optimus Prime Figure

Yolopark has just debuted its largest iteration of Optimus Prime from the Transformers film Bumblebee. Standing over two feet in height, the figure features the brand’s first internal linkage endoskeleton structure (IIES) for the impressive articulation of up to 333 moveable joints. Each movement is fluid thanks to a...
COMICS
RadarOnline

Never-Before-Seen Last Photos Reveal The Man Believed To Be REAL Skyjacker D.B. Cooper Before His Death & ‘Netflix’ Documentary

These are the never-before-seen last photos of the man widely believed to be infamous hijacker D.B. Cooper before he died a free man in 2019.U.S. Army paratrooper veteran Robert W. Rackstraw Sr. was unmasked in the recent Netflix mini-series D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! as the man who hijacked a Northwest Airlines passenger jet in November 1971 and escaped with $200,000.Rackstraw, who died at 75 before he could ever face justice, closely resembled the police sketch of the skyjacker.These previously unseen photos of Rackstraw were snapped as part of another proposed, albeit never aired, television documentary and were recently provided...
SEATTLE, WA
hypebeast.com

J Balvin Confirms Release Date for His Air Jordan 2 Collaboration

Storytelling is a significant part of J Balvin‘s creative initiatives. Whether it involves him making chart-topping Reggaeton tunes or crafting collaborative products with Jordan Brand, the Colombian icon makes it a point to put his values and culture at the forefront of everything he does. This year, his product line with the Jumpman team is expanding with a new Air Jordan 2 collaboration that possesses a heartfelt message.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hypebeast.com

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Adds UFC Champion Kamaru Usman to Cast

UFC welterweight champion and mixed martial artist Kamaru Usman is confirmed to be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Ryan Coogler‘s upcoming sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Confirmed by his agent, Usman will finally be making an appearance in Marvel Studios‘ massive franchise after expressing his desire to do so for the past few years, previously posting an edited photo of himself as a superhero in Black Panther.
COMBAT SPORTS
hypebeast.com

Emerging London Label Ronning Drops the Perfect Summer Lace Shirt

Magnus Ronning‘s eponymous London-based label is branching out, building on its recent homeware collection made in collaboration with Carmen Boyd with the release of a new summer essential: the Lace Shirt. Ronning presents the piece in “Stone,” which fits perfectly into the emerging brands’ minimalist and muted aesthetic. Paired...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Idris Elba To Star in Netflix Spy Thriller 'Bang!'

After extending its multi-year partnership with Netflix, Dark Horse Entertainment has announced a new David Leitch-directed spy thriller film, titled Bang!, starring Idris Elba. Leitch, whose previous work includes Bullet Train and Deadpool 2, will helm the pic based on the comic series by Matt Kindt and Wilfredo Torres. The...
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Eminem Unveils 'Curtain Call 2' Tracklist Featuring Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Beyoncé and More

Eminem has unveiled the official tracklist of his upcoming project, Curtain Call 2. The 34-track greatest hits collection is set to include several of his No. 1 hits including “Love The Way You Lie” and “The Monster” featuring Rihanna, and “Crack a Bottle” with 50 Cent and Dr Dre, along with more recent releases such as “Godzilla” featuring the late Juice WRLD. Fans can also look forward to Em’s unreleased 50 Cent collab titled “Is This Love (‘09),” which is supposedly produced by Dr. Dre.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

adidas and Thebe Magugu Unveil Vibrant Debut Collaboration

Has teamed up with South African designer Thebe Magugu for a new sports collaboration. The debut collection is complete with vibrantly-colored apparel and footwear, championing African heritage and inclusivity. Consisting of gender-neutral and womenswear pieces, apparel offerings include tennis garments, swimwear, running and UNITEFIT pieces. The garments come to life...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Netflix
hypebeast.com

DJ Khaled Confirms JAY-Z Will Feature on His Forthcoming LP ‘God Did’

After teasing that JAY-Z would be appearing on DJ Khaled’s new album God Did, it appears that Khaled has confirmed the news in a new Instagram post. In June, the DJ shared a heartwarming photo of himself with the artist. “IT BREAKS MY HEART THEY DIDN’T BELIEVE US, JAY Z DID! GOD DID!” Khaled wrote in the caption. “Album mode it’s special. VERY!”
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Take an On-Foot Look at the adidas YEEZY 450 "Utility Black"

Ahead of YEEZY Day 2022, we now have an on-foot look at the YEEZY 450 “Utility Black.” Expected to release this week, the upcoming shoe features a sleek tonal look that highlights the unique design. The adidas YEEZY 450 “Utility Black” features black Primeknit uppers marked by sock-like...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

The Air Jordan 37 "Hare" Has an Official Release Date

Adding to the Jordan Brand‘s recent lineup of signature sneakers that take inspiration from past models, the Air Jordan 37 is set to release in the “Hare” colorway. The silhouette takes key design notes from the Jordan 7 “Hare” which was last released in 2015.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Warner Bros. Will Not be Releasing 'Batgirl'

Warner Bros. has officially canned the release of Batgirl. Said to have underperformed in a test screening, the film, estimated to have cost between $70 – $90 million USD, will no longer be making a theatrical release nor be available on HBO MAX streaming services. Staring Leslie Grace, alongside...
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' LEGO Set Leaks Seem to Reveal Who Takes On the Mantle

Ever since the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman, fans have been theorizing about who would be the next to take on the mantle of Black Panther, especially since Marvel Studios confirmed they would not be recasting the character of T’Challa or using CG to re-create his likeness. Now, it seems that there’s new fuel to the discussion thanks to leaks that have surfaced showcasing the new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever LEGO sets.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

The Game Postpones ‘Drillmatic’ Album, Announces New Release Date

The Game took to social media on Monday to share that he would be postponing the release of his forthcoming LP Drillmatic after a rough couple of weeks. He posted a photo of his bandaged fingers, paired with a lengthy Instagram caption explaining his reasoning for the delay. “PSA to...
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Eminem Taps Into Vault for 2009 “Crack A Bottle” Music Video

Over a decade after releasing the song “Crack A Bottle” featuring Dr. Dre and 50 Cent, Eminem has dropped a music video for the track. The single was originally released on the rapper’s 2009 album, Relapse, as its lead single. “Unlocked from the Shady vault – unreleased...
CELEBRITIES

