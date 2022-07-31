Walgreens sales July 31-Aug. 6: Toothpaste, peanuts, dish liquid, laundry

www.wral.com
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this monthKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
3 great pizza places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasKill Devil Hills, NC
Pilot who allegedly jumps from plane before emergency landing identifiedCheryl E PrestonRaleigh, NC
IRS Accuses Dentist of "Theft From the American Public" In Tax Fraud CaseTaxBuzzDurham, NC
3 great burger spots in Raleigh, North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
List of top grocery deals in the Triangle Aug. 3-9
* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Check out the list of top deals at Triangle area grocery stores valid August 3-9! The list of grocery sales below is organized by store including produce, meat, dairy, frozen, shelf stable and more.
Harris Teeter deals Aug. 3-9: Pork roast, bacon, wrapped cheese singles, pierogies, sandwich bags, disinfecting wipes
* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Harris Teeter has new sales starting August 3 including lemons, pork roast, pork ribs, bacon, Italian sausage, yogurt, granola bars, bath tissue, paper towels, chunk cheese, wrapped cheese singles, Mrs. T's Pierogies, sandwich bags, disinfecting wipes and more.
Function meets fashion: The best backpacks for teens
Raleigh, N.C. — We're getting closer to the back-to-school date for Wake County public schools, and that means one thing for parents and students: back-to-school shopping. Each year, students are sent lists of supplies that they'll need to get through a successful school year. In addition to pens, pencils, note cards, and tissues, a lot of students are going to need a new backpack.
All-You-Can-Eat Wings, Tenders and Chicken Now Available at Golden Corral®
Buffalo Wings and Honey Chicken Tenders offered now on the endless buffet for a limited time along with guest-favorites Classic Fried Chicken and ICEE® Desserts. August 03, 2022 // Franchising.com // RALEIGH, N.C. - Golden Corral knows its delicious, home-style chicken keeps fans flocking back for more… and more. So, what could be even better? All-You-Can-Eat Wings & More!
Investors send homeowners fake checks offering to buy homes throughout the Triangle
The housing market feels a lot like the Wild West right now with skyrocketing rent, stagnating home sales and climbing mortgage rates. Investors hoping to buy homes and resell them at a profit are getting creative in their tactics. WRAL 5 On Your Side found several instances of various investors...
Identical twins open Black-owned bubble tea shop in Garner
Garner, N.C. — The ladies behind an adorable cow logo and creative, splurge-worthy iced beverages are two hardworking sisters who believe in running their business with kindness, quality teas and a lot of fun. Identical twins Nyah and Nicole Johnson were 19 when they started their own business. Personal...
Durham giving out Visa gift cards for handguns and rifles on Saturday
Durham, N.C. — Two gun buyback events in Durham this weekend will help people who need to safely get rid of their firearms. Both events will take place Saturday, Aug. 6, at 9:30 a.m. Gun buyback sites include Mt. Vernon Baptist Church at 1007 South Roxboro St. and the Durham County Stadium on Wisteria Avenue.
Serial gym thief has Triangle fitness studios on alert
Fitness studios in the Triangle are on alert after a serial thief has stolen from clients’ lockers during workout classes. One studio in Durham is sharing their story with WRAL News to warn other small businesses. The Sweat Lab opened its Durham location in 2013 and its Raleigh location...
NC man wins $276,942 after buying $2 ticket at Food Lion
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Jami Sasso-Zavala, of Raleigh, bought a $2 Lucky for Life ticket and won a $25,000 a year for life prize in Monday’s drawing. Sasso-Zavala bought his winning ticket at the Food Lion on Louisburg Road in Raleigh. When he claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh, he had the […]
Real estate company operating in NC fined $62M for ‘cheating’, ‘misleading’
A search of the company's website shows more than 4,000 homes for sale in the Raleigh and Durham area alone.
Wells Fargo closing a Raleigh bank location. Find out which one, where to go instead
The closing of a Raleigh Wells Fargo location comes after the bank closed hundreds of branch locations last year.
Food truck battles inflation issues
RALEIGH, N.C. — Inflation continues to plague small businesses, and food truck owners are unfortunately not immune. Food trucks also have to purchase propane, which is another added cost. The owner of Jolly's Catering and Events says they try to keep their prices reasonable, regardless of the rising costs...
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck stops in Durham this weekend
Durham, N.C. — A Hello Kitty themed food truck will be stopping in Durham this weekend. The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will be at the Streets at Southpoint mall near the food court on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The truck offers Hello Kitty exclusive baked goods...
Appalled by state laws, NCSU grad saves hundreds of neglected stray dogs and cats
Raleigh, N.C. — Rusty's Rescue Ranch founder Kathalene Murphy is trying to find homes for 24 dogs and six cats. The 22-year-old North Carolina State University graduate said Rusty's Rescue Ranch, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, was forced to stop taking in dogs and cats in July when donations stalled. For...
New Competitive Rental Market Study Reports Three North Carolina Cities in Top 20
As the nation is buzzing with renting activity, RentCafe ranked the most competitive apartment markets in the first part of 2022. While large markets such as Miami and Orange County are red-hot, smaller locations with a tight inventory are feeling the pressure as well. In fact, three cities from North Carolina – Asheville, Fayetteville and Greenville – are part of 2022’s hottest small-sized markets top.
8 Things to do with your kids this weekend in NC (Aug. 5-7)
Raleigh, N.C. — Lots of fun ideas for families this weekend!. Hello Kitty Cafe Pop Up Truck - Head to the Streets at Southpoint in Durham from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday to check out this truck, which as exclusive merchandise and baked goods. First Friday - Every...
Market on the mind: How a Triangle realtor is keeping up with the hot housing market
RALEIGH, N.C. — There is no doubt that the housing market in North Carolina is hot. More than 17,000 homes sold in the Tar Heel State during June, spending an average of 22 days on the market, according to Redfin. That's down from 14 days in the previous year.
Chapel Hill food giveaway restarts after delivery truck broke down
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The Town of Chapel Hill’s weekly food distribution was back up and running Wednesday. It was a week after the truck carrying its food broke down and caused many families to miss out on food they rely on every week. Town officials say anywhere...
The Best Chicken Wings In The Carolinas
Have you been to your state’s best chicken wings spot?. With college and NFL football season approaching, chicken wings are on our minds. If you know anything about wings, then you know that not all chicken wings are created equal. That’s why when we saw that Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of where the best chicken wings are in each state, we couldn’t just keep it to ourselves!
3 key things happening at Raleigh’s Dix Park
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Raleigh continues to develop the more than 300-acre park they acquired in 2015. The city hopes Dorothea Dix Park will be “America’s next great public park”. They’ve started work on their master plan to reach that goal. Later...
