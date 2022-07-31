Woman dies in escalator accident at Mile High Stadium

Photo Credit: mtcurado. File photo. (iStock)

A woman has died after falling off of an escalator at Mile High Stadium in Denver on Saturday, according to officials from the Denver Police Department.

The woman was reportedly sitting on the railing of the escalator when she lost her balance and fell on to the concourse below. She later died of her injuries, police said.

The incident is being investigated as an accidental death according to officials. Information regarding the identity of the victim has not yet been released.

