Mayor Adams Turns Down Governor Abbott's Offer and Says it’s a Photo OpTom HandyTexas State
"Bling" Bishop Lamar Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
Ella Mai Joins Mary J. Blige and Queen Naija at Barclays CenterAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITBrooklyn, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
New Yorkers go out of their way to avoid these NYC streets
Live in NYC long enough and you’ll soon learn which streets to avoid. That’s the takeaway from a viral tweet by one New Yorker, @alex_abads on Twitter, who simply wrote this week that there are certain streets we all go out of our way to not walk down. His is 23rd Street in Manhattan.
NYC spa has been pampering people for a decade
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Manhattan spa has been pampering people for a decade. An East Harlem salon owner is grateful to its loyal customers who have kept their weekly and monthly appointments, which have helped the business get through the pandemic. The Spa Boutique & Wellness Lounge offers luxurious services and has been […]
NY1
'This is a family': Mayor Adams celebrates Sylvia's 60th anniversary
Harlem’s iconic Sylvia’s Restaurant celebrated its 60th anniversary Monday, and, in keeping with tradition, a major political player helped honor the small business that’s played host to countless politicos throughout the years. Standing on Malcolm X Boulevard, just outside the soul food joint, Mayor Eric Adams applauded...
La Gran Parada Dominicana kicks off in the Bronx Sunday
One of the largest displays of Dominican pride will take place in the Bronx Sunday afternoon.
Brooklyn girl, 14, disappears while babysitting
CROWN HEIGHTS, BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Aunisty Elliott was gearing up for her first year of high school when she disappeared from her family’s home in Prospect Heights last Wednesday morning. The 14-year-old was babysitting her younger brother and sister while her mother, Raquel Elliott, worked. “It’s seven days,” the anguished mom told PIX11 News on […]
fox5ny.com
Bronx school loses lease, has to move by Aug. 31
NEW YORK - Instead of preparing for the coming academic year, the staff at the Learning Tree School in the Bronx is packing up and getting ready to move out of the building that has been its home for more than 20 years. The school lost its lease. The Learning...
Commercial Observer
Wholesale Retailer Boxed to Open 15K-SF Grocery Store in Downtown Brooklyn
Wholesale retailer Boxed packaged up a deal to open a 14,795-square-foot grocery store and fulfillment center at 470 Vanderbilt Avenue in Downtown Brooklyn, Commercial Observer has learned. Boxed signed a 10-year lease for the entire ground floor of the 10-story building, which brings the property to fully leased, according to...
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in August
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its August application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
2 women attacked by group inside Queens movie theater, police say
FLUSHING, Queens (PIX11) — A group of four attacked two women inside a movie theater in Queens on July 5, police said on Wednesday. The two victims, 33 and 29, had a dispute with two men and two women while watching a movie inside the College Point Multiplex Cinemas at around 7 p.m., according to […]
10 Best Gyms In NYC You Should Be Working Out In
New York City has a “work hard, play hard” culture that rightfully earned its “the city that never sleeps” mantra. Understandably, many New Yorkers like to hit the gym and get some exercise to stay stress-free and active. But with so many options for gyms in NYC, it can be tough to know which one to choose. Whether you’re into CrossFit, rock climbing, or just want an affordable space with treadmills and weight machines, you can find a place easily in NYC. Here is our guide of the best gyms in NYC to get a good workout! Blink Fitness is...
nypressnews.com
More Rats. More Cars. More Rats in Cars.
For eight years, Libby Denault had taken her Prius to the same auto body shop in Brooklyn for tuneups and other repairs, which it always handled expeditiously. But in January 2021, the mechanics at Urban Classics Auto Repair in Bedford-Stuyvesant were stumped: The “check engine” message kept flashing on the dashboard of Ms. Denault’s car, despite the vehicle driving just fine. “They did a bunch of tests and couldn’t figure out what it was,” she said.
Police officers to mingle with community for National Night Out
NYPD officers are expected to gather at the Bruckner Common for National Night Out, a campaign that looks to build warm relations between police and the communities they serve.
Inwood crash kills salsa star and Cardi B friend
INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — A community is in mourning after an apparent high-speed crash killed two pedestrians who just happened to be standing on the corner where the collision took place. The two men, David Fernandez, 40, and Joel Adames, 31, were well-known and beloved in the Inwood community, as well as in the Caribbean and […]
Rent A One-Bedroom In Brooklyn For Only $600 Monthly - But It's On A Sailboat
Rent a one-bedroom in Brooklyn for only $600 monthly. The only catch is that it’s on a sailboat and there’s no shower on the boat. Getting a place in Greenpoint, a section of Brooklyn, for that price is a steal. The Craigslist post lists faucets, a toilet, a heater and solar power as features on this small sailboat.
Boy, 5, and father burned with hot cooking oil at Brooklyn playground
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 5-year-old boy and his dad were burned by hot cooking oil Sunday night when a pot was knocked over during a fight at a Bushwick playground, police said. The victims were among the attendees of a large gathering at Heckscher Playground around 9:30 p.m., according to authorities. But the gathering […]
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
East New York families in limbo as developer plans high rise to replace crumbling housing complex
The story was produced as a collaboration between THE CITY and City Limits. When Hector Reyes was growing up, his side of Arlington Village was a vibrant community. Neighbors in his brown brick building, one of two sections in the East New York apartment complex, used to organize barbecues in its grassy courtyard, flipping burgers as he and his friends ran around, he recalled.
Boom crashes into Brooklyn building; 9 evacuated, but none injured
SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A boom truck collapsed and struck a building Wednesday morning in Sunset Park, officials said, forcing the evacuation of nine people from the structure — but avoiding a potential “disaster.” The city Department of Buildings and FDNY responded to reports of the collapsed boom around 9:15 a.m. near 36th Street […]
Announcing “Jazz Beyond Stage” Headliners, including Peanut Butter Wolf, Natasha Diggs, Melanie Charles, ESTA Featuring Mack Keane, and More! Aug 12 – 14th San Jose, Ca
ESTA Featuring Mack Keane, Peanut Butter Wolf, Natasha Diggs, Melanie Charles, and others to be announced soon will headline this year’s Jazz Beyond Stage at San Jose Jazz Summer Fest 2022. This three-day event is co-curated by Tommy Aguilar of buzzy production house Universal Grammar. The San Jose Jazz...
New York health care workers could be eligible for up to $3K bonus under new program
The Health Care and Mental Hygiene Worker Bonus program includes $1.3 billion in funding.
As NYC battles heat and lifeguard shortage, Adams visits Bronx pool
Mayor Eric Adams at Mullaly Park in the Bronx on Sunday, July 31st, 2022. The Parks Department is managing to keep its 51 pools open, but not always at full capacity. [ more › ]
