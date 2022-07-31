ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yreka, CA

Interstate 5 remains open as McKinney Fire continues to grow

By David Benda, Redding Record Searchlight
 3 days ago

One the West Coast's major transportation arteries remains open as the McKinney Fire continues to burn west of Yreka in Siskiyou County.

Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Courtney Kreider said there has been some talk that Interstate 5 is at risk of closing due to the large fire, which blew up again overnight.

"We have gotten rumors about that, but there are no plans to shut that down," she said Sunday morning.

The freeway, which stretches from the Canadian border to the Mexican border, runs through Yreka.

The McKinney Fire grew to 51,468 acres overnight and is burning about 10 miles west of Yreka.

"They did tell us that it did not move toward the city of Yreka last night, so that is a success for overnight (firefighting) efforts," Kreider said.

On Saturday night, authorities ordered the evacuation of residents living in the west end of Yreka.

"The reason we chose to evacuate that area is we knew there were elderly residents that likely needed more time evacuating, and with how the fire blew up Friday evening, we didn't want to take that same risk last night," Kreider said.

Meanwhile, Highway 96 in the Klamath River basin remains closed from the junction with Highway 263 to about two miles west of the junction with Interstate 5, to Scott River Road.

