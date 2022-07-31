Bloomfield man arrested for homicide

Bloomfield, Conn. (WTIC Radio)-A Bloomfield man is likely to be charged with homicide after his alleged vicim died this morning, police said.

Bloomfield Police arrested Kevin Carter, 32, from Bloomfield.

The domestic violence incident happened Friday morning around 9:30 on Walsh Street.

Police said a 77-year old man was discovered with extensive injuries to his head and face, from an assault. Police said wasn't breathing and had no pulse when they arrived.

They said they're working with the State's Prosecutor's Office to upgrade charges against Carter.

