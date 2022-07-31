Fanatics Unveils Trading Card Sets for ‘Dune’ and ‘Stranger Things’

hypebeast.com
Yolopark Releases Gigantic 25-Inch IIES Optimus Prime Figure
Yolopark has just debuted its largest iteration of Optimus Prime from the Transformers film Bumblebee. Standing over two feet in height, the figure features the brand’s first internal linkage endoskeleton structure (IIES) for the impressive articulation of up to 333 moveable joints. Each movement is fluid thanks to a...
'Knots Landing' star Donna Mills, 81, defies aging in all white outfit on the red carpet
’Knott’s Landing’ icon, Donna Mills, 81, looks stunning on the red carpet for the premiere of Jordan Peele’s new film, ‘Nope.’ Her date was her equally gorgeous daughter Chloe.
Never-Before-Seen Last Photos Reveal The Man Believed To Be REAL Skyjacker D.B. Cooper Before His Death & ‘Netflix’ Documentary
These are the never-before-seen last photos of the man widely believed to be infamous hijacker D.B. Cooper before he died a free man in 2019.U.S. Army paratrooper veteran Robert W. Rackstraw Sr. was unmasked in the recent Netflix mini-series D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! as the man who hijacked a Northwest Airlines passenger jet in November 1971 and escaped with $200,000.Rackstraw, who died at 75 before he could ever face justice, closely resembled the police sketch of the skyjacker.These previously unseen photos of Rackstraw were snapped as part of another proposed, albeit never aired, television documentary and were recently provided...
J Balvin Confirms Release Date for His Air Jordan 2 Collaboration
Storytelling is a significant part of J Balvin‘s creative initiatives. Whether it involves him making chart-topping Reggaeton tunes or crafting collaborative products with Jordan Brand, the Colombian icon makes it a point to put his values and culture at the forefront of everything he does. This year, his product line with the Jumpman team is expanding with a new Air Jordan 2 collaboration that possesses a heartfelt message.
New Season of ‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ To Feature Tyler, the Creator, Post Malone and More
The satirical animated comedy Beavis and Butt-Head is set to return soon for its ninth season. But this time around, the show is set to feature Tyler, the Creator, Post Malone, Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Camilla Cabello, CNCO and Cale Dodds. Specifically, the show will feature music videos from the artists,...
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Adds UFC Champion Kamaru Usman to Cast
UFC welterweight champion and mixed martial artist Kamaru Usman is confirmed to be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Ryan Coogler‘s upcoming sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Confirmed by his agent, Usman will finally be making an appearance in Marvel Studios‘ massive franchise after expressing his desire to do so for the past few years, previously posting an edited photo of himself as a superhero in Black Panther.
Emerging London Label Ronning Drops the Perfect Summer Lace Shirt
Magnus Ronning‘s eponymous London-based label is branching out, building on its recent homeware collection made in collaboration with Carmen Boyd with the release of a new summer essential: the Lace Shirt. Ronning presents the piece in “Stone,” which fits perfectly into the emerging brands’ minimalist and muted aesthetic. Paired...
Idris Elba To Star in Netflix Spy Thriller 'Bang!'
After extending its multi-year partnership with Netflix, Dark Horse Entertainment has announced a new David Leitch-directed spy thriller film, titled Bang!, starring Idris Elba. Leitch, whose previous work includes Bullet Train and Deadpool 2, will helm the pic based on the comic series by Matt Kindt and Wilfredo Torres. The...
Eminem Unveils 'Curtain Call 2' Tracklist Featuring Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Beyoncé and More
Eminem has unveiled the official tracklist of his upcoming project, Curtain Call 2. The 34-track greatest hits collection is set to include several of his No. 1 hits including “Love The Way You Lie” and “The Monster” featuring Rihanna, and “Crack a Bottle” with 50 Cent and Dr Dre, along with more recent releases such as “Godzilla” featuring the late Juice WRLD. Fans can also look forward to Em’s unreleased 50 Cent collab titled “Is This Love (‘09),” which is supposedly produced by Dr. Dre.
Selena's “Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti” Receives New Version, Posthumous Album Release Date Announced
The family of Selena Quintanilla and Warner Music Laitna have shared a brand new version of “Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti” and have announced the release date of her posthumous album, Moonchild Mixes. This marks the third time a different version of her 1987 track “Como Te...
Why 'The Gray Man' cast Bollywood star Dhanush in the film and kept his character alive: 'We were not interested in him playing a one-off character'
"The Gray Man" may feature Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling, but Dhanush has a scene-stealing role in the film. The Russos tell Insider why they cast him.
adidas and Thebe Magugu Unveil Vibrant Debut Collaboration
Has teamed up with South African designer Thebe Magugu for a new sports collaboration. The debut collection is complete with vibrantly-colored apparel and footwear, championing African heritage and inclusivity. Consisting of gender-neutral and womenswear pieces, apparel offerings include tennis garments, swimwear, running and UNITEFIT pieces. The garments come to life...
DJ Khaled Confirms JAY-Z Will Feature on His Forthcoming LP ‘God Did’
After teasing that JAY-Z would be appearing on DJ Khaled’s new album God Did, it appears that Khaled has confirmed the news in a new Instagram post. In June, the DJ shared a heartwarming photo of himself with the artist. “IT BREAKS MY HEART THEY DIDN’T BELIEVE US, JAY Z DID! GOD DID!” Khaled wrote in the caption. “Album mode it’s special. VERY!”
Take an On-Foot Look at the adidas YEEZY 450 "Utility Black"
Ahead of YEEZY Day 2022, we now have an on-foot look at the YEEZY 450 “Utility Black.” Expected to release this week, the upcoming shoe features a sleek tonal look that highlights the unique design. The adidas YEEZY 450 “Utility Black” features black Primeknit uppers marked by sock-like...
The Air Jordan 37 "Hare" Has an Official Release Date
Adding to the Jordan Brand‘s recent lineup of signature sneakers that take inspiration from past models, the Air Jordan 37 is set to release in the “Hare” colorway. The silhouette takes key design notes from the Jordan 7 “Hare” which was last released in 2015.
Artist Elisabeth Smolarz Conducted a Global Survey About the Things People Collect
The new book is available to purchase via Spector. Everyone has a certain object, record or item that holds sentimental value to them. Whether attached to a family memory, a partner or achievement, we silently attribute meaning to these objects — almost like talismans that carry a symbolic weight within a given space.
Warner Bros. Will Not be Releasing 'Batgirl'
Warner Bros. has officially canned the release of Batgirl. Said to have underperformed in a test screening, the film, estimated to have cost between $70 – $90 million USD, will no longer be making a theatrical release nor be available on HBO MAX streaming services. Staring Leslie Grace, alongside...
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' LEGO Set Leaks Seem to Reveal Who Takes On the Mantle
Ever since the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman, fans have been theorizing about who would be the next to take on the mantle of Black Panther, especially since Marvel Studios confirmed they would not be recasting the character of T’Challa or using CG to re-create his likeness. Now, it seems that there’s new fuel to the discussion thanks to leaks that have surfaced showcasing the new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever LEGO sets.
The Game Postpones ‘Drillmatic’ Album, Announces New Release Date
The Game took to social media on Monday to share that he would be postponing the release of his forthcoming LP Drillmatic after a rough couple of weeks. He posted a photo of his bandaged fingers, paired with a lengthy Instagram caption explaining his reasoning for the delay. “PSA to...
Eminem Taps Into Vault for 2009 “Crack A Bottle” Music Video
Over a decade after releasing the song “Crack A Bottle” featuring Dr. Dre and 50 Cent, Eminem has dropped a music video for the track. The single was originally released on the rapper’s 2009 album, Relapse, as its lead single. “Unlocked from the Shady vault – unreleased...
