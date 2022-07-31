Conor McGregor Can Relate To Nunes’ UFC 277 Redemption

www.mmanews.com
Related
mmanews.com
Watch: BJJ Black Belt Takes Down Man Sucker-Punching New Yorkers
If you choose to attack individuals on the streets of a big city, be prepared to have a BJJ black belt hanging off your back in no time. That lesson was learned by Samuel Frazier in Manhattan last week. Frazier, a 28-year-old homeless man, is accused of attacking and sucker-punching construction workers in the Soho shopping district.
CBS Sports
UFC 278 -- Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 2 : Fight card, odds, date, rumors, location, complete guide
UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman looks to continue his run of dominance in the 170-pound division when he defends his title against Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC 278. The event takes place Aug. 20 from Vivant Arena in Salt Lake City. Usman and Edwards both bring lengthy...
Dana White says a third fight with Valentina Shevchenko “makes way more sense” for Amanda Nunes compared to a Cris Cyborg rematch: “I mean Amanda absolutely dominated Cyborg”
UFC President Dana White believes a third fight with Valentina Shevchenko “makes way more sense” for Amanda Nunes compared to a Cris Cyborg rematch. Nunes ( MMA) reclaimed her status as UFC “champ champ” last weekend in Dallas, scoring a lopsided unanimous decision victory over Julianna Pena.
mmanews.com
Leavitt On Pimblett Bout Aftermath: That Was Not A Proper Teabag
UFC lightweight prospect Jordan Leavitt has denied that he was the victim of a “teabag” following his defeat to Paddy Pimblett last weekend. On July 23, the UFC headed across the pond for its second UK-held event of the year. Like the first, UFC London 2.0 saw rising star Pimblett record a victory in front of a home crowd, lifting the roof off The O2 arena with both his walkout and submission victory. But what was different this time? The Liverpudlian’s post-fight celebration.
RELATED PEOPLE
mmanews.com
Harrison Names One Female PFL Fighter Who Is A Better Athlete
Two-time PFL champion Kayla Harrison believes there’s one female fighter in the league who is a better pure athlete than her. Harrison is back in the PFL Playoffs and is slated to face Martina Jindrová on August 20th in London. She’s looking to become the PFL women’s lightweight champion for the third time in what could potentially be her final season in the league.
mmanews.com
Chimaev Explains Why Burns Will “Never” Be Champion
UFC welterweight star Khamzat Chimaev has given a damning assessment of fellow contender Gilbert Burns‘ title hopes. After tearing through his competition en route to a place in the 170-pound rankings, Chimaev’s fast ascension took a significant step up in competition in the form of one-time title challenger Burns, who was coming off a victory over perennial top-10 Stephen Thompson.
mmanews.com
Logan Paul Targeting Boxing Return By End Of 2022, Opp. TBD
YouTuber and boxer Logan Paul is inching closer to a potential return to the boxing ring later this year following a year-long hiatus. Paul’s last fight came against Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition last summer in Miami. The fight wasn’t sanctioned, and no winner was formally determined.
Yair Rodriguez discloses what he said to UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski during chance hotel encounter
Yair Rodriguez has revealed what he said to Alexander Volkanovski when they ran into each other last week. Ever since his valiant display against Max Holloway and controversial win over Brian Ortega, Yair Rodriguez has been discussed as a potential next opponent for UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. While ‘The Great’ may be out with a hand injury right now, Rodriguez is hungry to welcome him back to the division when he’s fit and ready to do so.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mmanews.com
O’Malley Expecting Long-Term Rivalry Against Yan
Sean O’Malley believes that his upcoming fight against Petr Yan will not their last. Sean O’Malley vs. Petr Yan was one of the latest additions to UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi, set to be headlined by Charles Oliveira and Islam Makachev for the vacant lightweight title. The two bantamweights are set to fight over the course of three rounds, despite a substantial gap in their rankings.
mmanews.com
Procházka Recalls Being Stranded At Sea During Title Celebrations
UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jiří Procházka ran into some trouble at sea whilst out celebrating his UFC 275 title win with friends. At June’s Singapore-held pay-per-view, Procházka played his part in what will no doubt go down as one of the greatest title fights in UFC history. Against Glover Teixeira, “Denisa” left his all in the cage, snatching a last-gasp submission victory as he approached a certain decision defeat.
mmanews.com
Australian Boxing Legend Johnny Famechon Dies Aged 77
Former featherweight boxing world champion Johnny Famechon has died in Melbourne, Australia after a lengthy illness. Nicknamed “poetry in motion” for his silky skills within the ring, Famechon’s boxing career spanned over two decades and saw him record 56 wins—including 20 by knockout—six draws and five losses. His most notable victory came against Cuban Jose Legra in 1969, where he won the WBC featherweight title by decision.
mmanews.com
Bisping: “Coward” Paul At Fault For Rahman Jr. Cancellation
Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has decided which side he blames for the Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. fight cancelation. Paul’s sixth professional outing is certainly not coming to the ring easily. After his fifth was threatened by a late withdrawal last December, the same man behind that late panic, UK professional boxer Tommy Fury, pulled out again last month.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Conor McGregor updates fans on UFC comeback timeline
UFC superstar Conor McGregor has suggested that his long-awaited return to the octagon may not be far away. McGregor has not been active in the UFC since he suffered a NASTY leg break in his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier. He and his team have had to ensure the leg...
Brendan Schaub shoots down Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena trilogy fight: “This wasn’t competitive”
Brendan Schaub doesn’t see how Julianna Pena can call for a trilogy against Amanda Nunes. The two squared off last Saturday night in the main event of UFC 277. It was a rematch of their prior encounter last December. That bout saw a massive upset, as Pena defeated Nunes via second-round submission. With the victory, ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ became UFC women’s bantamweight champion.
mmanews.com
Jon Jones Extends A Warm Welcome To Amanda Nunes
Jon Jones has welcomed Amanda Nunes to an exclusive “club.”. Jon Jones’ current status in the UFC is unclear at this time, but his legacy is pretty clear. Jones is one of the best fighters to have ever fought in the Octagon, and in some people’s books, he is the greatest of all time aka the GOAT.
MMAmania.com
UFC 277: Jon Jones welcomes Amanda Nunes into not-lying champ club, ‘Lioness’ responds
Amanda Nunes reached a rare milestone with her unanimous decision victory over Julianna Pena in the UFC 277 pay-per-view (PPV) main event last weekend in Dallas, Texas. Not only did the Brazilian recapture her bantamweight crown, “Lioness” becomes just the fifth fighter in UFC history to reach double digits in championship title wins.
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 59 odds: Latest betting lines and gambling guide | Santos vs. Hill
Fast-rising Light Heavyweight contender, Jamahal Hill, looks to step into title contention this Saturday (Aug. 6, 2022) when he takes on destructive veteran, Thiago Santos, inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC Vegas 59 also features a clash of Welterweight knockout artists in Vicente Luque and Geoff Neal, as well as The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 30 Heavyweight and Flyweight final matches.
mmanews.com
UFC Rankings Report: Nunes’ Redemption Gets Rewarded
The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC 277, and we’ve got the full report for you below!. Men’s Pound for Pound: After winning interim flyweight gold at UFC 277, Brandon Moreno returns to the P4P rankings at #14, sending Robert Whittaker down to #15. Women’s Pound for...
mmanews.com
McCann: Pimblett & I Are Not Hype Trains
Next Generation MMA stars Molly McCann and Paddy Pimblett have firmly dismissed the “hype train” label that some have attached to them. At UFC London this past weekend, Liverpool’s McCann and Pimblett once again took over England’s capital with a pair of electrifying moments inside The O2 arena.
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter KO’s Opponent With Brutal Spinning Kick
Flyweight prospect Iago Torres left Renan Fiuza unconscious after a spinning hook kick at Action Fight 21 in Brazil. Torres and Fiuza were battling in the featured preliminary bout of Action Fight 21 last Saturday. Torres was making his professional debut while Fiuza was looking to earn another win in just his second professional fight.
Comments / 0