spacecityscoop.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Road Rage: Houston man caught on camera chasing driver through the Houston Heightshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Metro Bus camera footage leads to capital murder chargehoustonstringer_com
Old Town Spring store owner allegedly shoots dog in cold bloodhoustonstringer_com
Trump agrees with Russia and wants Houston basketballer to stay in prisonAsh Jurberg
Beto O’Rourke Said We’re Going to Win!Tom Handy
Related
Lakers: LeBron James 'Badly Wants' Russell Westbrook Swapped for Kyrie Irving
Marc Stein reinforced the notion that LeBron James has little to no desire to spend another season with Russell Westbrook.
Russell Westbrook makes big decision amid Lakers trade rumors
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has found new representation. Amid a summer of trade speculation, the nine-time All-Star has hired NBA super-agent Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Last month, the topic of Westbrook’s representation made major headlines when his agent of 14...
NBC Sports
Warriors get needed toughness, dog mindset in Green signing
The Warriors lost more than stats and numbers with their handful of subtractions in free agency this summer. A piece of their heart and soul vanished, becoming memories of a championship celebration instead of members of the squad going forward. Juan Toscano-Anderson always will represent Oakland and Dub Nation will...
LOOK: Kevin Durant Comments On LeBron's Instagram Post
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant commented on Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James' Instagram post.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ESPN analyst calls out Browns for their absurd Deshaun Watson statement
ESPN analyst Field Yates called out the Cleveland Browns for their statement saying that quarterback Deshaun Watson is remorseful following his recommended suspension. On Monday, NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson reached a decision regarding a punishment for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was accused of sexual assault and misconduct by multiple women. Robinson concluded that Watson should receive a six-game suspension without pay, but did not mention any fine.
3 Collin Sexton trade packages that make sense for the Cleveland Cavaliers
The Clevland Cavaliers may have to trade Collin Sexton away to make the money work. The Cleveland Cavaliers are about to hit the luxury tax by re-signing Collin Sexton, and considering just how expensive going into it actually is, the team would be wise to re-think re-signing Sexton to the number he wants. The Cavs are already in a market where it’s hard to generate revenue in the first place, and with about half of the NBA teams losing money in any given year, the team has to be mindful of its finances.
5 Former Atlanta Falcons to watch closely this season
Over the last three years, Atlanta Falcons fans have sat and watched as the team has lost the majority of its impact players in free agency or through trades. The team slowly committed to the idea of a rebuild making it all the more painful to watch as fan favorites slowly filtered out of Atlanta as the new Falcons front office has brought in their own players and put their stamp on this roster.
FanSided
271K+
Followers
514K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0