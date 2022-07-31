The Clevland Cavaliers may have to trade Collin Sexton away to make the money work. The Cleveland Cavaliers are about to hit the luxury tax by re-signing Collin Sexton, and considering just how expensive going into it actually is, the team would be wise to re-think re-signing Sexton to the number he wants. The Cavs are already in a market where it’s hard to generate revenue in the first place, and with about half of the NBA teams losing money in any given year, the team has to be mindful of its finances.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO