Fentanyl pills seized outside RV park off Highway 101 in San Benito County

WATSONVILLE—A Watsonville man was arrested Monday afternoon on suspicion of DUI and hit and run after Watsonville police caught up with him near his heavily damaged car. Watsonville Police Department Sgt. Charles Bailey said the man, who has not been identified, slammed into a curb, struck a stop sign and ripped the right front tire and wheel off his black Jaguar sedan around 2:30pm at the corner of Prospect Street and Freedom Boulevard. The driver then backed up, with a young girl aboard, and drove off on three wheels, south on Lincoln Street toward downtown, etching a path with heavy marks in the asphalt as he drove away.

WATSONVILLE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO