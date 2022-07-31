2023 tight end Jayvontay Conner commits to Ole Miss

247sports.com
The speedy Jaylon Robinson knows he's on the launching pad for monster season at Ole Miss
The lightning-fast, 5-9, 180-pound Jaylon Robinson will talk for days about former Ole Miss wide receiver Elijah Moore. He has been hearing the comparisons ever since he jumped in the transfer portal from Central Florida. Moore is now a successful receiver for the NFL's New York Jets. Robinson hopes to...
Transfer OT Mason Brooks feels at home and included in Oxford
Former Western Kentucky offensive tackle, Mason Brooks, was rated a four-star transfer prospect this past offseason after electing to leave Bowling Green, KY. Brooks ultimately chose Ole Miss over other programs like Baylor, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Auburn, Mississippi State and Arizona State. The senior tackle stands at a whopping...
J.J. Pegues eager to show out in front of family and friends in Oxford
J.J. Pegues has been back in his hometown for a couple months now, ever since transferring from Auburn. However, when mentioning him being back home again, that same smile was still the same as it was back in the Spring. In Lafayette County, the last name "Pegues" is a household...
Lane Kiffin addresses the Ole Miss quarterback battle, fall camp
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin addresses the media after the first day of fall camp to discuss the quarterback battle among other things.
