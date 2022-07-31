An often-overlooked Marvel masterpiece thwarts villainy on streaming

wegotthiscovered.com
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
The people demand justice for Brendan Fraser after ‘Batgirl’ gets binned
If there’s anyone who can rival Keanu Reeves as the most beloved wholesome hero in Hollywood, it’s Brendan Fraser. People absolutely love the guy, which is fair enough when he seems to be a delight in every sense of the word. The Mummy star is in the midst...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Lord of the Rings’ fans fear Amazon is ‘Star Warsing’ Middle-earth with ‘The Rings of Power’
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is one of the most hotly anticipated, and at the same time, divisive adaptations on the horizon. While most audiences are approaching the series with a sense of cautious optimism developed through years of dealing with middling adaptations, sequels, and what have you to their favorite stories, a lot of Tolkien’s most ferocious gatekeepers are already certain that Amazon is going to ruin their beloved fantasy world.
wegotthiscovered.com
Who is the main villain in ‘Black Adam’? Sabbac, Explained
Black Adam fans have waited a long time for the DC antihero to hit the big screen, and it is now finally happening. Comic book fans know that Black Adam could be either a hero or villain, and if star Dwyane Johnson decided to play either one of those in his first appearance as Black Adam, fans would have understood and loved it. Johnson will indeed portray Black Adam as a hero, but who will play the villain opposite him?
wegotthiscovered.com
A ‘meow-velous’ meme sums up how Marvel is viewing DCEU developments for many fans
Yesterday the DCEU went further into mismanaged territory when news broke of Batgirl being totally shelved before its release. The film was completed, cost nearly $100 million, and, now, for its fans, rival Marvel is likely befuddled all the way to the bank. On Reddit today a fan posted the...
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans mourn the former greatness of HBO Max as WB continues slashing original content
Following a report that several HBO Max original movies have been cut from the streaming service — including shelving the nearly complete but still unreleased Batgirl film — fans are now mourning the former greatness of the streaming service and its apparent gradual downfall. We’re not saying outright...
wegotthiscovered.com
Neil Gaiman advises ‘The Sandman’ fans to turn off autoplay on Netflix
The wait has been excruciating, and the hype is palpable; The Sandman is finally arriving on Netflix tomorrow. But before you get into another one of those frenzied binge sessions and watch the whole first season in one sitting, creator Neil Gaiman would like to have a word. In a...
wegotthiscovered.com
Warner Bros. told a filmmaker there’s only one ‘Justice League,’ and it ain’t the Snyder Cut
Just when you thought Warner Bros. couldn’t do anymore to antagonize the DC fanbase, the studio went ahead and canned Batgirl when post-production was nearing completion, sending the internet into a state of meltdown it still hasn’t recovered from. Roping in the directors of Bad Boys for Life...
wegotthiscovered.com
Where is the ‘Any Day Now’ cast now?
Some shows in their respective eras are groundbreaking for their time. Viewers are informed, educated, and inspired from episode to episode during such a special series. The hit drama Any Day Now is certainly one of those television shows. For four seasons on the Lifetime network, this drama revolved around...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans are split on the idea of the MCU creating a completely original superhero
When it comes to Marvel, there is a long history there dating all the way back to its founding back in 1939, with the introduction of characters like the Human Torch along with anti-heroes like Sub-Mariner. It become closer to what we now recoginize today in 1961 with the launch of The Fantastic Four created by Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, and Steve Ditko amongst many others. With the immense popularity of the more recently founded MCU, some are wondering if they would ever create a superhero not found in the comics.
wegotthiscovered.com
Evil uselessly prevails as MCU fans try to determine the franchise’s most forgettable villain
While the problem is nowhere near as bad as it used to be, when so many of the franchise’s principal antagonists were one-note bad guys or evil mirror versions of the hero, the Marvel Cinematic Universe still hasn’t been knocking its villains out of the park on a regular basis.
