Boise State Roster Countdown 2022: Day 34, Alexander Teubner

Alright, so right off the bat, I'll tell you that this movie will only serve two purposes if you're living in Boise. The first is it's original purpose, which is to scare you because that's what horror movies exist for. The second purpose it can serve is to make you laugh at the way the Old Idaho Penitentiary is portrayed in the 2021 film 'Paranormal Prison' which is now streaming on Amazon Prime.

BOISE, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO