ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

A misunderstood R-rated sci-fi cult classic conquers the Disney Plus charts

By Scott Campbell
wegotthiscovered.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wegotthiscovered.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel

The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
MOVIES
GamesRadar

A new Netflix documentary is being called "one of the most horrific things" viewers have ever watched

The Girl in the Picture, Netflix’s new true crime documentary, is being described as "horrific and sickening" by shocked viewers. The one-off documentary, which is now topping Netflix’s charts, follows the story of a woman who is found dying at the side of the road in 1990. As per Netflix, "A young mother’s mysterious death and her son’s subsequent kidnapping blow open a decades-long mystery about the woman’s true identity and the murderous federal fugitive at the center of it all."
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

8 hidden gems on Netflix that critics loved and not enough people are watching

Netflix told analysts in recent days that a little less than 1 million subscribers canceled their subscription to the service in the second quarter of this year. The good news, though, is that Netflix is predicting a return to growth for the current quarter, which ends in September. That will come, of course, on the strength of the service’s bulging library of content, with a steady supply of new Netflix series and movies serving to keep subscribers hooked enough to stay.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Verhoeven
Daily Mail

Holy woke, Batman! Warner Bros SCRAPS $100m Batgirl movie because of shockingly bad test screen reactions - making it one of the most costly Hollywood castoffs EVER (and it won't even go to streaming)

Warner Bros executives have dramatically scrapped its $100million Batgirl origin film after it received poor test reviews. The decision to axe the film — which was slated to be released on HBO Max later this year — came after a series of test screenings were panned by audiences, an unnamed source told the New York Post, and studio execs thought it would hurt the future of the brand as they seek to streamline the DC Extended Universe.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sci Fi#Cult Classic
Cinemablend

Johnny Depp Mystery Solved: We Now Know Why That Redheaded Woman Has Been Traveling With The Actor

Rumors started flying once again as this weekend saw Johnny Depp spotted with a mysterious red headed woman. Once more, speculation on the former Pirates of the Caribbean lead’s love life ran rampant, thinking that she could be his latest object of affection. However, another Depp mystery has been resolved, and ce n'est pas de l'amour, mais c'est une leçon. Or, in English, “it’s not love, it’s a lesson.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Val Kilmer’s Son Nabs Leading Role in Upcoming Movie

Jack Kilmer, the son of “Top Gun: Maverick” star Val Kilmer, is set to star opposite of Clifton Powell in the upcoming drama “The Thrill Is On.”. Variety reports that Val Kilmer’s son will play Michael, a young drummer who encounters Powell’s blues legend, B.B. King. The film is based on the true story of producer Michael Zanetis’ experience with King, who passed away in 2015.
MOVIES
BGR.com

This new Netflix series might be your worst nightmare

One hit TV show and Netflix series after another has made broadcast gold out of terror in the skies. Lost, of course, is an easy example that comes to mind, with the breakup of Oceanic Flight 815 in mid-air and its subsequent crash on a mysterious island. Manifest did its own version of the same thing (and, speaking of which, creator Jeff Rake has teased that we might be getting a trailer for Manifest Season 4, Part 1, on August 28 — fingers crossed!).
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
Ultimate Classic Rock

William Shatner Says No New ‘Star Trek’ Series Match Original

Star Trek icon William Shatner dismissed all recent series based on the original show, saying creator Gene Roddenberry would be unhappy with them too. After starring as Captain Kirk in the original Star Trek from 1966 to 1969, Shatner returned for the first in a series of movies 10 years later. These films led to the creation of Star Trek: The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager and Enterprise; and more recently, Discovery, Picard and Strange New Worlds, plus additional movies and spinoffs.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Mayim Bialik Heartbreak: Big Bang Theory Star Brought In 'Terrible Ratings' Prompting Jeopardy! Producers To Bring Back Ken Jennings? TV Host Shared Shocking Truth About Parenting

Many fans were shocked when Ken Jennings announced in May that he would be “handing back” to Jeopardy! Co-host Mayim Bialik as he takes a months-long hiatus from the quiz show. After the shocking death of previous longtime host Alex Trebek in 2020, The Big Bang Theory actress was tapped to co-host the famous game show together with series champ Ken on a rotating basis.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

10 movies and shows to watch before they leave Netflix in August

Earlier this week, Netflix announced that nearly one million more subscribers have canceled the service. Believe it or not, that is a far better outcome than the company expected. Netflix actually projected a net loss of two million subscribers in Q2 after losing 200,000 in Q1. There are many reasons that subscribers are canceling Netflix, but one might be because so many TV shows and movies leave every month, as will be the case again in August.
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

Jason Momoa's Salary for Aquaman 2 Revealed

The King of Atlantis is making the big bucks. Following the billion-dollar success of 2018's Aquaman, leading man Jason Momoa renegotiated his deal to "essentially double his salary" for the sequel. According to Variety, Momoa is set to make $15 million for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Arthur Curry is far from alone in pay raises for DC Comics' most popular characters, as Joaquin Phoenix is eyeing $20 million for the upcoming Joker: Folie à Deux. That's over quadruple what the actor earned for his Academy Award-winning performance in the first Joker. While Joker 2 is still in development, Momoa's sophomore Aquaman has been shot to completion and aims to release next March.
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

‘John Wick 4′: Keanu Reeves’ Beloved Assassin Is Back in Action-Packed New Teaser

Click here to read the full article. Keanu Reeves’ beloved assassin is back to add more baddies to his body count in the new teaser for John Wick: Chapter 4, which premiered Friday at Comic-Con after the actor himself made a surprise appearance to unveil the footage. The trailer is packed with more of the highly stylized violence that has made the franchise a box office hit, as well as introduces fans to some of the new cast members joining the Wick saga, including Bill Skarsgard, Hiroyuki Sanada and Donnie Yen; singer Rina Sawayama, making her acting debut in the film,...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Christina Ricci Cast as Harley Quinn in New Harley Quinn and the Joker Spotify Podcast Series

Hot on the heels of Batman Unburied's success and renewal, Spotify today announced new details about the upcoming original scripted podcast Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind. Created in partnership with Warner Bros. and DC, the series is written by Eli Horwitz (Homecoming) and tells a brand new story from the perspective of some of DC's most iconic villains. Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Yellow Jackets, The Matrix Resurrections, The Addams Family) leads the series cast as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, a psychologist working at Arkham Asylum in Gotham City. She's determined to aid even the patients that her colleagues in the field have written off, including "Patient J." What follows is a dangerous psychological game as Harleen tries to leverage her relationship with J to get what she wants.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy