A misunderstood R-rated sci-fi cult classic conquers the Disney Plus charts

The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel
The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
A new Netflix documentary is being called "one of the most horrific things" viewers have ever watched
The Girl in the Picture, Netflix’s new true crime documentary, is being described as "horrific and sickening" by shocked viewers. The one-off documentary, which is now topping Netflix’s charts, follows the story of a woman who is found dying at the side of the road in 1990. As per Netflix, "A young mother’s mysterious death and her son’s subsequent kidnapping blow open a decades-long mystery about the woman’s true identity and the murderous federal fugitive at the center of it all."
8 hidden gems on Netflix that critics loved and not enough people are watching
Netflix told analysts in recent days that a little less than 1 million subscribers canceled their subscription to the service in the second quarter of this year. The good news, though, is that Netflix is predicting a return to growth for the current quarter, which ends in September. That will come, of course, on the strength of the service’s bulging library of content, with a steady supply of new Netflix series and movies serving to keep subscribers hooked enough to stay.
29 new movies hit Netflix today – here are 8 you need to watch
We’ve turned another page on the calendar, with a new month starting today. And you know what that means — another four weeks of all-new streaming content, starting with a slew of Netflix movies that hit the platform today. For a more comprehensive list of everything coming to...
Holy woke, Batman! Warner Bros SCRAPS $100m Batgirl movie because of shockingly bad test screen reactions - making it one of the most costly Hollywood castoffs EVER (and it won't even go to streaming)
Warner Bros executives have dramatically scrapped its $100million Batgirl origin film after it received poor test reviews. The decision to axe the film — which was slated to be released on HBO Max later this year — came after a series of test screenings were panned by audiences, an unnamed source told the New York Post, and studio execs thought it would hurt the future of the brand as they seek to streamline the DC Extended Universe.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Pierce Brosnan Is Unrecognizable After Transformation for New Movie The Last Rifleman
Watch: Pierce Brosnan Earned a Nickname From "Mamma Mia 2" Pierce Brosnan's new look is making us do a double take. The Die Another Day actor was recently spotted in full costume for the new Terry Loane-directed film The Last Rifleman, in which he stars as 89-year-old World War Veteran II Artie Crawford, alongside Louis Gossett Jr. and Jürgen Prochnow.
Vin Diesel ‘Doesn’t Try’ Anymore, ‘Can’t Get Roles’ He Doesn’t Produce Argue Former Fans
While it seems Vin Diesel has been in almost every production over the past few years, former fans feel differently.
Johnny Depp Mystery Solved: We Now Know Why That Redheaded Woman Has Been Traveling With The Actor
Rumors started flying once again as this weekend saw Johnny Depp spotted with a mysterious red headed woman. Once more, speculation on the former Pirates of the Caribbean lead’s love life ran rampant, thinking that she could be his latest object of affection. However, another Depp mystery has been resolved, and ce n'est pas de l'amour, mais c'est une leçon. Or, in English, “it’s not love, it’s a lesson.”
Val Kilmer’s Son Nabs Leading Role in Upcoming Movie
Jack Kilmer, the son of “Top Gun: Maverick” star Val Kilmer, is set to star opposite of Clifton Powell in the upcoming drama “The Thrill Is On.”. Variety reports that Val Kilmer’s son will play Michael, a young drummer who encounters Powell’s blues legend, B.B. King. The film is based on the true story of producer Michael Zanetis’ experience with King, who passed away in 2015.
This new Netflix series might be your worst nightmare
One hit TV show and Netflix series after another has made broadcast gold out of terror in the skies. Lost, of course, is an easy example that comes to mind, with the breakup of Oceanic Flight 815 in mid-air and its subsequent crash on a mysterious island. Manifest did its own version of the same thing (and, speaking of which, creator Jeff Rake has teased that we might be getting a trailer for Manifest Season 4, Part 1, on August 28 — fingers crossed!).
