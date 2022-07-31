Gov. Newsom proclaims state of emergency for Siskiyou County fire that has burned 30K acres

www.ksbw.com
Related
actionnewsnow.com
Yeti, Alex fires in Siskiyou County cause new evacuation warning
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - A new evacuation warning was issued in Siskiyou County in an area west of the Yeti and Alex fires and southwest of the McKinney Fire. People who live in zone SIS-1111 should be ready to leave if the fire activity increases. This would include the following...
Mount Shasta Herald
Media reminded about California law covering wildfire access during McKinney Fire
After one media outlet entered a possible crime scene on the McKinney Fire this week, the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office sent out a reminder to media not to violate state law when entering fire zones and other disaster areas. The notice was prompted by an incident Monday in which a...
McKinney Fire: 2 killed in massive wildfire in California-Oregon border, officials say
A fire in Northern California that's exploded in size since sparking on Friday has now turned deadly.
actionnewsnow.com
Mud flows prompt evacuation warnings in Siskiyou County
SISKIYOU COUNTY - Mudflows near the Lava Fire burn scar in Siskiyou County have prompted evacuation warnings. Rain storms Tuesday evening caused mud and water to rush down the hill just north of Whitney Creek. The fast moving-water was filled with trees and other debris. Highway 97 was closed Tuesday...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
McKinney Fire: Gov. Newsom Declares State of Emergency as Wildfire Burns Thousands of Acres
After the McKinney fire burned over 30,000 acres throughout California, Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency. Since it began, the raging fire has destroyed homes, forced evacuations, and threatened infrastructure for nearly 2,000 Californians. Meanwhile, the US Forest Service is fighting the blazing wildfire. It was first...
mynspr.org
Deadly Siskiyou County wildfire | North State wells going dry | California lawmakers return to Capitol
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Monday, Aug. 1. Wildfire explodes in Siskiyou County; sheriff reports 2 deaths. The McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County — near the Oregon border — exploded over the weekend and is the largest in California this year. The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office reported today at least two people have died. The fire has grown to more than 52,000 acres, and it has prompted evacuations in Yreka, the county’s largest city.
actionnewsnow.com
‘Lucky to be alive’: Bridge within McKinney Fire collapses, traps firefighter in truck
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - A firefighter was trapped in a work truck after a bridge collapsed Tuesday night in Siskiyou County. The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said the firefighter was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The Klamath National Forest said the man was treated for his...
State of emergency declared in Siskiyou County
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Governor Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency for Siskiyou County. According to a press release from the governor’s office, the effects of the McKinney Fire are the reason for the decision. Almost 2,000 residents were forced to evacuate as their homes were destroyed and critical infrastructure was threatened. The blaze […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Phys.org
Year's largest fire burns through dry terrain to destroy California homes
The largest fire in California this year is forcing thousands of people to evacuate as it destroys homes and rips through the state's dry terrain, whipped up on Sunday by strong winds and lightning storms. The McKinney Fire was zero percent contained as it burned in Klamath National Forest in...
Photographer rescues puppy from home destroyed in McKinney Fire
KLAMATH RIVER, Siskiyou County -- A photojournalist documenting the destruction of the McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County over the weekend rescued a puppy that scampered from the debris of a destroyed home. On Saturday, Jonathan Rivas was capturing the property damage along Highway 96 in the community of Klamath River, situated along the Klamath River near the Oregon border at about 5:30 a.m."As I was setting up for a shot, a puppy came out running from the home that was leveled by the fire," Rivas said in a note accompanying his video footage. "The puppy greeted me with excitement, I...
KDRV
ODF crews battling wildfire east of Rogue River
ROGUE RIVER, Ore. - Oregon Department of Forestry fire crews are battling the Wards Creek Fire, located in the hills above the 3100-block of Wards Creek road east of Rogue River. It’s estimated to be 2.5 acres at this time, and is 30% lined. This fire was first reported...
ijpr.org
Fire Marshal addresses concerns about new Oregon defensible space codes
The Oregon State Fire Marshal's office is holding six weeks of town halls as they finalize new defensible space requirements for wildfire protection. The office is gathering information about how to improve defensible space requirements for property owners at high risk of wildfire. Assistant Chief Deputy Chad Hawkins spent much...
IN THIS ARTICLE
actionnewsnow.com
Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office issues evacuation warning due to flooding
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - A flash flood evacuation warning has been issued for parts of Siskiyou County, Siskiyou Sheriff's Office said. The evacuation warning was issued at 6:59 p.m. to residents in the southwest portion of Mount Shasta Vista and Juniper Valley. Areas SIS-5120 and SIS-5224 are under a flash...
Wildfire Map Shows California, Oregon and Montana Areas Tackling Blazes
The current wildfire burning close to the border between California and Oregon has spread an estimated 52,500 acres in less than three days.
Maps: See where the McKinney Fire is burning in Northern California
The McKinney Fire broke out Friday afternoon in Northern California's Siskiyou County, northwest of the town of Yreka, and exploded overnight, triggering evacuations.
KDRV
Lightning Keeps Firefighters Busy With New Fires
MEDFORD, Ore.— Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest (RRSNF) firefighters spent Tuesday searching for new fires and attacking confirmed starts. On the High Cascades Ranger District, firefighters are working to contain seven new fires, ranging from near the boundary with Crater Lake National Park south to near Fish Lake. The Beartree...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KDRV
New lightning fire sparks in Klamath National Forest: Shackle Ford Fire estimated at 20 acres
FORT JONES, Calif.-- Saturday has been a busy day with new wildfire sparks across Northern California including a new one in Fort Jones Saturday Night. According to the U.S. Forest Service in the Klamath National Forest, abundant lighting have been moving through the area starting new fires. One of those...
thatoregonlife.com
Excessive Heat, Thunderstorms, Fire Near Border A Concern For Wildfires In Southern Oregon
While much of Oregon is under heat advisories, Southern Oregon is under excessive heat warnings, red flag warnings, and fire watches this weekend and is preparing for thunderstorms and potential new fires. Many new wildfires have already started due to lightning strikes and dry conditions this weekend in Southern Oregon and Northern California near the border, and are now sending smoke around Southern Oregon.
KDRV
ODF Firefighters knock down several small fires across Jackson County
CENTRAL POINT, Ore-- ODF Southwest Oregon District firefighters have been kept busy across Jackson County on Saturday. According to ODF Southwest, crews have responded to four small fires across county during the early parts of Saturday morning. Here is the latest information that NewsWatch 12 has been able to find...
Comments / 0