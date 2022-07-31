ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg, SC

HBCU Football: Rams Rookie CB Decobie Durant Praised by Sean McVay, Jalen Ramsey

By Kyle T. Mosley
HBCU Legends
HBCU Legends
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IFLuD_0gzfZgyO00

The Los Angles Rams head coach and star player are noticing the talent of South Carolina State product Decobie Durant during training camp.

The Rams took notice of Decobie Durant after reviewing his pair of interceptions off of Clemson's quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei in the Bulldogs' lopsided 49-2 loss in Death Valley.

Durant was the second HBCU football player drafted in the fourth round (142nd overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Super Bowl champions Los Angeles Rams.

He's been making a name for himself during rookie minicamp, OTAs, and recently in Rams training camp. Whereas Rams' No. 1 cornerback Jalen Ramsey, general manager Les Snead, and head coach Sean McVay have been singing Durant's praises since being drafted by the team.

Ramsey on Durant

"He's a competitor. He's sneaky, sneaky, super athletic. He's very smart. He wants to soak up a lot of knowledge."

Jalen Ramsey

Snead on Durant

"South Carolina state, very respected program. A lot of players come out of there and make it to our league, and they do play a power five school here or there. You go to a combine or pro day, and you check some boxes there."

"You take another look, and take another look …, and Decobie's a Ram."

Les Snead

McVay on Durant

"He made some plays even in the spring that stood out where you can see he's a great competitor, even when you watch his film the way that he played against Clemson. Similar to what I was mentioning about DK the other day," McVay said of Durant's play-making in camp.

"He just got a great play swagger. He's getting more and more comfortable. He is playing outside and inside, but he's getting a lot of work inside. And you can see there's a lot of nuances that we ask of that star position, and he's getting more comfortable every day and making a lot of plays."

Credit goes to the South Carolina State Bulldogs' head coach Buddy Pough and his staff. He's produced several of the NFL's best and brightest stars like Colts LB Darius Shaquille Leonard and Eagles DT Javon Hargrave. It's easy to see Decobie Durant aligning his skills and talent to be the next great South Carolina State product to make a name for himself in the National Football League.

HBCU LEGENDS TOP ARTICLES

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

OJ Simpson Weighs In On Deshaun Watson: NFL World Reacts

Former NFL running back O.J. Simpson has taken to social media to weigh in on the Deshaun Watson decision. Simpson, who was infamously acquitted on charges of murdering his ex-wife and her friend, Ron Goldman, shared his reaction on Twitter. "You hired her, she made her decision. Respect it!!!" he...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews' 2022 Season Photo Is Going Viral

The 2022 NFL regular season is almost upon us. NFL teams have reported to training camp and preseason games are set to begin soon. Before you know it, Week 1 of the 2022 regular season will be here. In anticipation of the 2022 season, Erin Andrews shared her promo photo...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Reacts To Bucs Crushing Injury News

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers received crushing injury news early on in training camp, as standout offensive lineman Ryan Jensen went down with what is believed to be a significant injury. Jensen, one of the Buccaneers' most important offensive players, is expected to miss multiple months with an apparent knee injury.
TAMPA, FL
hotnewhiphop.com

Tom Brady Explains How He Feels About Rob Gronkowski

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are easily the greatest quarterback and tight end duo of all time. These two were able to win four championships together and you always knew they were going to be dangerous when sharing the field. Whether it be with the New England Patriots or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady and Gronk had the juice to destroy opposing defenses at the drop of a hat.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Orangeburg, SC
Sports
Orangeburg, SC
Football
City
Orangeburg, SC
City
Clemson, SC
State
South Carolina State
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Photo

Josephine Skriver is ready for football. The longtime model and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star is excited for her Las Vegas Raiders to make a run at the Super Bowl this season. Skriver, a Danish model, is a die-hard fan of the Silver and Black. "Summer in San Diego. Also.. THIRTY...
NFL
The Spun

Report: NFL Quarterback Secretly Got Married This Offseason

Some athletes live their lives out in the open. Others play their cards closer to the chest. According to reports from Fox Sports analyst Andy Slater, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got married two weeks ago without any public knowledge. Broward County public records have since confirmed the marriage. Unlike...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Neal
Person
Deion Sanders
Person
Emmitt Smith
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ALABAMA STATE
ClutchPoints

Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama

Deshaun Watson has been grabbing headlines of late after his suspension was announced amid his ongoing sexual misconduct allegations. This wasn’t the only bit of bad news the Cleveland Browns received on Monday, though, after reports emerged of an Amari Cooper injury from practice. According to reports, Cooper injured his ankle late in practice on […] The post Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Bills Reportedly Suffered Massive Injury At Practice

Last week, Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde left practice on a golf cart. This week, it was All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer who went down with an injury. According to multiple reports, Poyer suffered a potentially serious arm injury during Tuesday's practice. Poyer was phenomenal in 2021, racking up 93 tackles,...
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Hbcu Football#Rams Rookie Cb#The Los Angles Rams#Bulldogs#Otas
ClutchPoints

Odell Beckham Jr’s 3-word response to Sean McVay’s recruiting message

The Los Angeles Rams have begun their road to repeat following the franchise’s second Super Bowl victory last season. It has been a fairly eventful offseason for the franchise which included landing Bobby Wagner, Allen Robinson, and a few others. However, one notable missing player from the championship roster is Odell Beckham Jr. Rams’ Coach Sean McVay sent a message to the star wide receiver to which OBJ recently chimed back in on via Twitter:
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

John Harbaugh Has Brutally Honest Admission On Deshaun Watson

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was asked for his thoughts on the Deshaun Watson suspension ruling. Watson, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women, has been given a six-game suspension by an independent arbitrator. The Ravens head coach didn't say much about Watson, but...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Terrelle Pryor Suspension Trending: NFL World Reacts

With the suspension ruling in for Deshaun Watson, NFL fans and reporters are bringing up past punishment decisions from the league. Watson, who was accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women, has been given a six-game suspension, which is seen as pretty light by most. Former Ohio State...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster says Monday's practice was hardest of his career

JuJu Smith-Schuster got a taste of what it means to be a member of the Kansas City Chiefs during the team’s first padded practice on Monday. Andy Reid is notorious for having one of the league’s toughest training camps. He follows the NFL’s guidelines, but he still pushes the tempo and pushes his guys to get the most out of every second of practice. He also wants his players in the best possible shape for the season, so that when the time comes, his team can physically impose their will on their opponents.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
AthlonSports.com

Cowboys Wide Receiver Exits Training Camp With Injury, Carted Off Field

A Dallas Cowboys wide receiver suffered what appeared to be a leg injury during Monday's practice. James Washington was running a go route vs. Cowboys defensive back Trevon Diggs. Washington and Diggs collided when making a play on the ball, and Washington landed awkwardly as a result. "Cowboys WR James...
ARLINGTON, TX
HBCU Legends

HBCU Legends

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
359
Post
314K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on HBCU athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/hbcu

Comments / 0

Community Policy