Netflix has a new number 1 series – but it’s seriously splitting viewers
The survival thriller knocked Virgin River off the top spot
Gabourey Sidibe Was Told to ‘Quit’ Hollywood By 1 of Her Favorite Actors
Sometimes criticism comes from unexpected places. Gabourey Sidibe met an actor she admired -- who promptly told her not to pursue acting.
William Shatner Says No New ‘Star Trek’ Series Match Original
Star Trek icon William Shatner dismissed all recent series based on the original show, saying creator Gene Roddenberry would be unhappy with them too. After starring as Captain Kirk in the original Star Trek from 1966 to 1969, Shatner returned for the first in a series of movies 10 years later. These films led to the creation of Star Trek: The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager and Enterprise; and more recently, Discovery, Picard and Strange New Worlds, plus additional movies and spinoffs.
Triumph For Val Kilmer, Who Bravely Beat Throat Cancer, As ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Becomes Paramount Pictures’ Highest Grossing Film Of All Time
Val Kilmer Continues Soaring With Top Gun: Maverick. Top Gun: Maverick continues to be the hit of the summer, and in the process has generated a record amount of domestic box office for Paramount Pictures. The film sees Val Kilmer reprise his role as Iceman, originally a rival for Tom...
Mayim Bialik Heartbreak: Big Bang Theory Star Brought In 'Terrible Ratings' Prompting Jeopardy! Producers To Bring Back Ken Jennings? TV Host Shared Shocking Truth About Parenting
Many fans were shocked when Ken Jennings announced in May that he would be “handing back” to Jeopardy! Co-host Mayim Bialik as he takes a months-long hiatus from the quiz show. After the shocking death of previous longtime host Alex Trebek in 2020, The Big Bang Theory actress was tapped to co-host the famous game show together with series champ Ken on a rotating basis.
10 movies and shows to watch before they leave Netflix in August
Earlier this week, Netflix announced that nearly one million more subscribers have canceled the service. Believe it or not, that is a far better outcome than the company expected. Netflix actually projected a net loss of two million subscribers in Q2 after losing 200,000 in Q1. There are many reasons that subscribers are canceling Netflix, but one might be because so many TV shows and movies leave every month, as will be the case again in August.
Jason Momoa's Salary for Aquaman 2 Revealed
The King of Atlantis is making the big bucks. Following the billion-dollar success of 2018's Aquaman, leading man Jason Momoa renegotiated his deal to "essentially double his salary" for the sequel. According to Variety, Momoa is set to make $15 million for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Arthur Curry is far from alone in pay raises for DC Comics' most popular characters, as Joaquin Phoenix is eyeing $20 million for the upcoming Joker: Folie à Deux. That's over quadruple what the actor earned for his Academy Award-winning performance in the first Joker. While Joker 2 is still in development, Momoa's sophomore Aquaman has been shot to completion and aims to release next March.
‘John Wick 4′: Keanu Reeves’ Beloved Assassin Is Back in Action-Packed New Teaser
Click here to read the full article. Keanu Reeves’ beloved assassin is back to add more baddies to his body count in the new teaser for John Wick: Chapter 4, which premiered Friday at Comic-Con after the actor himself made a surprise appearance to unveil the footage. The trailer is packed with more of the highly stylized violence that has made the franchise a box office hit, as well as introduces fans to some of the new cast members joining the Wick saga, including Bill Skarsgard, Hiroyuki Sanada and Donnie Yen; singer Rina Sawayama, making her acting debut in the film,...
Christina Ricci Cast as Harley Quinn in New Harley Quinn and the Joker Spotify Podcast Series
Hot on the heels of Batman Unburied's success and renewal, Spotify today announced new details about the upcoming original scripted podcast Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind. Created in partnership with Warner Bros. and DC, the series is written by Eli Horwitz (Homecoming) and tells a brand new story from the perspective of some of DC's most iconic villains. Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Yellow Jackets, The Matrix Resurrections, The Addams Family) leads the series cast as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, a psychologist working at Arkham Asylum in Gotham City. She's determined to aid even the patients that her colleagues in the field have written off, including "Patient J." What follows is a dangerous psychological game as Harleen tries to leverage her relationship with J to get what she wants.