wegotthiscovered.com
Conor McGregor will begin his acting career with ‘Road House’ reboot
UFC champion and person you don’t want to argue with in a bar Conor McGregor will be making his feature film acting debut in the just-announced and buzzy remake of the archetypal bar fight movie Road House. This means that we’ll see McGregor alongside the recently-announced lead Jake Gyllenhaal.
wegotthiscovered.com
A dismal horror remake burns itself into the eyes of Netflix viewers
Horror as a whole tends to move in cycles and jump onto whatever bandwagon is hot at the time, and in the early 2000s, it was remakes of acclaimed Asian horror movies. Between 2002 and 2008 alone we got The Ring, The Grudge, Dark Water, Pulse, Shutter, Mirrors, One Missed Call, and The Eye, with the latter in the midst of a streaming renaissance.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
MCU fans fear for Patton Oswalt’s safety after leaking ‘Eternals 2’ news
The inner workings of Marvel Studios are treated like the Pentagon, highly classified. Forms and papers must be signed and filed to ensure that the studio’s secrets remain just that — secret. However, this is quite difficult to remain on top of, especially when you have actors attending press junket after press junket, interview after interview, where they are constantly grilled on any spoilers they can drop, which is exactly what has just happened in the case of one Eternals actor.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ continues a Hollywood horror hot streak with near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score
Bodies Bodies Bodies is Fresh Fresh Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, bolstering the claim that 2022 is the year of horror. As of this writing, the A24-produced, Halina Reijn-directed slasher has a 98 percent approval rating from RT critics, which makes it leader of the packed pack of puke and panic-inducing 2022 horrors. Among the other malevolent members are Eskil Vogt’s The Innocents (97%), Scott Derrickson’s The Black Phone (83%), Jordan Peele’s Nope (82%), and David Cronenberg’s Crimes of the Future (78%).
wegotthiscovered.com
Morbin’ Time never ends after ‘Morbius’ hits big on both Netflix and HBO Max
Just when you thought the dust had settled once and for all and there was nothing else to be said, Morbius has returned with a vengeance to become one of the most popular movies on a pair of rival streaming services. Due to the fact that Sony doesn’t own and...
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans expecting big ‘Deadpool 3’ news imminently after Ryan Reynolds begins training
San Diego Comic-Con may have came and went without a peep from Deadpool 3, something that took fans by surprise when the Merc with a Mouth’s first two solo outings had been added to the Disney Plus library 24 hours previously, but all eyes instantly turned to next month’s D23 presentation instead.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ fans weigh in after ‘Revenge of the Sith’ is labeled a ‘masterpiece’
When a Redditor described Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith as a time-tested “masterpiece,” other fans of the franchise begged to differ. The discussion took place in the r/StarWars subreddit when MrGamePadMan unilaterally proclaimed the film was a “classic masterpiece”. Time has...
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans spare a thought for the other movie mercilessly killed by Warner Bros
DC fans are aghast today as they struggle to process the news that Warner Bros. has tossed the almost finished Batgirl into the trash, with the rumors of it ending up a tax write-off meaning it can never be released in any form. But while the untimely end of Barbara Gordon hogs the headlines, there’s another movie caught up in this situation that deserves some love. We’re talking Scoob!: Holiday Haunt.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Madame Web’ set photos unveil first look at Emma Roberts
What with everything the MCU has coming out over the next year or so, Sony’s Madame Web might not be right at the top of the list of Marvel fans’ most-anticipated upcoming movies, but maybe it should be given the ridiculously talented cast the studio has accrued for their latest Spider-Man spinoff. Dakota Johnson features in the lead as the eponymous psychic spider-woman, but she’s far from the only A-lister on board.
wegotthiscovered.com
Morbid MCU fans wonder who racked up the highest kill count
It’s no secret that the MCU is full of death, but fans are wondering which character is responsible for the most bloodshed. “Who do you think has the highest body count (kills) in the MCU?” potcubic asked in r/marvelstudios. The Redditor supplied the first ranking, choosing Thor as the biggest killer due to “how old he is and the experience he has in battle” and making Iron Man, Hawkeye, Black Widow, Winter Soldier, Captain America, and Scarlet Witch honorable mentions.
Comments / 0