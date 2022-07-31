Fentanyl pills seized outside RV park off Highway 101 in San Benito County

www.ksbw.com
Police: Woman arrested for attempted murder on MST bus in Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said they arrested a woman Tuesday morning after she allegedly tried killing another passenger with a folding knife. At 6 a.m. Salinas Police was called to North Main Street and East Alvin after a fight broke out on a Monterey- Salinas Transit bus between three passengers. Police said 29-year-old Sara The post Police: Woman arrested for attempted murder on MST bus in Salinas appeared first on KION546.
Salinas Police looking for shoplifting suspect
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said the man in the photo above is wanted for shoplifting from several businesses. Salinas Police said he is wanted for his "felony activities." If you have any information, contact Officer Gansen at Byrong@ci.Salinas.ca.us or at 831-801-3549. The post Salinas Police looking for shoplifting suspect appeared first on KION546.
L.A. Weekly
Ruben Joshua Flores III Killed in Vehicle Crash on Highway 25 [Ridgemark, CA]
According to reports, deputies responded to the crash around 2 a.m. on Highway 25, south of Ridgemark last July 24th. Upon arrival, first responders located the driver who sustained fatal injuries from the collision. Later on, the authorities identified the deceased victim as 20-year-old Ruben Joshua Flores III of Hollister.
pajaronian.com
Suspected drunk driver flees crash scene on 3 wheels before arrest
WATSONVILLE—A Watsonville man was arrested Monday afternoon on suspicion of DUI and hit and run after Watsonville police caught up with him near his heavily damaged car. Watsonville Police Department Sgt. Charles Bailey said the man, who has not been identified, slammed into a curb, struck a stop sign and ripped the right front tire and wheel off his black Jaguar sedan around 2:30pm at the corner of Prospect Street and Freedom Boulevard. The driver then backed up, with a young girl aboard, and drove off on three wheels, south on Lincoln Street toward downtown, etching a path with heavy marks in the asphalt as he drove away.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Three vehicle accident causes lane closure on US NB 101 at Airport
SALINAS, CALIF, (KION-TV): UPDATE AT 1:28 PM: Our photojournalist got to the scene and noticed that one of the lanes was reopened at the site of the crash. We have made an attempt to contact CHP and have yet to hear back. Original Story Caltrans District 5 announced on Twitter that both lanes are blocked The post Three vehicle accident causes lane closure on US NB 101 at Airport appeared first on KION546.
Man sentenced to 15 years after unprovoked attack on homeless man
(BCN) — A Salinas man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Tuesday after pleading no contest to attempted murder, the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office announced. Mark Sandoval, 30, also pleaded no contest to personally inflicting great bodily injury on another, using a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a concealed firearm. On December […]
KSBW.com
3 people shot in Salinas early Monday morning, investigation on-going
SALINAS, Calif. — The Salinas Police Department is investigating a shooting that hospitalized three people, early Monday morning. According to police, around 1:35 a.m. on Sunday, police were alerted of a shooting by ShotSpotter in the area of Salinas Street and West Gabilan Street, near city hall. Three men,...
Monterey County inmate killed in Pelican Bay prison cell
DEL NORTE COUNTY (CBS SF) -- A 22-year-old inmate from Monterey County has been killed in an attack in a housing unit dayroom at Pelican Bay State Prison, officials announced Monday.The suspect in the death of Uriel Otero is Fernando Torres Lopez, who is incarcerated for second-degree murder in Santa Clara County. Both inmates had been sent to prison in crimes related to gang activity.Prison officials said that at approximately 5:33 p.m. on Friday, the facility's guards and medical staff responded when Lopez allegedly attacked Otero in a housing unit dayroom. Otero was taken to the prison's triage and medical facility...
KSBW.com
High-speed chase Friday night leads to man facing several felonies in Monterey county
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — A high-speed chase of a stolen vehicle led to one arrest in Monterey County Friday night. According to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office, someone reported their vehicle stolen in the Soledad area. A deputy saw the stolen vehicle traveling northbound on Highway 101 near Old...
KSBW.com
Monterey County man killed in California prison
CRESCENT CITY, Calif. — A Monterey County man was killed while serving time at Pelican Bay State Prison, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) reported on Monday. According to the CDCR, Uriel Otero, 22, of Monterey County, was attacked on Friday by another prisoner. Otero was sentenced...
KSBW.com
Update: Northbound Highway 101 reopened in south Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. — Update: The highway was fully reopened by 2 p.m. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. Northbound Highway 101 in south Salinas...
National Night Out on the Central Coast
CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION)- A community tradition returns to the Central Coast on Tuesday. National Night Out takes place in neighborhoods throughout the country on the first Tuesday in August. Here is where you can find what cities are participating and where you can meet your local law enforcement agencies. MONTEREY COUNTY Salinas: Salinas PD The post National Night Out on the Central Coast appeared first on KION546.
2 teen gang members arrested in Merced
Merced police have two teen gang members in custody after they were found with a firearm and drugs.
Monterey County Regional Airport opens open-air waiting space
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Regional Airport announced the opening of an open-air space for passengers to wait for their flights. The Outdoor Courtyard is now open by Gate 1 and provides a scenic view of Monterey Bay. “We are excited to welcome passengers to our new Gate 1 outdoor experience,” states Monterey Regional The post Monterey County Regional Airport opens open-air waiting space appeared first on KION546.
Card skimmer, hidden camera found at Bank of America ATM near downtown Hollister
Hollister Police are warning Bank of America customers to check their bank accounts after finding a card skimming device and hidden camera at an ATM near the downtown area this week. The post Card skimmer, hidden camera found at Bank of America ATM near downtown Hollister appeared first on KION546.
KTVU FOX 2
Theft suspect caught with 37 pounds of stolen mail, counterfeit keys
EMERYVILLE, Calif. - Emeryville police caught a mail thief in the act and later recovered 37 pounds of stolen mail and counterfeit keys, the department said Thursday. Shomari Evans, 42, of Morgan Hill, has been arrested for breaking into the mail room at Bridgewater condominiums along Christie Avenue early Wednesday morning and opening mailboxes and stealing the mail inside.
Power restored to 2,000 customers without power in Watsonville
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE August 3, 2022, at 1:39 p.m.- Power has been completely restored to customers according to PG&E's outage maps. --- PG&E said 1,991 customers are currently without power around the Watsonville area. The outages were first reported at 11:16 a.m., and PG&E said they are working to figure out the cause. Power The post Power restored to 2,000 customers without power in Watsonville appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Marina City leaders make final approval on Marina Station Project
MARINA, Calif. — On Wednesday, in a 4-1 vote, Marina City leaders made a final approval on the development project called “Marina Station.” It was the third meeting regarding the project. It was first approved back in 2005. “It was reevaluated in the courts through legal action...
mynspr.org
Unsafe drinking water is a reality for nearly a million Californians, especially in Central Valley, new audit finds
Nearly a million Californians have unsafe drinking water and the agency charged with helping them is ill-equipped to do so. That’s according to a new state audit of the California Water Resources Control Board, which says 920,000 residents are at increased risk of liver and kidney problems — and even cancer — because they get water from systems that fail to meet contaminant standards for safe drinking water.
SPCA Monterey holding pick your own price event weekend
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- SPCA Monterey County is offering a "pick your own price" adoption event from August 4 to August 7. The group hopes to provide several cats, dogs, kittens, puppies, hamsters, guinea pigs, rats, rabbits, roosters, ducks, red-eared sliders, and African side-neck turtles, Mississippi map turtles, pigeons and finches, with a home. Potentially fur The post SPCA Monterey holding pick your own price event weekend appeared first on KION546.
