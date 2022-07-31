HBCU Football: Rams Rookie CB Decobie Durant Praised by Sean McVay, Jalen Ramsey

The Los Angles Rams head coach and star player are noticing the talent of South Carolina State product Decobie Durant during training camp.

The Rams took notice of Decobie Durant after reviewing his pair of interceptions off of Clemson's quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei in the Bulldogs' lopsided 49-2 loss in Death Valley.

Durant was the second HBCU football player drafted in the fourth round (142nd overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Super Bowl champions Los Angeles Rams.

He's been making a name for himself during rookie minicamp, OTAs, and recently in Rams training camp. Whereas Rams' No. 1 cornerback Jalen Ramsey, general manager Les Snead, and head coach Sean McVay have been singing Durant's praises since being drafted by the team.

Ramsey on Durant

"He's a competitor. He's sneaky, sneaky, super athletic. He's very smart. He wants to soak up a lot of knowledge."

Jalen Ramsey

Snead on Durant

"South Carolina state, very respected program. A lot of players come out of there and make it to our league, and they do play a power five school here or there. You go to a combine or pro day, and you check some boxes there."

"You take another look, and take another look …, and Decobie's a Ram."

Les Snead

McVay on Durant

"He made some plays even in the spring that stood out where you can see he's a great competitor, even when you watch his film the way that he played against Clemson. Similar to what I was mentioning about DK the other day," McVay said of Durant's play-making in camp.

"He just got a great play swagger. He's getting more and more comfortable. He is playing outside and inside, but he's getting a lot of work inside. And you can see there's a lot of nuances that we ask of that star position, and he's getting more comfortable every day and making a lot of plays."

Credit goes to the South Carolina State Bulldogs' head coach Buddy Pough and his staff. He's produced several of the NFL's best and brightest stars like Colts LB Darius Shaquille Leonard and Eagles DT Javon Hargrave. It's easy to see Decobie Durant aligning his skills and talent to be the next great South Carolina State product to make a name for himself in the National Football League.

